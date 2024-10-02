Yes but Liverpool where not paying the 25 mil to develop an young attacker who was 20. They dont generally spend that much on a signing that much risker.

Prove it at Dortmund and will pay more plus make sure he more of a sure thing



I know, I wasnt suggesting we would, I was just saying the rumours go back years, he did the right thing going to Dortmund, although hes probably not played as much as youd have expected really. He had around 1700 minutes last season and 1800 minutes the season before. For the sake of the comparison, Mo played around 3400 and 3200 minutes in his seasons with Roma. Im not sure hes really proven anything at Dortmund, hes a pretty talented player with prolific speed, but Im not sure hes someone thats at the level we usually target, but he could prove me wrong this season and justify why there was so much hype around him in Austria. This feels more like a convenient link for Bild to get some clicks rather than concrete interest on our part. I mean, how long were the German press linking us with Malen when he couldnt get a game for Dortmund? Hed have to have a pretty special season to be seen as an option for us.