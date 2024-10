Weíve already changed direction, thatís the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnít taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.



Maybe so, I wouldnít say either of the 9s are getting on the ball that much though. So far itís been very much a selfless role, but we all know that can change depending on the opposition and the game state. Iím not sure weíll have a full season of our 9s being starved of chances, Mo canít underhit every pass for a full season so you imagine there comes a point where the 9s will have their days to feast. On those days Darwin will need to take his chances and stay onside.Weíre still in the early days so Iím not jumping to any conclusions about how weíre playing now vs the medium/long term style of play moving forwards. Iíd say the team has held back a little in favour of being more solid and structured, but it shouldnít be unthinkable to think weíll have plenty of days averaging 15+ shots and 2-3+ xG when the team understands the tactics more. Usually itís the forwards who are the first to miss out when things arenít flowing perfectly, but Iím under no illusion that this is now our level or level of performance. Weíre also yet to play anybody decent, against better sides we may play more counter-attacking, particularly away from home, which should suit the 9.