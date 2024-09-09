Definitely don't want to get into a Darwin discussion on here - I've got ptsd from last season. Don't disagree on your comments where he has room to improve and we have room to utilise him better - apart from the last bit, where xg/xa output is pretty much everything for a 9 or at least its much closer to everything, to give you a Graham quote 'everything else is a second order topic'

I'm a Jota fan too and honestly we're blessed to have two elite forwards who can play the 9 in this system at an elite level - my hunch is Darwin will end up in possession of the shirt by the Champions league final but I get it doesn't look that way today and either of them playing is great for us



I do totally disagree with your point about us needing someone closer to Bobby in this system on the ball (off the ball yes he wants pressing) - but we're not playing with someone whose job it is to drop deeper and link play / build up play



Jota in the first 3 games has completed 4 progressive passes .. and completed 9, 13 and 7 passes !!!

For reference Giminez averaged 10 passes a match and just over 1 progressive pass / 90 over the last 2 seasons under Slot at Feyenoord

For further reference Firmino averaged in the mid 30s and 4 progressive passes / 90



Pass numbers aren't the be all and end all but based on the evidence we have Slot really does use his 9s as 9s



The quote around taking really good shots really does my head in, as I think people think its the be all and end all, like its definitive. It was used as a quote to explain how scouts would say Does he do this? Does he do that? And Graham was saying but he takes great shots and thats sort of all that matters. Thats all that matters if you need a player to take really good shots, not every role on the field or position within the system requires that, and complimentary football is king and was the key to our success under Jurgen. Firmino wasnt an elite shooter or someone who had mastered the art of taking high value shots, but he was elite at creating chances, at connecting play and his off ball movement, how this occupied players and led to space for others, was pretty much the best in the league for a good period. All of these qualities matter, so the statement around shots doesnt really hold as much weight to me as you probably put behind it. Im not saying they arent important  they are  but Darwin isnt on the bench because he takes fewer good shots than Diogo at the moment.Im a huge Darwin fan, so you dont need to argue with me about him, my point isnt to criticise Darwin or suggest that hes shit. He clearly isnt shit and hes been on the cusp of being a special player since he joined. My point is more around fit, what the manager demands of players and how I see the season working out as it goes on. Diogo is just a more reliable player than Darwin all round, who gets the better shots or takes the better shots, off hand Ive no idea but Id say probably Darwin gets more of them, but it isnt just about getting good shots.For me, when Darwin played under Jurgen he almost became the system. Our play became much more geared towards getting the ball to Darwin, getting Darwin shots, getting the ball in the box or into space early for him to attack, thats sort of how it goes when you play with an out and out 9. The term basketball was thrown out a lot last season but a chunk of that was the result of trying to keep a forward like Darwin involved. Someone like Jota can play the 9 role in a more complimentary way IMO, Darwins someone that if he isnt involved or if he becomes isolated, he becomes impatient and plays with an agitation. As weve already said, his games about getting shots and his overall game can be pretty dependant on whether he scores or not on the day. Compare that to Jota who, even when he went the better part of 12 months without scoring, continued to play really well, racking up assists, pressing diligently and performing his role well. Darwin has a higher ceiling but I feel like Slots football is as much about reliability as it is about being explosive and devastating. I see someone like Anthony Gordon as a similar player to Jota and even Sadio, he offers that angled pace from outside to inside that is almost impossible to defend unless youre Kyle Walker, and Gordon even made a show of him when they played each other, something Mane also regularly had the habit of doing. Ill happily be proven wrong, but I do feel like out of our 6 forwards, Darwins the one whos most vulnerable. I think hes a top player, but youre reading stories about how much emphasis he puts on the first touch, youre seeing him hook defenders for losing a couple of aerial duels, Ill be amazed if hes happy watching how Darwins played for us over the last couple of seasons. If he can refine him and turn him into a more composed player who gets it a bit more, Ill be delighted, but at this point I sort of think Darwin is what he is, which is an excellent player, but one I think might not be a natural fit with the managers style of play, or at least how I see that style of play translating to PL football.