Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

TAA66

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32360 on: September 9, 2024, 12:29:29 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  9, 2024, 11:38:32 am
Kelleher very clear that he'd like to leave...

I made it clear in the last few years that I want to go somewhere and be a number one. The club has made that decision to get a goalkeeper (Mamardashvili) which makes it look like theyve made a decision to go another direction. Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. Its not always in my hands to fully make the decision. My ambition is clear. Im good enough & I want to go and play week in, week out."

Well you cant blame him.  Hell be our no 2 this season, and no doubt leave next summer as marmalade comes in to be Alis deputy and eventual successor. 


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32361 on: September 9, 2024, 02:43:58 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on September  9, 2024, 08:54:57 am
Darwin typically is far more of a threat in behind than Jota, Jota is much better in deeper, central areas. For me Jotas a more well-rounded forward, whilst Darwin can be unplayable on his day with his pace, I think the attack overall looks a lot more polished when Jotas offering the total package as a 9. To play to Darwins strengths we tend to have to play more direct, playing riskier passes that are more difficult to execute, particularly as the timing is regularly off between he and his teammates.

I know Slot has previous for using a 9 but Im not entirely sure that really matters. The way the modern game is played now, with central players being so fundamental to ball progression and playmaking qualities just as desirable as scoring qualities, if you have wide players scoring like ours, you probably need someone closer to Bobby than Darwin. Im a big Darwin fan like I hope he proves me wrong as I think he could be the ultimate trump card in a way Haaland has become for City, but City are probably the only side in the league good enough to say to their striker to just be a striker, most other sides need other qualities, whether its link play, wide play for overloads or target man qualities. Darwin can do some of these things, but I think if Darwins going to become the best version of himself in this side, he probably needs to play more like Haaland, as in, a more disciplined player playing between the lines of the box. Darwin undoubtedly has great qualities, but I suppose Id ask at what cost do they come at? He can be creative but can be a turnover machine, his offsides end attacks before they get going and his low % shooting can be stifling. His xG/xA output is elite but that isnt everything, if it was hed be the star of the attack.

Definitely don't want to get into a Darwin discussion on here - I've got ptsd from last season. Don't disagree on your comments where he has room to improve and we have room to utilise him better - apart from the last bit, where xg/xa output is pretty much everything for a 9 or at least its much closer to everything, to give you a Graham quote 'everything else is a second order topic'
I'm a Jota fan too and honestly we're blessed to have two elite forwards who can play the 9 in this system at an elite level - my hunch is Darwin will end up in possession of the shirt by the Champions league final :) but I get it doesn't look that way today and either of them playing is great for us

I do totally disagree with your point about us needing someone closer to Bobby in this system on the ball (off the ball yes he wants pressing) - but we're not playing with someone whose job it is to drop deeper and link play / build up play

Jota in the first 3 games has completed 4 progressive passes .. and completed 9, 13 and 7 passes !!!
For reference Giminez averaged 10 passes a match and just over 1 progressive pass / 90 over the last 2 seasons under Slot at Feyenoord
For further reference Firmino averaged in the mid 30s and 4 progressive passes / 90

Pass numbers aren't the be all and end all but based on the evidence we have Slot really does use his 9s as 9s 



Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32362 on: September 9, 2024, 04:34:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  9, 2024, 02:43:58 pm
Definitely don't want to get into a Darwin discussion on here - I've got ptsd from last season. Don't disagree on your comments where he has room to improve and we have room to utilise him better - apart from the last bit, where xg/xa output is pretty much everything for a 9 or at least its much closer to everything, to give you a Graham quote 'everything else is a second order topic'
I'm a Jota fan too and honestly we're blessed to have two elite forwards who can play the 9 in this system at an elite level - my hunch is Darwin will end up in possession of the shirt by the Champions league final :) but I get it doesn't look that way today and either of them playing is great for us

I do totally disagree with your point about us needing someone closer to Bobby in this system on the ball (off the ball yes he wants pressing) - but we're not playing with someone whose job it is to drop deeper and link play / build up play

Jota in the first 3 games has completed 4 progressive passes .. and completed 9, 13 and 7 passes !!!
For reference Giminez averaged 10 passes a match and just over 1 progressive pass / 90 over the last 2 seasons under Slot at Feyenoord
For further reference Firmino averaged in the mid 30s and 4 progressive passes / 90

Pass numbers aren't the be all and end all but based on the evidence we have Slot really does use his 9s as 9s

