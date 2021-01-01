If Nunez isnt here itll be much less to do with him and much more to do with how Slot is using his 9.
Lets be serious, if Slot/the club want to cut ties from Darwin itll be everything to do with Darwin. I want him to succeed as much as anyone but if we decide to move on after 3 seasons there wont be any excuses from me, Im yet to see the evidence hes truly cracked on. Im hoping something just twigs like it sometimes does with strikers as they peak. But if we decide to cut our losses or we decide to go for a different type of 9, thats all on Darwin for not convincing the manager hes what he wants.