If Slot wants his 9 to press loads and drop deep a lot and isnít that bothered by the knock that has on their shot count then Nunez simply isnít a good fit. Nunez is at heart a Ďtip of the spearí player. If you donít want your 9 to be that then thatís absolutely fine, but thereís not much Nunez can do about that. Itd be like if Slot decides he wants an extra CB go play LB. Not much Robbo or Tsimikas can do on that situation, theyíll be a square peg when Slot wants a round hole.



Come on, if a manager has a really good player at a position, why would he decide to completely change the profile of player? Managers find solutions and adapt their strategy often based on whatís available, if Darwin canít convince Slot heís the type of forward to plan ahead with then that should tell you everything about how Darwinís performed.The situation with Robbo and Kostas is slightly different, Robboís coming out of his peak whilst Kostas has never proven himself as a reliable starter, heís exclusively a depth option rather than serious competition for a place. If we decide to change direction in that position itís because the timing is right. Darwin should be about to peak, heís had 2 seasons to adapt, settle, iron out the kinks in his game and should be becoming a pivotal player at the club. Heís one of the most talented forwards in world football, if his time here ends then itíll be due to Darwinís performances.FWIW, Iíve said before Iíd like us to go back to a false 9 type or at least a more rounded type of forward. Jonathan David on a free transfer would make an awful lot of sense if we decide to move Darwin on.