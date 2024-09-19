« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1119862 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,623
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32480 on: September 19, 2024, 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 19, 2024, 11:32:06 am
How did it ever get to that? In the champions league! Horrific.

Carragher there - clowns to the left of me, baldies to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with Roy.*

*Not really fair on Johnson, or the cult hero Kyrgiakos.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32481 on: September 19, 2024, 11:55:21 am »
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32482 on: September 19, 2024, 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 11:22:54 am
Moved away from wanting Zubimendi now have you?

Youre loving Engels instead?

 :wellin
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32483 on: September 19, 2024, 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Raid on September 19, 2024, 11:55:21 am
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.

I'd be for it myself and wouldn't really blame him for wanting to stay there in the summer but fact of the matter is you run a pretty huge risk that he still gets homesick at some stage.

Would definitely be worth doing if we could drop the price a bit given he hasn't signed a new deal yet.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32484 on: September 19, 2024, 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 11:22:54 am

Youre loving Engels instead?

He gets top Marx for his stats profile.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32485 on: September 19, 2024, 12:50:41 pm »
He'll sign for Real Madrid for pennies next summer probably.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,372
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32486 on: September 19, 2024, 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32487 on: September 19, 2024, 01:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 19, 2024, 01:06:38 pm
Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.

Looks like Meireles,not sure though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,139
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32488 on: September 19, 2024, 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 19, 2024, 01:06:38 pm
Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.

Raul Meireles.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32489 on: September 19, 2024, 02:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Seems we spread out the amount of hair poorly and gifter all of it to Poulsen, Kyrgiasos, and Johnson and realized we only had a smidge left for Carragher and no one else
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Sound
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32490 on: September 19, 2024, 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 11:22:54 am
Moved away from wanting Zubimendi now have you?

Youre loving Engels instead?

Very good 😁
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,834
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32491 on: September 19, 2024, 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 11:35:00 am
As if youre still wearing that thing.
Spoiler
CLTX" border="0
[close]

pbb-2" border="0
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,981
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32492 on: September 19, 2024, 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 19, 2024, 09:55:15 am
If he wanted to sign Id make him denounce all things Basque.

Including Lobster??? That's mean.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,947
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32493 on: September 19, 2024, 07:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Reina was quality but probably on his way down at that point
Meireles was decent enough
Jovanovic was free cos we had no money
Despite people laughing at him, Ngog's goals per 90 was good
Poulsen, yep was past his best when we bought him
I liked Kyrgiakos for what he was, again, bought when we had very little money
Spearing, fair enough not so good
Shelvey, ok but not that great
Konchesky = Hodgson
Carragher, ok and good player at his peak but past his best
Johnson was pretty good

That side was from 2010 I think so while it includes some not so good players, context around the state of the club at the time is also needed.

Hit me.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32494 on: September 19, 2024, 07:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 19, 2024, 07:03:18 pm
Reina was quality but probably on his way down at that point
Meireles was decent enough
Jovanovic was free cos we had no money
Despite people laughing at him, Ngog's goals per 90 was good
Poulsen, yep was past his best when we bought him
I liked Kyrgiakos for what he was, again, bought when we had very little money
Spearing, fair enough not so good
Shelvey, ok but not that great
Konchesky = Hodgson
Carragher, ok and good player at his peak but past his best
Johnson was pretty good

That side was from 2010 I think so while it includes some not so good players, context around the state of the club at the time is also needed.

Hit me.

That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32495 on: September 19, 2024, 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:


That team beat Napoli 3-1 that night.  :o

Quote from: MH41 on September 19, 2024, 07:52:32 pm
That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.
I knew there was a reason.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:41:22 am by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32496 on: September 19, 2024, 09:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



I look at that side and think PACE.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,947
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32497 on: September 19, 2024, 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on September 19, 2024, 07:52:32 pm
That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.

Lucas came off the bench too. Looking better already :)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32498 on: September 19, 2024, 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September 19, 2024, 09:00:29 am
IndyKaila News Of course

The most credible source out there. He was on RAWK as well if I remember correctly.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32499 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 am »
Quote from: End Product on September 19, 2024, 09:33:18 pm
I look at that side and think PACE.

