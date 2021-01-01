If Nunez isnt here itll be much less to do with him and much more to do with how Slot is using his 9.



Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.