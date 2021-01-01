« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

If Nunez isnt here itll be much less to do with him and much more to do with how Slot is using his 9.

Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.
I know, I wasnt suggesting we would, I was just saying the rumours go back years, he did the right thing going to Dortmund, although hes probably not played as much as youd have expected really. He had around 1700 minutes last season and 1800 minutes the season before. For the sake of the comparison, Mo played around 3400 and 3200 minutes in his seasons with Roma. Im not sure hes really proven anything at Dortmund, hes a pretty talented player with prolific speed, but Im not sure hes someone thats at the level we usually target, but he could prove me wrong this season and justify why there was so much hype around him in Austria. This feels more like a convenient link for Bild to get some clicks rather than concrete interest on our part. I mean, how long were the German press linking us with Malen when he couldnt get a game for Dortmund? Hed have to have a pretty special season to be seen as an option for us.
I would think Liverpool likes him and probably worth keeping an eye on. They probably been scouting him for a while too.
His numbers have gone up this season too
