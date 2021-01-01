That's fine but it's a little rich to want to sign a player (which is what your post suggested, rather than the somewhat softer spin of 'aim for someone like him') and then months later to refer back to refer back to other posters who also wanted to sign a player as if they were a bit silly because he's not ready. Sure I imagine the club got some flak for not signing him, although you'll need to provide some actual evidence of 'ripping the club', because as is usually the case with these sorts of claims, you're putting a much more negative spin on the posts than I remember them as. And is criticism of that decision surprising? We basically fell asleep on the job in terms of midfield reinforcements for multiple years and those we did deem good enough we were usually priced out of/ they chose to go elsewhere. In that context going after potentially £100 million players before they're too expensive for us seems pretty sensible.



I mean, the original post literally says the words someone like Wharton, its not really a softer spin, I was just suggesting that we probably wouldnt get the ready now option and may have to change our usual mantra. I rate Wharton and have repeatedly said if he develops as expected hell have his queue of suitors, hes technically very good but still looks like he needs to develop physically and tactically before he can start for a top 4 club.Player recruitment is always a tough thing to get right. Dont get me wrong, there have been the odd players here and there where I have questioned what on earth we were thinking. Bruno Guimaraes is one Ive said a few times I cant believe we werent involved with, I wasnt on here at the time but he was such an obvious one. But Whartons a little different, the jump from the championship to our level is enormous, I can see why the club probably stuck him on a ready later list. Rightly or wrongly (IMO rightly), the club dont see themselves as some sort of proving ground for players with high potential but little experience. Its one thing if you come through our academy or have been here for years at a young age, its another thing altogether if youve only played in the Championship and probably want to join a club where youre guaranteed opportunities to play. Would Wharton have got that here? Im not sure he would have if he joined in Jan and Im not sure hed be getting many starts even now. It might cost us a lot more money, but its probably the right thing for all parties that he went to a club like Palace.I wont dig up old posts to evidence anything, I think most people that have read this thread can remember the posts criticising the club for not signing Wharton in January. Im not trying to embarrass any posters, just saying I think the clubs decision wasnt such a bad one.