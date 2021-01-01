This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.



People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...



The first choice players are pretty good, though no one had a clue how Gravenberch would fare in his new role. But he surpassed all expectations. But I don't think we could say good things about the depth. Depth is not about the number of players in a given position, but its set by two factors: (1) how much the quality of the play drops when you substitute the first choice with a second choice player, and (2) how many players are available for selection. early in the season we have one out (Jones, now Elliott), and I think it's fair to say that for the most season we should expect to have 1 player out injured. We started with Szobo, Macca, and Grav, which looks peachy. Changing Szobo with Curtis may not be a big change, but who would step in in place of Grav or Macca? Unless Morton comes through, which I hope he will, we are short on players who can play the 6 role and be able to rotate in the 8. Endo is simply not that player. There are many games before the January windows, and I'm not that optimistic that we can keep our first choice players fit or out of suspension troubles (though they are quite disciplinned). One stupid and undeserved red card like the one for Macca last season and we are thrown out of balance.