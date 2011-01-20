« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

PaulF

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm
Not directly related, but there was a news article showing fewer shots are being taken from outside the box . higher xg shots are being made from within the box.
But it's hard to know if this is happening because coaches just 'feel' that's how it should be done, or if the analysis has shown long range goals don't pay off (except in goal of the season) and coaches are integrating that into the way their teams play.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:20:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm
Not directly related, but there was a news article showing fewer shots are being taken from outside the box . higher xg shots are being made from within the box.
But it's hard to know if this is happening because coaches just 'feel' that's how it should be done, or if the analysis has shown long range goals don't pay off (except in goal of the season) and coaches are integrating that into the way their teams play.

Or we just got Szobo and Gomez to stop? ;)

One of the big narratives around Slot's coaching was to try and create better quality chances in a specific zone so yes this could be from that.
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:35:36 am
Gordon signing a new deal, lucky escape there,  ;D dreadful footballer. Cody and Diaz lightyears ahead.

Great news. Hopefully no release clause.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 03:48:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:37:50 am
There's no reason to believe we have better analytics than other well resourced clubs
AI is mostly bollocks at this point.. but lets say it wasn't - let's say you can build a perfect AI player evaluator that accurately predicts talent .. every big club in the world would have it, probably within months
There's no edge

Here's the big problem - the most amount of GAIN happens at the beginning. (e.g. a car in 1975 does basically the same job as a car in 2024 .. less well but it works)

For example XG is predictive and repeatable .. it works .. and that is probably 80% of the gain data will ever give football teams in evaluating attacking players.
Xg models are getting better it'll continue to get better but the gains get smaller and smaller and smaller.
When was the last time a big club bought a 22 year old attacker no one knew about, who was under priced and who went on to be a big star? It very rarely happens because everyone has the same data and it works.
We're on a different planet from when data showed Mo Salah at Roma was one of the worlds best attackers and no else knew

There are still some decent gains to be made off the ball I think and probably on set pieces but there's just way less edge from data now - to be clear you need to do it well to compete, its vital.. its just that everyone has the same information, I mean Burnley are using data to evaluate kids ffs

King of the nerds bemoans that were all Kings now.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:02:02 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:48:07 pm
King of the nerds bemoans that were all Kings now.

Its true the sadness of no more worlds left to conquer :/
Jm55

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm
Salah was scoring an absolute shitload at Fiorentina and Roma, the bit which was debatable was whether hed be able to reproduce it in the PL, that was particularly relevant in his case due to him not getting much of a look in at Chelsea.

Im not sure that Salah was some sort of secret that nobody knew about, the vast majority did know about him, the debate was just whether hed be able to do it in the UK.

Id argue Mane is probably the better example for the point that youre making, Im not sure youd get a player like him going unnoticed in the PL any longer.
Peabee

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:35:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 25, 2024, 03:27:10 pm
Remember the time when we spent £10m more on Benteke than what Son went for in the same summer. When you think of these moments you realise we will never be that stupid again. Got us Klopp that mistake though. So silver linings

Remember when you were conceived? If your Dad wanked into a sock, we wouldn't have had to listen to this counterfactual bollocks.  :D
Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:35:34 pm
Remember when you were conceived? If your Dad wanked into a sock, we wouldn't have had to listen to this counterfactual bollocks.  :D

Would talking about one's auntie's balls count as counterfactual bollocks?
Peabee

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm
Would talking about one's auntie's balls count as counterfactual bollocks?

Exactly.  ;D
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:36:39 am
He looks like a #10 type. I dont see why that would be an area of need

He is more of a No.8 than a No.10, but as we have learned from the case of Gravenberch, it means nothing ...

RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
He is more of a No.8 than a No.10, but as we have learned from the case of Gravenberch, it means nothing ...


How is that an 8 over 10(He does like nothing in his own team half)? Freiburg plays 4-2-3-1 starts at the 10 there.
He has a very bad Ball progression numbers. good creative and shot number for a MF along with good carrying. He also sucks in Aerial Duels(probably because he going vs attacking defender). Also receives a lot progressive balls. I just don't understand what Liverpool would sign him for unless they thing he a winger or Elliott is one also. His Sample size is also super small.
I dont see how it comparable to Gravenberch at all. Gravenberch showed Elite Ball Progression at Ajax and flashes at Bayern,Liverpool(last season).
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
How is that an 8 over 10(He does like nothing in his own team half)? Freiburg plays 4-2-3-1 starts at the 10 there.
He has a very bad Ball progression numbers. good creative and shot number for a MF along with good carrying. He also sucks in Aerial Duels(probably because he going vs attacking defender). Also receives a lot progressive balls. I just don't understand what Liverpool would sign him for unless they thing he a winger or Elliott is one also. His Sample size is also super small.
I dont see how it comparable to Gravenberch at all. Gravenberch showed Elite Ball Progression at Ajax and flashes at Bayern,Liverpool(last season).

Have you watched him or Freiburg play or are you just reading his FBref page?

Ive just treated myself to about 20 mins of him on YouTube and he looks like he has plenty of qualities of an 8. A quick google on how Freiburg set up last season and they didnt seem to progress the ball through midfield, their midfielders act more like facilitators for triangles down the flanks and they played a lot of long balls. You could question whether hes suited to what we all think is going to be Slots brand of football. Id be very surprised if the club, who have been very keen to remind us how hard it is to find players that truly improve on what we have, end up going for a project player without him making a step up to a better/more suited club.

The numbers are a bit mixed but he clearly has strengths, potentially some extreme strengths (height, speed, quick feet, dribbling) and his body should develop with age. Still, doesnt feel like hes in the bracket of player weve targeted in recent times, Im not sure the squad really needs a young midfielder who may need time/minutes to develop, the squad really needs someone whos ready now.
GreatEx

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:28:12 am
It doesn't matter, it's a dud story, Rohl signed a new deal with Freiburg last week

https://xcancel.com/scfreiburg/status/1836424227974525093#m

Merlin Röhl has extended his contract with #SCF! ✍️ Find out more at scfreiburg.com
RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:38:11 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Have you watched him or Freiburg play or are you just reading his FBref page?

Ive just treated myself to about 20 mins of him on YouTube and he looks like he has plenty of qualities of an 8. A quick google on how Freiburg set up last season and they didnt seem to progress the ball through midfield, their midfielders act more like facilitators for triangles down the flanks and they played a lot of long balls. You could question whether hes suited to what we all think is going to be Slots brand of football. Id be very surprised if the club, who have been very keen to remind us how hard it is to find players that truly improve on what we have, end up going for a project player without him making a step up to a better/more suited club.

The numbers are a bit mixed but he clearly has strengths, potentially some extreme strengths (height, speed, quick feet, dribbling) and his body should develop with age. Still, doesnt feel like hes in the bracket of player weve targeted in recent times, Im not sure the squad really needs a young midfielder who may need time/minutes to develop, the squad really needs someone whos ready now.
I checked where he started for Freiburg and his fb ref page.
Also went though a 3 minute of him of highlights. Everything like basically in the attacking half. He had a 1 nice pass over the top from deep
I think if you need a #10 type who needed to develop and help get minutes of Dom he seems like a logical target because of his qualities and elite percentile numbers in team was 8th best attacking on npxg even as the team was 2nd worst at shots.
I can see why Liverpool would like him I dont see how he fits in the squad.
The biggest needs for next summer are Deeper midfielder(Bajcetic could be the answer), LB(Maybe one of the LB on Loan can be a solution/otherwise your buying somebody), Depending on the Contract stuff is CB and RW.
