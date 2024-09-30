Did anyone say what we did in that window was a dereliction of duty?



And of course in the end we didnt do enough did we. Because we only got 82 points, failed to sustain a title challenge, failed to win the FA cup or Europa league and Klopp was forced to do miracles just to get any silverware to conclude his time with us.



Yes. Yes they did say that.i'm not sure im buying that didn't do enough logic, that means any season where you don't get at least 2 trophies of the 4 on offer is a total failure blamable entirely on the transfer window or perhaps previous transfer windows. Going into last season most people found the idea of a title push totally laughable so in point of fact we quite exceeded expectations by sticking around for most of the year. Certainty the transfer threads august expectations, that's for sure. That success we did have was a direct result of the success we had replacing the entire midfield in the window. You can argue we should have moved earlier but the year earlier Fab and Hendo had us in the hunt for an unbelievable QUAD untill the last 2 games of the season. I guess the effort killed them but nobody saw the decline coming. Nobody. First full window after the fact, we did what im talking about. Its easy with 20 20 hindsight, not so much when those specific guys are taking you to a cl final and what? 15 in a row to end the year at the time. that was one of the greatest seasons ever played imo. that was astonishing. Fab and hendo were integral to the whole thing.Here's the simple facts: Many people said it was a terrible horrible rotten no good window at the time and looking back its very apparent it was a really good one. We bought several high quality midfield players, players that are driving the squad and going from strength to strength right now. We bought them super cheap and the players they replaced we completely maxed almost impossibly over value.Your conclusion then that we didn't do nearly enough in the face of the fact that we did very very well pretty much highlights the point im trying to make for some time now, that some or many people seem to demand perfection as some kind of birthright or something and it seems near impossible to make them happy as a result. Unless you are man city and cheating big scale, you cant have everything you want exactly when you want it, and win everything, all the time, always. It just doesn't work like that. Sport would suck if it worked like that. It would be boring.But hey, while i have you on the line i should say that during this years transfer window i found that you personally were quite calm and reasonable in your approach to many things and were probably much more patient than me. I meant to mention that at some point because i found it quite commendable. I do believe we have a really good team but this summer was kinda shit reallythose contracts still worry me quite a bit eso trent but all 3 really. there's always room for improvement we can surely agree on that. We could always do better but we could also have done quite a bit worse.