Yes I too think of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

What the cowboys and Hodgson did to our team was a crime
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32500 on: Yesterday at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:




Jovanovich looking at Paulson and saying, "Did you win a competition, too?"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32501 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 am »
Who is the guy in the middle of the bottom row? Can't place him?
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32502 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:48:31 am
Who is the guy in the middle of the bottom row? Can't place him?


His mum could tell you
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32503 on: Yesterday at 11:57:04 am »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32504 on: Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:07:15 am

Jovanovich looking at Paulson and saying, "Did you win a competition, too?"


Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32505 on: Yesterday at 02:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm
Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"

Dont disrespect the legend..

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/yGZ5Gr5ztNnrw1KX/?mibextid=UalRPS
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32506 on: Yesterday at 03:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm
Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"


Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32507 on: Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 03:32:30 pm



Hahahaha, I remember watching that in the ground and thinking we're in for a rough time with some of these dossers. I remember Poulsen being subbed off once which was ironically cheered, grim times.

Some great GIFS from that season that I can remember. That one is a classic, 'Fuck off Roy ye wanker' from that egregious defeat to Wolves (one of the worst Anfield matches ever?) and Gerrard touching the badge before missing the pen at Blackburn.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline HullReD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32508 on: Yesterday at 06:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:07:15 am

Jovanovich looking at Paulson and saying, "Did you win a competition, too?"




Ahhhh takes me back.....that was some side right there.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,095
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32509 on: Yesterday at 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Raid on September 19, 2024, 11:55:21 am
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.

If Zubimendi has really changed his mind, he will be a LFC player come January 1st. That is pretty obvious ...
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32510 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September 19, 2024, 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Meireles its debatable and so is the Greek but nobody can tell me Spearing-Shelvey-Konchesky aren't Orcs.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32511 on: Today at 08:17:54 am »
Quote from: Raid on September 19, 2024, 11:55:21 am
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.
Yeah me too. I was a bit petty at first, but come to think of it- it's between his home, boyhood club and Liverpool.
I can understand that.
Would be so happy if we signed him.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32512 on: Today at 08:18:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 11:44:58 am
Carragher there - clowns to the left of me, baldies to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with Roy.*

*Not really fair on Johnson, or the cult hero Kyrgiakos.
or Pepe
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,623
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32513 on: Today at 08:45:01 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:18:53 am
or Pepe

Nope, hes definitely bald! Just meant the clowns descriptions was harsh for the others.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,724
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32514 on: Today at 09:27:05 am »
Weirdly you get less and less hair as you go right to left
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • Six times...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32515 on: Today at 09:33:35 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm
Hahahaha, I remember watching that in the ground and thinking we're in for a rough time with some of these dossers. I remember Poulsen being subbed off once which was ironically cheered, grim times.

Some great GIFS from that season that I can remember. That one is a classic, 'Fuck off Roy ye wanker' from that egregious defeat to Wolves (one of the worst Anfield matches ever?) and Gerrard touching the badge before missing the pen at Blackburn.

I remember being genuinely excited about Jovanovic signing 🤣 think there were rumours around that for a while (or maybe it was just a very long summer). We didnt have much to get excited about in terms of signings around then, is my excuse. He was bloody awful.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32516 on: Today at 09:52:00 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 09:33:35 am
I remember being genuinely excited about Jovanovic signing 🤣 think there were rumours around that for a while (or maybe it was just a very long summer). We didnt have much to get excited about in terms of signings around then, is my excuse. He was bloody awful.

Jovanovic came on a bosman and it was announced very early on
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,131
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32517 on: Today at 11:53:02 am »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,578
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32518 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:53:02 am

And that's that.

Not only had that quote been changed from what was actually said but its removed all the context too.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32519 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:54:44 am

His mum could tell you

 ;D ;D ;D


Well played. Forgot what he looked like. And for good reason.


Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Up
« previous next »
 