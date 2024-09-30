« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 814 815 816 817 818 [819]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1149338 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32720 on: September 30, 2024, 11:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 30, 2024, 08:28:46 pm
Brazilian kid who looks like our Bobby.  ;D


Bobby regen.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32721 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 am »
Clearly got Bobbys Turkish teeth man,
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,758
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32722 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 am »
Quote from: Legs on September 30, 2024, 10:33:38 pm
Who is this fella ?

Foberto Rirmino.
Logged

Offline Micky55

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32723 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 am »
No idea about the source but from today's BBC gossip section, "Real Madrid are open to offers for France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 24, with Liverpool the club most interested in sealing a £66m deal for next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)"
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32724 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: Micky55 on Yesterday at 08:18:26 am
No idea about the source but from today's BBC gossip section, "Real Madrid are open to offers for France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 24, with Liverpool the club most interested in sealing a £66m deal for next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)"
Fichajes is not a good source.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,261
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32725 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:26:45 am
Fichajes is not a good source.

Hope not, they have got Trent to Madrid sorted.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,124
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32726 on: Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:42 am
Hope not, they have got Trent to Madrid sorted.

You would not take Tchou Tchou now?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32727 on: Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 30, 2024, 01:48:51 pm
I fear you are right and we will never see the reality where we do an adequate amount of business in a summer play out :)
The other one we've tested a lot.......

Oh C'mon. Be fair.  We signed Macca Sbozo Gravenberch and Endo in one window at a major major discount and sold Fab and Hendo at the very top of the market for 55 mill, about 40 mill more than they were worth, in the very same window and people called it a dereliction of duty and were enraged by it all. Sneered and spat on the ground at the suggestion we'd done well. Some called me personally a "superfan" who was blinded by his love of the team and couldn't understand just how badly we'd fucked things up. I found that somewhat amusing because my optimism was based on looking at the actual business we'd done rather than raging over an imagined need for a left footed center back specifically shit colwill , who wasnt for sale thank god, or deciding our entire set up was a complete joke because bohley paid 115m for a 50m player and gave him 200k/wk for 8 years, after which he immediately downed tools. The stuff that didn't happen made a far bigger impression on people than the stuff that did.

Look at the numbers. That midfields about the best outside of Madrid atm and they are all young, and im sorry Endo's a great 6th choice midfield minute eater/cup player also.  Paid 35 35 60 and 12 iirc.    avg cost 35.5 each   Kick back the 55 we took in avg cost  21.75 million a man 

Not a great window.   We picked up an entire truly outstanding midfield in one window at an avg cost less than we later got for Van den Berg, basically the cost of a decent championship player and for probably about a third of their value a single year later, not that we would sell.   Surely thats "adequate", no?

I'm all for signing high quality players and succession planning and all the rest of it, but also believe in fairly valuing in context the players you already have like gomez and diaz and not blocking pathways for potentially superb young players like bajetic . The discussions around getting new players always seem to throw out a lot of baby with the bathwater it seems to me. Almost every time you go out a year 18 months and things look a lot different.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32728 on: Yesterday at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 30, 2024, 03:53:00 pm
What are peoples thought on Mbuemo?

Linked with him in the summer and many were skeptical. Hes had a great start to the season and seems to be building on last seasons promise.

Mbuemo has 14 goals and 6 assists in 31 league appearances since start of 23/24 season.
We need wide players who can go past players, he doesn't seem to have that in his locker but is dangerous in the box.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32729 on: Yesterday at 03:07:25 pm »
Did anyone say what we did in that window was a dereliction of duty? Its entirely possible I know. But then I also know that those who said it was a dereliction of duty not to strengthen the midfield in the previous summer were called bedwetters etc. Or that people blithely stated that the team and midfield would be back to its best the following season, right up until the point we blew the whole midfield up and effectively started again of course. At which point wed done great business selling at the top of the market.

And of course in the end we didnt do enough did we. Because we only got 82 points, failed to sustain a title challenge, failed to win the FA cup or Europa league and Klopp was forced to do miracles just to get any silverware to conclude his time with us. With many managers and squads youd say pretty good tbf. But we had Klopp and some of the greatest players to ever put on a Liverpool shirt.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:16 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32730 on: Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm
You would not take Tchou Tchou now?
Does he still fit the DM profile we need? Seemed more of a destroyer type rather than the controller we are looking for.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,072
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32731 on: Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm »
Tchoo Tchoo apprently up for sale. We had a hard-on for him for the past 5 years so we may go back.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,261
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32732 on: Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
Does he still fit the DM profile we need? Seemed more of a destroyer type rather than the controller we are looking for.

Nah he can do it all pretty much. If by some miracle he is for sale then we absolutely need to be in for him.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32733 on: Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm »
So which season's transfer window are we currently arguing about? Just so I can go gather my notes. ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,124
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32734 on: Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
Does he still fit the DM profile we need? Seemed more of a destroyer type rather than the controller we are looking for.

I assume you are joking.

