Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:12:42 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on October  4, 2024, 10:20:55 pm
Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.

If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:17:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:12:42 am
If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.

Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.

The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.

FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:47:43 am
I'm still hoping Nunez pulls it together. Pace, power, and determination are a deadly combination. The problem is he makes the hard look easy and the easy look hard.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:07:20 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:17:57 am
Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.

The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.

FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.


Weve already changed direction, thats the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnt taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:24:13 am
@cfbayern
:  Omar Marmoush(25) dreams of joining Liverpool or Arsenal. ⌛👀

↪Eintracht Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the forward in January and has set a price tag of 40-50M for next summer.💰💰

📊Marmoush has 12GA for Eintracht Frankfurt this season😮‍💨


https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1842155734559019430
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:38:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 am

Weve already changed direction, thats the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnt taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.

You cant help but think how a Bobby clone would be perfect for this system.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 am

Weve already changed direction, thats the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnt taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.

Maybe so, I wouldnt say either of the 9s are getting on the ball that much though. So far its been very much a selfless role, but we all know that can change depending on the opposition and the game state. Im not sure well have a full season of our 9s being starved of chances, Mo cant underhit every pass for a full season so you imagine there comes a point where the 9s will have their days to feast. On those days Darwin will need to take his chances and stay onside.

Were still in the early days so Im not jumping to any conclusions about how were playing now vs the medium/long term style of play moving forwards. Id say the team has held back a little in favour of being more solid and structured, but it shouldnt be unthinkable to think well have plenty of days averaging 15+ shots and 2-3+ xG when the team understands the tactics more. Usually its the forwards who are the first to miss out when things arent flowing perfectly, but Im under no illusion that this is now our level or level of performance. Were also yet to play anybody decent, against better sides we may play more counter-attacking, particularly away from home, which should suit the 9.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:44:43 pm
Adam Wharton is shit, pass it on.
JP!

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:45:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:44:43 pm
Adam Wharton is shit, pass it on.

Just dont ask him to pass it
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Interesting that there was extended criticism of the club for not signing him in January, despite Klopp leaving. Not convinced hes ready to start for a club like us yet. Itll be interesting to see how he develops. Grav was on another level to him today. But hey, the club watched him every week alongside Morton so it couldnt have been that they decided he wasnt ready yet, its just that theyre mingebags/risk averse, as per.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:52:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Interesting that there was extended criticism of the club for not signing him in January, despite Klopp leaving. Not convinced hes ready to start for a club like us yet. Itll be interesting to see how he develops. Grav was on another level to him today. But hey, the club watched him every week alongside Morton so it couldnt have been that they decided he wasnt ready yet, its just that theyre mingebags/risk averse, as per.

Pretty much every midfield alternative that were proposed by folk over the last 2 seasons have gone on to do fuck all. Ugarte, Palhinha, Dacoure, Kone and Andre to name a few more.
zero zero

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:32:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:52:28 pm
Pretty much every midfield alternative that were proposed by folk over the last 2 seasons have gone on to do fuck all. Ugarte, Palhinha, Dacoure, Kone and Andre to name a few more.
You missed out Ambrabat ;D
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
We'll pick up Ait Nouri I think come next summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
We'll pick up Ait Nouri I think come next summer.

Hope so. Needs to improve defensively but he's potentially world class going forward.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:44:43 pm
Adam Wharton is shit, pass it on.

Carrying an injury but nowhere near our midfielders yet.
classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:29:01 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Interesting that there was extended criticism of ‘the club’ for not signing him in January, despite Klopp leaving. Not convinced he’s ready to start for a club like us yet. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops. Grav was on another level to him today. But hey, the club watched him every week alongside Morton so it couldn’t have been that they decided he wasn’t ready yet, it’s just that they’re mingebags/risk averse, as per.

problem with being so beholden to post-hoc rationalising away not signing a midfielder - and taking swipes at people who (like you) wanted us to reinforce - is you get lost in the narrative and start to contradict yourself: ;D

Quote from: Garlic Red link=topic=354122.msg19450496#msg19450496
maybe we go for potential and go for someone like Wharton at Palace. He’s young enough and we were going to blow a load of money on Caicedo after a year in the league, we might as well take a chance on someone like him than settle for a steady Eddie from a foreign league


link

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:44:43 pm
Adam Wharton is shit, pass it on.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:45:14 pm
Just dont ask him to pass it
and that egyptian winger we were linked to, what a lucky escape we had when he went to chelsea instead - he's shit, only ever shown anything in the swiss and italian leagues!

