How is that an 8 over 10(He does like nothing in his own team half)? Freiburg plays 4-2-3-1 starts at the 10 there.

He has a very bad Ball progression numbers. good creative and shot number for a MF along with good carrying. He also sucks in Aerial Duels(probably because he going vs attacking defender). Also receives a lot progressive balls. I just don't understand what Liverpool would sign him for unless they thing he a winger or Elliott is one also. His Sample size is also super small.

I dont see how it comparable to Gravenberch at all. Gravenberch showed Elite Ball Progression at Ajax and flashes at Bayern,Liverpool(last season).



Have you watched him or Freiburg play or are you just reading his FBref page?Ive just treated myself to about 20 mins of him on YouTube and he looks like he has plenty of qualities of an 8. A quick google on how Freiburg set up last season and they didnt seem to progress the ball through midfield, their midfielders act more like facilitators for triangles down the flanks and they played a lot of long balls. You could question whether hes suited to what we all think is going to be Slots brand of football. Id be very surprised if the club, who have been very keen to remind us how hard it is to find players that truly improve on what we have, end up going for a project player without him making a step up to a better/more suited club.The numbers are a bit mixed but he clearly has strengths, potentially some extreme strengths (height, speed, quick feet, dribbling) and his body should develop with age. Still, doesnt feel like hes in the bracket of player weve targeted in recent times, Im not sure the squad really needs a young midfielder who may need time/minutes to develop, the squad really needs someone whos ready now.