Or sometimes this thread is like a guy in a bar turning down Salma Hayek because he is too short,
and Scarlet Johansson because is not a brunette!
😂
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32735 on: Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
So which season's transfer window are we currently arguing about? Just so I can go gather my notes. ;D

Probably summer 2026.
We don't do anything in January and next summer we're getting Bajčetić back, so not much to do.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,072
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32736 on: Yesterday at 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm
I assume you are joking.

Or sometimes this thread is like a guy in a bar turning down Salma Hayek because he is too short,
and Scarlet Johansson because is not a brunette!
😂

Don;t bring my wife Scarlett into this you dickface.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32737 on: Yesterday at 03:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm
Probably summer 2026.
We don't do anything in January and next summer we're getting Bajčetić back, so not much to do.

Didn't we sign Diaz and Gakpo the last two January windows?

With Van Dijk a few before that.

It would be quite the cruel irony for Klopp if we did end up signing Tchouameni, add in Jobe Bellingham and that's the midfield (technically) he wanted :D
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32738 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm
Tchoo Tchoo apprently up for sale. We had a hard-on for him for the past 5 years so we may go back.

Can see it. Had a big interest in Gravenberch at Ajax and went to Bayern got him the first chance we could.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32739 on: Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm »
Tchouameni seems a bit limited skill wise prefer Camavinga myself
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,261
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32740 on: Yesterday at 06:53:52 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm
Tchouameni seems a bit limited skill wise prefer Camavinga myself

Yeah, Madrid are not selling him.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32741 on: Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm
Tchouameni seems a bit limited skill wise prefer Camavinga myself

It's like being asked to choose between Ana De Armas or Margot Robbie.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32742 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm
It's like being asked to choose between Ana De Armas or Margot Robbie.

but sticking with the wife?
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32743 on: Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm
I assume you are joking.

Or sometimes this thread is like a guy in a bar turning down Salma Hayek because he is too short,
and Scarlet Johansson because is not a brunette!
😂
Valid question, except my perception of Tchouameni is wrong, he is more Caicedo than Zubimendi stylistically.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32744 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm »
Quote
Liverpool threat to Branthwaite bid


United's plans to make a fresh bid for Jarrad Branthwaite next summer are in danger of being hijacked by old rivals Liverpool.

In July, United had a second offer of £50milllion for Branthwaite rejected by Everton, who want in excess of £70m for the centre back.

United are expected to try again but not until next summer, having just spent more than £100m on defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. Any transfer activity in the January window is likely to focus on a new forward.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are firm admirers of Branthwaite and could feasibly move for him in January as well as offering Everton closer to what they want.

Despite the takeover at Goodison Park, Branthwaite is unlikely to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2027, with Everton unable to match the £160,000 a week that United (and probably Liverpool) would be prepared to pay him.

The 22-year-old made his first appearance of the season last Saturday due to a setback in his recovery from a hernia operation, and it was no coincidence that Everton secured their first Premier League win in six attempts at home against Crystal Palace.

@ChrisWheelerDM

Its a whopper from the Mail as part of his United confidential shite which is usually 99% bollocks. Wouldnt be shocked if he pedals that rumour all season so he can say they beat us to his signing next summer when they inevitably spend £100m on him. Still, I think JBs a good player and should end up at a top club.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32745 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:07:25 pm
Did anyone say what we did in that window was a dereliction of duty?

And of course in the end we didnt do enough did we. Because we only got 82 points, failed to sustain a title challenge, failed to win the FA cup or Europa league and Klopp was forced to do miracles just to get any silverware to conclude his time with us.

Yes. Yes they did say that.

i'm not sure im buying that didn't do enough logic, that means any season where you don't get at least 2 trophies of the 4 on offer is a total failure blamable entirely on the transfer window or perhaps previous transfer windows. Going into last season most people found the idea of a title push totally laughable so in point of fact we quite exceeded expectations by sticking around for most of the year. Certainty the transfer threads august expectations, that's for sure. That success we did have was a direct result of the success we had replacing the entire midfield in the window. You can argue we should have moved earlier but the year earlier Fab and Hendo had us in the hunt for an unbelievable QUAD untill the last 2 games of the season. I guess the effort killed them but nobody saw the decline coming. Nobody. First full window after the fact, we did what im talking about. Its easy with 20 20 hindsight, not so much when those specific guys are taking you to a cl final and what? 15 in a row to end the year at the time. that was one of the greatest seasons ever played imo. that was astonishing. Fab and hendo were integral to the whole thing. 

Here's the simple facts: Many people said it was a terrible horrible rotten no good window at the time and looking back its very apparent it was a really good one. We bought several high quality midfield players, players that are driving the squad and going from strength to strength right now. We bought them super cheap and the players they replaced we completely maxed almost impossibly over value.

Your conclusion then that we didn't do nearly enough in the face of the fact that we did very very well pretty much highlights the point im trying to make for some time now, that some or many people seem to demand perfection as some kind of birthright or something and it seems near impossible to make them happy as a result. Unless you are man city and cheating big scale, you cant have everything you want exactly when you want it, and win everything, all the time, always. It just doesn't work like that. Sport would suck if it worked like that. It would be boring.

