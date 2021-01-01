« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm
If Nunez isnt here itll be much less to do with him and much more to do with how Slot is using his 9.

Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 04:48:06 am
Yesterday at 06:51:13 am
I know, I wasnt suggesting we would, I was just saying the rumours go back years, he did the right thing going to Dortmund, although hes probably not played as much as youd have expected really. He had around 1700 minutes last season and 1800 minutes the season before. For the sake of the comparison, Mo played around 3400 and 3200 minutes in his seasons with Roma. Im not sure hes really proven anything at Dortmund, hes a pretty talented player with prolific speed, but Im not sure hes someone thats at the level we usually target, but he could prove me wrong this season and justify why there was so much hype around him in Austria. This feels more like a convenient link for Bild to get some clicks rather than concrete interest on our part. I mean, how long were the German press linking us with Malen when he couldnt get a game for Dortmund? Hed have to have a pretty special season to be seen as an option for us.
I would think Liverpool likes him and probably worth keeping an eye on. They probably been scouting him for a while too.
His numbers have gone up this season too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:12:42 am
Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.

If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:17:57 am
Today at 06:12:42 am
If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.

Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.

The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.

FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:47:43 am
I'm still hoping Nunez pulls it together. Pace, power, and determination are a deadly combination. The problem is he makes the hard look easy and the easy look hard.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:07:20 am
Today at 07:17:57 am
Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.

The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.

FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.


Weve already changed direction, thats the point. Our 9s (whoever it is), isnt taking many shots, is pressing a lot and is dropping deep.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:24:13 am
@cfbayern
:  Omar Marmoush(25) dreams of joining Liverpool or Arsenal. ⌛👀

↪Eintracht Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the forward in January and has set a price tag of 40-50M for next summer.💰💰

📊Marmoush has 12GA for Eintracht Frankfurt this season😮‍💨


https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1842155734559019430