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
Carrying an injury but nowhere near our midfielders yet.
exactly. also, not unexpected for a lower table midfield to struggle against ours (when they were fit and firing)

nowhere near our starters though, yep. but obviously easily makes our bench regularly though with Bajcetic away.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:29:01 pm
and that egyptian winger we were linked to, what a lucky escape we had when he went to chelsea instead - he's shit, only ever shown anything in the swiss and italian leagues!


It was a tongue in cheek comment, no need to bring up an example from 10 and a half years ago (which is fucking scary).
classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
It was a tongue in cheek comment, no need to bring up an example from 10 and a half years ago (which is fucking scary).
scary? oh the humanity - think of the kids! ;D

mine was tongue in cheek too, havent brought anything up - was giving other examples of silly kneejerk assessments of players we haven't signed (but you've obviously just told on yourself that you didnt rate him ;) )
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm
scary? oh the humanity - think of the kids! ;D

mine was tongue in cheek too, havent brought anything up - was giving other examples of silly kneejerk assessments of players we haven't signed (but you've obviously just told on yourself that you didnt rate him ;) )

I meant scary as in how long ago it was.
classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
I meant scary as in how long ago it was.
for some reason, i still remember that guy mo salah

scary though?! ;D what is it the kids say - you might need to touch grass?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
for some reason, i still remember that guy mo salah

scary though?! ;D what is it the kids say - you might need to touch grass?

Scary as in "I can't believe 10 years have passed since we first tried to sign Mo Salah oh my god my life is slipping away".
classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
Scary as in "I can't believe 10 years have passed since we first tried to sign Mo Salah oh my god my life is slipping away".
aha sorry for misunderstanding! where can i co-sign up in agreement
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:47:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm
aha sorry for misunderstanding! where can i co-sign up in agreement

Eh we got there in the end ;D
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:29:01 pm
problem with being so beholden to post-hoc rationalising away not signing a midfielder - and taking swipes at people who (like you) wanted us to reinforce - is you get lost in the narrative and start to contradict yourself: ;D

That was simply me suggesting we may have to aim for someone like him, ie one with potential but not ready to be a starter yet. Have no issues with people suggesting Wharton as a signing, I think hell be a good player in a few years. I have an issue with people ripping the club not signing him in January though, like wed dropped a bollock and the reasoning behind it is were too tight or simply unaware of the player, even though Klopp was off and the club were restructuring. I think its fair to say the club didnt drop a bollock by not signing him in January, hed have been a nice addition but hell probably develop a lot quicker at a club like Palace, if/when he gets his big move he should be much better prepared than he would have been going from the championship to a club that was fighting on four fronts at that point with a manager on his way out.
RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
We'll pick up Ait Nouri I think come next summer.
He still have the 50% sell on fee?
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:29:46 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:45:14 pm
Just dont ask him to pass it

 ;D
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:24:36 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
That was simply me suggesting we may have to aim for someone like him, ie one with potential but not ready to be a starter yet. Have no issues with people suggesting Wharton as a signing, I think hell be a good player in a few years. I have an issue with people ripping the club not signing him in January though, like wed dropped a bollock and the reasoning behind it is were too tight or simply unaware of the player, even though Klopp was off and the club were restructuring. I think its fair to say the club didnt drop a bollock by not signing him in January, hed have been a nice addition but hell probably develop a lot quicker at a club like Palace, if/when he gets his big move he should be much better prepared than he would have been going from the championship to a club that was fighting on four fronts at that point with a manager on his way out.

That's fine but it's a little rich to want to sign a player (which is what your post suggested, rather than the somewhat softer spin of 'aim for someone like him') and then months later to refer back to refer back to other posters who also wanted to sign a player as if they were a bit silly because he's not ready. Sure I imagine the club got some flak for not signing him, although you'll need to provide some actual evidence of 'ripping the club', because as is usually the case with these sorts of claims, you're putting a much more negative spin on the posts than I remember them as. And is criticism of that decision surprising? We basically fell asleep on the job in terms of midfield reinforcements for multiple years and those we did deem good enough we were usually priced out of/ they chose to go elsewhere. In that context going after potentially £100 million players before they're too expensive for us seems pretty sensible.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:18:19 am
its one game for Wharton but i really dont think we need a physically below average midfield player.