But hey, while i have you on the line i should say that during this years transfer window i found that you personally were quite calm and reasonable in your approach to many things and were probably much more patient than me. I meant to mention that at some point because i found it quite commendable. I do believe we have a really good team but this summer was kinda shit really  :lmao those contracts still worry me quite a bit eso trent but all 3 really. there's always room for improvement we can surely agree on that. We could always do better but we could also have done quite a bit worse.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32746 on: Yesterday at 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Yes. Yes they did say that.

i'm not sure im buying that didn't do enough logic, that means any season where you don't get at least 2 trophies of the 4 on offer is a total failure blamable entirely on the transfer window or perhaps previous transfer windows. Going into last season most people found the idea of a title push totally laughable so in point of fact we quite exceeded expectations by sticking around for most of the year. Certainty the transfer threads august expectations, that's for sure. That success we did have was a direct result of the success we had replacing the entire midfield in the window. You can argue we should have moved earlier but the year earlier Fab and Hendo had us in the hunt for an unbelievable QUAD untill the last 2 games of the season. I guess the effort killed them but nobody saw the decline coming. Nobody. First full window after the fact, we did what im talking about. Its easy with 20 20 hindsight, not so much when those specific guys are taking you to a cl final and what? 15 in a row to end the year at the time. that was one of the greatest seasons ever played imo. that was astonishing. Fab and hendo were integral to the whole thing. 

Here's the simple facts: Many people said it was a terrible horrible rotten no good window at the time and looking back its very apparent it was a really good one. We bought several high quality midfield players, players that are driving the squad and going from strength to strength right now. We bought them super cheap and the players they replaced we completely maxed almost impossibly over value.

Your conclusion then that we didn't do nearly enough in the face of the fact that we did very very well pretty much highlights the point im trying to make for some time now, that some or many people seem to demand perfection as some kind of birthright or something and it seems near impossible to make them happy as a result. Unless you are man city and cheating big scale, you cant have everything you want exactly when you want it, and win everything, all the time, always. It just doesn't work like that. Sport would suck if it worked like that. It would be boring.

But hey, while i have you on the line i should say that during this years transfer window i found that you personally were quite calm and reasonable in your approach to many things and were probably much more patient than me. I meant to mention that at some point because i found it quite commendable. I do believe we have a really good team but this summer was kinda shit really  :lmao those contracts still worry me quite a bit eso trent but all 3 really. there's always room for improvement we can surely agree on that. We could always do better but we could also have done quite a bit worse.

You're right, just because we didn't win everything doesn't mean we failed to do enough in the transfer window. But I'd say  the evidence we have of multiple seasons lost owing to failing to do enough in the transfer window points to us being more successful if we had done enough. Certainly a higher class DM than Endo would almost certainly have helped us win more points in the league and avoided some pretty pathetic results in the cups.

As for not seeing the collapse in the CM coming. Yes the total collapse was a surprise but the sense that the midfield was a long way from being good enough? People were aware of that, hence the extremely loud clamour for CM signings in the summer of '22. And people were calling a failure to get top 4 pretty early after that season started.

The reason I was sanguine about the summer window was partly because I didn't think the stakes were that high. In the summer of '22 I thought we desperately needed CM signings to continue to compete for trophies. In the summer of '23 I thought we desperately needed a whole new midfield to get us back into the champions league spots. This summer I thought a title challenge with a new coach and several key players a year older was pretty unlikely, but thought top 4 pretty locked in as long as we weren't desperately unlucky. But if we're in a proper title challenge in January and we fail to reinforce I'll be extremely unimpressed.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32747 on: Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm »
Hardly anyone said it was a horrible rotten window, youre just making things up now.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32748 on: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
Hardly anyone said it was a horrible rotten window, youre just making things up now.

Agreed. During it there was the unsurprising toys out of pram stuff, many of them probably thrown by me. But after it? After it I think people thought we'd done pretty well, albeit with a failure at the 6 position. I'd be surprised if anyone on here called it a dereliction of duty or a rotten/ horrible window or anything comparable.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32749 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Micky55 on Yesterday at 08:18:26 am
No idea about the source but from today's BBC gossip section, "Real Madrid are open to offers for France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 24, with Liverpool the club most interested in sealing a £66m deal for next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)"

 If true, I would have him in a heart beat. Only thing I dislike about the rumor is that he is up for sale next summer and not Jan. In my view we desperately need a midfielder in Jan. Maybe we sign Zubimendi in Jan and Chu Chu next summer. Thats the midfield sorted for the next 5-6 years.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32750 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Is he not getting games at Madrid? Why would they want to sell him?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32751 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm »
Hayden Hackney has always impressed me when I've seen him.  One to keep an eye on, I think.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32752 on: Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:11:50 am
Foberto Rirmino.

Bobby's dad donated his teeth to Turkish Dentists [insert relevant number] years ago.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32753 on: Today at 12:49:14 am »
Let me just say this:

Alfonso Davies.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Menace2Sobriety

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32754 on: Today at 03:40:07 am »
Isnt it rumored hes on his last year and headed to Barca? He would be an amazing addition.

I miss Bobby
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:38 am by Menace2Sobriety »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 814 815 816 817 818 [819]   Go Up
« previous next »
 