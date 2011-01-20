« previous next »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 27, 2024, 10:37:50 am
There's no reason to believe we have better analytics than other well resourced clubs
AI is mostly bollocks at this point.. but lets say it wasn't - let's say you can build a perfect AI player evaluator that accurately predicts talent .. every big club in the world would have it, probably within months
There's no edge

Here's the big problem - the most amount of GAIN happens at the beginning. (e.g. a car in 1975 does basically the same job as a car in 2024 .. less well but it works)

For example XG is predictive and repeatable .. it works .. and that is probably 80% of the gain data will ever give football teams in evaluating attacking players.
Xg models are getting better it'll continue to get better but the gains get smaller and smaller and smaller.
When was the last time a big club bought a 22 year old attacker no one knew about, who was under priced and who went on to be a big star? It very rarely happens because everyone has the same data and it works.
We're on a different planet from when data showed Mo Salah at Roma was one of the worlds best attackers and no else knew

There are still some decent gains to be made off the ball I think and probably on set pieces but there's just way less edge from data now - to be clear you need to do it well to compete, its vital.. its just that everyone has the same information, I mean Burnley are using data to evaluate kids ffs

King of the nerds bemoans that were all Kings now.
Quote from: Knight on September 27, 2024, 03:48:07 pm
King of the nerds bemoans that were all Kings now.

Its true the sadness of no more worlds left to conquer :/
Salah was scoring an absolute shitload at Fiorentina and Roma, the bit which was debatable was whether hed be able to reproduce it in the PL, that was particularly relevant in his case due to him not getting much of a look in at Chelsea.

Im not sure that Salah was some sort of secret that nobody knew about, the vast majority did know about him, the debate was just whether hed be able to do it in the UK.

Id argue Mane is probably the better example for the point that youre making, Im not sure youd get a player like him going unnoticed in the PL any longer.
Quote from: clinical on September 25, 2024, 03:27:10 pm
Remember the time when we spent £10m more on Benteke than what Son went for in the same summer. When you think of these moments you realise we will never be that stupid again. Got us Klopp that mistake though. So silver linings

Remember when you were conceived? If your Dad wanked into a sock, we wouldn't have had to listen to this counterfactual bollocks.  :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Peabee on September 27, 2024, 08:35:34 pm
Remember when you were conceived? If your Dad wanked into a sock, we wouldn't have had to listen to this counterfactual bollocks.  :D

Would talking about one's auntie's balls count as counterfactual bollocks?
Quote from: Sangria on September 27, 2024, 08:48:50 pm
Would talking about one's auntie's balls count as counterfactual bollocks?

Exactly.  ;D
Quote from: RedG13 on September 27, 2024, 08:36:39 am
He looks like a #10 type. I dont see why that would be an area of need

He is more of a No.8 than a No.10, but as we have learned from the case of Gravenberch, it means nothing ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2024, 10:01:54 pm
He is more of a No.8 than a No.10, but as we have learned from the case of Gravenberch, it means nothing ...


How is that an 8 over 10(He does like nothing in his own team half)? Freiburg plays 4-2-3-1 starts at the 10 there.
He has a very bad Ball progression numbers. good creative and shot number for a MF along with good carrying. He also sucks in Aerial Duels(probably because he going vs attacking defender). Also receives a lot progressive balls. I just don't understand what Liverpool would sign him for unless they thing he a winger or Elliott is one also. His Sample size is also super small.
I dont see how it comparable to Gravenberch at all. Gravenberch showed Elite Ball Progression at Ajax and flashes at Bayern,Liverpool(last season).
Quote from: RedG13 on September 27, 2024, 10:35:49 pm
How is that an 8 over 10(He does like nothing in his own team half)? Freiburg plays 4-2-3-1 starts at the 10 there.
He has a very bad Ball progression numbers. good creative and shot number for a MF along with good carrying. He also sucks in Aerial Duels(probably because he going vs attacking defender). Also receives a lot progressive balls. I just don't understand what Liverpool would sign him for unless they thing he a winger or Elliott is one also. His Sample size is also super small.
I dont see how it comparable to Gravenberch at all. Gravenberch showed Elite Ball Progression at Ajax and flashes at Bayern,Liverpool(last season).

Have you watched him or Freiburg play or are you just reading his FBref page?

Ive just treated myself to about 20 mins of him on YouTube and he looks like he has plenty of qualities of an 8. A quick google on how Freiburg set up last season and they didnt seem to progress the ball through midfield, their midfielders act more like facilitators for triangles down the flanks and they played a lot of long balls. You could question whether hes suited to what we all think is going to be Slots brand of football. Id be very surprised if the club, who have been very keen to remind us how hard it is to find players that truly improve on what we have, end up going for a project player without him making a step up to a better/more suited club.

The numbers are a bit mixed but he clearly has strengths, potentially some extreme strengths (height, speed, quick feet, dribbling) and his body should develop with age. Still, doesnt feel like hes in the bracket of player weve targeted in recent times, Im not sure the squad really needs a young midfielder who may need time/minutes to develop, the squad really needs someone whos ready now.
It doesn't matter, it's a dud story, Rohl signed a new deal with Freiburg last week

https://xcancel.com/scfreiburg/status/1836424227974525093#m

Merlin Röhl has extended his contract with #SCF! ✍️ Find out more at scfreiburg.com
Quote from: Garlic Red on September 27, 2024, 11:41:09 pm
Have you watched him or Freiburg play or are you just reading his FBref page?

