

Weve already changed direction, thats the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnt taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.



Maybe so, I wouldnt say either of the 9s are getting on the ball that much though. So far its been very much a selfless role, but we all know that can change depending on the opposition and the game state. Im not sure well have a full season of our 9s being starved of chances, Mo cant underhit every pass for a full season so you imagine there comes a point where the 9s will have their days to feast. On those days Darwin will need to take his chances and stay onside.Were still in the early days so Im not jumping to any conclusions about how were playing now vs the medium/long term style of play moving forwards. Id say the team has held back a little in favour of being more solid and structured, but it shouldnt be unthinkable to think well have plenty of days averaging 15+ shots and 2-3+ xG when the team understands the tactics more. Usually its the forwards who are the first to miss out when things arent flowing perfectly, but Im under no illusion that this is now our level or level of performance. Were also yet to play anybody decent, against better sides we may play more counter-attacking, particularly away from home, which should suit the 9.