Gravenberch's burst of pace has been a huge asset as a 6. Szobo pace is a huge asset.

Actually think now we can target. Baleba would be a great signing i think.
Bit like Gravenberch of last year a bit inconsistent but a real talent. Although his cost would probably be far too high
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:32:13 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:18:19 am
its one game for Wharton but i really dont think we need a physically below average midfield player.

Gravenberch's burst of pace has been a huge asset as a 6. Szobo pace is a huge asset.

Actually think now we can target. Baleba would be a great signing i think.
Bit like Gravenberch of last year a bit inconsistent but a real talent. Although his cost would probably be far too high

I don't get the hype from some around Baleba. He's very rash and hasn't even nailed down a guaranteed starting spot for Brighton yet. If he wasn't at Brighton I don't think anyone would suggest him as a potential signing.

Wieffer was another talked up in the summer, although probably due to his Feyenoord connection more so than anything else. He's not rated by Brighton fans at all so far (although Baleba is to be fair).
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:42:29 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:32:13 am
I don't get the hype from some around Baleba. He's very rash and hasn't even nailed down a guaranteed starting spot for Brighton yet. If he wasn't at Brighton I don't think anyone would suggest him as a potential signing.
been very good this season started the last 4 games for Brighton
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:22:07 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:24:36 am
That's fine but it's a little rich to want to sign a player (which is what your post suggested, rather than the somewhat softer spin of 'aim for someone like him') and then months later to refer back to refer back to other posters who also wanted to sign a player as if they were a bit silly because he's not ready. Sure I imagine the club got some flak for not signing him, although you'll need to provide some actual evidence of 'ripping the club', because as is usually the case with these sorts of claims, you're putting a much more negative spin on the posts than I remember them as. And is criticism of that decision surprising? We basically fell asleep on the job in terms of midfield reinforcements for multiple years and those we did deem good enough we were usually priced out of/ they chose to go elsewhere. In that context going after potentially £100 million players before they're too expensive for us seems pretty sensible.

I mean, the original post literally says the words someone like Wharton, its not really a softer spin, I was just suggesting that we probably wouldnt get the ready now option and may have to change our usual mantra. I rate Wharton and have repeatedly said if he develops as expected hell have his queue of suitors, hes technically very good but still looks like he needs to develop physically and tactically before he can start for a top 4 club.

Player recruitment is always a tough thing to get right. Dont get me wrong, there have been the odd players here and there where I have questioned what on earth we were thinking. Bruno Guimaraes is one Ive said a few times I cant believe we werent involved with, I wasnt on here at the time but he was such an obvious one. But Whartons a little different, the jump from the championship to our level is enormous, I can see why the club probably stuck him on a ready later list. Rightly or wrongly (IMO rightly), the club dont see themselves as some sort of proving ground for players with high potential but little experience. Its one thing if you come through our academy or have been here for years at a young age, its another thing altogether if youve only played in the Championship and probably want to join a club where youre guaranteed opportunities to play. Would Wharton have got that here? Im not sure he would have if he joined in Jan and Im not sure hed be getting many starts even now. It might cost us a lot more money, but its probably the right thing for all parties that he went to a club like Palace.

I wont dig up old posts to evidence anything, I think most people that have read this thread can remember the posts criticising the club for not signing Wharton in January. Im not trying to embarrass any posters, just saying I think the clubs decision wasnt such a bad one. 
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:47:48 am
Any young English player that plays a few good games gets overhyped. I've just never understood it.

Later, the hype is turned around to then say that maybe he's not that good (obviously). Someone else will be decent for 5 games this and be the next XYZ that's instantly worth £200m. It's like building young players up to knock them down.
Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:34:59 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
Hope so. Needs to improve defensively but he's potentially world class going forward.

what part of Alphonso Davies did you not understand?  ;D

Late-Poorly is not in the same conversation   
BarryCrocker

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:59:05 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
Hope so. Needs to improve defensively but he's potentially world class going forward.

Sound very 'Trentish'