Ive just treated myself to about 20 mins of him on YouTube and he looks like he has plenty of qualities of an 8. A quick google on how Freiburg set up last season and they didnt seem to progress the ball through midfield, their midfielders act more like facilitators for triangles down the flanks and they played a lot of long balls. You could question whether hes suited to what we all think is going to be Slots brand of football. Id be very surprised if the club, who have been very keen to remind us how hard it is to find players that truly improve on what we have, end up going for a project player without him making a step up to a better/more suited club.

The numbers are a bit mixed but he clearly has strengths, potentially some extreme strengths (height, speed, quick feet, dribbling) and his body should develop with age. Still, doesnt feel like hes in the bracket of player weve targeted in recent times, Im not sure the squad really needs a young midfielder who may need time/minutes to develop, the squad really needs someone whos ready now.
I checked where he started for Freiburg and his fb ref page.
Also went though a 3 minute of him of highlights. Everything like basically in the attacking half. He had a 1 nice pass over the top from deep
I think if you need a #10 type who needed to develop and help get minutes of Dom he seems like a logical target because of his qualities and elite percentile numbers in team was 8th best attacking on npxg even as the team was 2nd worst at shots.
I can see why Liverpool would like him I dont see how he fits in the squad.
The biggest needs for next summer are Deeper midfielder(Bajcetic could be the answer), LB(Maybe one of the LB on Loan can be a solution/otherwise your buying somebody), Depending on the Contract stuff is CB and RW.
Quote from: Jm55 on September 27, 2024, 08:28:09 pm
Salah was scoring an absolute shitload at Fiorentina and Roma, the bit which was debatable was whether hed be able to reproduce it in the PL, that was particularly relevant in his case due to him not getting much of a look in at Chelsea.

Im not sure that Salah was some sort of secret that nobody knew about, the vast majority did know about him, the debate was just whether hed be able to do it in the UK.

Id argue Mane is probably the better example for the point that youre making, Im not sure youd get a player like him going unnoticed in the PL any longer.
its more the prices rather than going unnoticed
both Man utd & Spurs tried to sign him
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:32:00 am
its more the prices rather than going unnoticed
both Man utd & Spurs tried to sign him

Yeah Salah was crazy cheap. Analytics helped show how undervalued he was.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:28:12 am
It doesn't matter, it's a dud story, Rohl signed a new deal with Freiburg last week

https://xcancel.com/scfreiburg/status/1836424227974525093#m

Merlin Röhl has extended his contract with #SCF! ✍️ Find out more at scfreiburg.com

But if agent is smart and they are aware of interest from Liverpool and other clubs there is likely to be a release clause.
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.

Good.

June/July is enough time for the transfers to be done ...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.

And the PL too?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.

Great news thats even less time for Hughes to buy even fewer players. No doubt that will be used as an excuse by them.
Only idiots don't get their business done before the season starts anyway. 'Wait around to see if a bargain turns up' isn't going to cut it next summer.

We're going to have too much to do as it is, as a result of inaction last summer.
Anyone read this? https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/29/will-the-lassana-diarra-case-bring-down-transfer-market-as-we-know-it

I feel claims of such possible ramifications are hyperbolic. Anyone more familiar with the case?
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:28:57 am
Anyone read this? https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/29/will-the-lassana-diarra-case-bring-down-transfer-market-as-we-know-it

I feel claims of such possible ramifications are hyperbolic. Anyone more familiar with the case?

Horrendously complex and no doubt City's lawyers will bring it up to muddy the waters and drag out the proceedings until next season. ;D
What's that about? Players terminating their own contract? Not needing a certificate to play? what brings down the transfer market?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.
"Aw shit!"



Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.

Thats fine. We close ours before it opens.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:57:17 pm
"Aw shit!"




hopes for a crescendo will have to rest on being bravely opportunistic
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:00 am
All the top European Leagues have agreed to shut next summers transfer window before the season starts.
Does that include outgoings, e.g. to Saudi?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:17:59 am
What's that about? Players terminating their own contract? Not needing a certificate to play? what brings down the transfer market?

Think it makes it much easier for players to terminate their contracts unilaterally, therefore much easier to force a move.

I have a lot of sympathy for Diarra - he was royally screwed by FIFA.
Andre begging Virj to have a word with Edwards to take him to back on our coach.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:16:26 am
Great news thats even less time for Hughes to buy even fewer players. No doubt that will be used as an excuse by them.

Yeah, we could have easily found a better midfielder than Gravenberch this summer, if Hughes was doing his job ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:21:24 pm
Yeah, we could have easily found a better midfielder than Gravenberch this summer, if Hughes was doing his job ...

Jorg and Klopp did transfers, thats why we ended up with a player like Gravenberch. Transfers are amazing, more of them please.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:25 pm
Jorg and Klopp did transfers, thats why we ended up with a player like Gravenberch. Transfers are amazing, more of them please.
Would you count new contracts for Trent, VVD and Salah on par with new transfers?  ;)
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:25 pm
Jorg and Klopp did transfers, thats why we ended up with a player like Gravenberch. Transfers are amazing, more of them please.

Its been hilarious to see various posters argue that  Gravenberch is evidence for why signing players is unnecessary.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:01:48 pm
Its been hilarious to see various posters argue that  Gravenberch is evidence for why signing players is unnecessary.

Exactly. Both of them will likely have dip in form the amount of games theyll end up playing this season. Hopefully neither of them are out for a long period either because Jones is a sick note and Slot doesnt seem to rate Endo at all which is why its crucial we revisit the position in January.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:21:24 pm
Yeah, we could have easily found a better midfielder than Gravenberch this summer, if Hughes was doing his job ...

Surely we could have found someone better than Endo. Gravenberch can't play every game. And why did we want Zubimendi if we already have Gravenberch I don't understand your logic
