If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnt that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnt a good fit. Nunez is at heart a tip of the spear player. If you dont want your 9 to be that then thats absolutely fine, but theres not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.



Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whats available, if Darwin cant convince Slot hes the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwins performed.The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robbos coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, hes exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position its because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, hes had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Hes one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itll be due to Darwins performances.FWIW, Ive said before Id like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.