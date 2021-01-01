If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.
Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.
The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.
FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.