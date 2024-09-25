its hard to say i would imagine it depends if there any advancements in data & ai that we areusing behind the scenes





There's no reason to believe we have better analytics than other well resourced clubsAI is mostly bollocks at this point.. but lets say it wasn't - let's say you can build a perfect AI player evaluator that accurately predicts talent .. every big club in the world would have it, probably within monthsThere's no edgeHere's the big problem - the most amount of GAIN happens at the beginning. (e.g. a car in 1975 does basically the same job as a car in 2024 .. less well but it works)For example XG is predictive and repeatable .. it works .. and that is probably 80% of the gain data will ever give football teams in evaluating attacking players.Xg models are getting better it'll continue to get better but the gains get smaller and smaller and smaller.When was the last time a big club bought a 22 year old attacker no one knew about, who was under priced and who went on to be a big star? It very rarely happens because everyone has the same data and it works.We're on a different planet from when data showed Mo Salah at Roma was one of the worlds best attackers and no else knewThere are still some decent gains to be made off the ball I think and probably on set pieces but there's just way less edge from data now - to be clear you need to do it well to compete, its vital.. its just that everyone has the same information, I mean Burnley are using data to evaluate kids ffs