The quote around taking really good shots really does my head in, as I think people think its the be all and end all, like its definitive. It was used as a quote to explain how scouts would say Does he do this? Does he do that? And Graham was saying but he takes great shots and thats sort of all that matters. Thats all that matters if you need a player to take really good shots, not every role on the field or position within the system requires that, and complimentary football is king and was the key to our success under Jurgen. Firmino wasnt an elite shooter or someone who had mastered the art of taking high value shots, but he was elite at creating chances, at connecting play and his off ball movement, how this occupied players and led to space for others, was pretty much the best in the league for a good period. All of these qualities matter, so the statement around shots doesnt really hold as much weight to me as you probably put behind it. Im not saying they arent important  they are  but Darwin isnt on the bench because he takes fewer good shots than Diogo at the moment.

Im a huge Darwin fan, so you dont need to argue with me about him, my point isnt to criticise Darwin or suggest that hes shit. He clearly isnt shit and hes been on the cusp of being a special player since he joined. My point is more around fit, what the manager demands of players and how I see the season working out as it goes on. Diogo is just a more reliable player than Darwin all round, who gets the better shots or takes the better shots, off hand Ive no idea but Id say probably Darwin gets more of them, but it isnt just about getting good shots. 

For me, when Darwin played under Jurgen he almost became the system. Our play became much more geared towards getting the ball to Darwin, getting Darwin shots, getting the ball in the box or into space early for him to attack, thats sort of how it goes when you play with an out and out 9. The term basketball was thrown out a lot last season but a chunk of that was the result of trying to keep a forward like Darwin involved. Someone like Jota can play the 9 role in a more complimentary way IMO, Darwins someone that if he isnt involved or if he becomes isolated, he becomes impatient and plays with an agitation. As weve already said, his games about getting shots and his overall game can be pretty dependant on whether he scores or not on the day. Compare that to Jota who, even when he went the better part of 12 months without scoring, continued to play really well, racking up assists, pressing diligently and performing his role well. Darwin has a higher ceiling but I feel like Slots football is as much about reliability as it is about being explosive and devastating. I see someone like Anthony Gordon as a similar player to Jota and even Sadio, he offers that angled pace from outside to inside that is almost impossible to defend unless youre Kyle Walker, and Gordon even made a show of him when they played each other, something Mane also regularly had the habit of doing. Ill happily be proven wrong, but I do feel like out of our 6 forwards, Darwins the one whos most vulnerable. I think hes a top player, but youre reading stories about how much emphasis he puts on the first touch, youre seeing him hook defenders for losing a couple of aerial duels, Ill be amazed if hes happy watching how Darwins played for us over the last couple of seasons. If he can refine him and turn him into a more composed player who gets it a bit more, Ill be delighted, but at this point I sort of think Darwin is what he is, which is an excellent player, but one I think might not be a natural fit with the managers style of play, or at least how I see that style of play translating to PL football.


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32363 on: September 9, 2024, 06:00:58 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on September  9, 2024, 04:34:03 pm
snip

Well the Graham quote is specific to strikers and his point is everything else is second order... qualities of a striker aren't created equally or even close

I don't want to get into the weeds on Darwin because this started off as a question about the system and what kind of forward we want ( and because my views are overly regurgitated in his thread) and because this isn't Jota vs Darwin as they're both excellent

I can't see anything in how he used a 9 at Feyenoord or our first 3 games to suggest he wants a 'Bobby Firmino' type which was your contention - you've cited Jota racking up assists (Darwin also does this) pressing diligently (Darwin also does this) and performing his role really well.... what else is there for the 9 in this set up?
The Firmino stuff beyond this is a) tackling and screening the opponents 6, disrupting their midfield and b) making passes in the build up ... Slot doesn't ask his 9 to do any of this.
Again Gimenez averaged 10 completed passes per 90 for 2 seasons

I do think the turnover thing is a factor.. but with the wide forwards not the 9 - they need to keep possession. To me this is why Gakpo is by the most vulnerable of the current group



G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32364 on: September 9, 2024, 06:50:23 pm
Almost anything could happen with our central striker. It wouldn't surprise me if Jota keeps hold of the shirt. It wouldn't surprise me if Nunez becomes the preferred option. And it wouldn't surprise me if we end up getting someone different. It's mad, but it feels up for grabs.


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32365 on: September 9, 2024, 08:55:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  9, 2024, 06:00:58 pm
Well the Graham quote is specific to strikers and his point is everything else is second order... qualities of a striker aren't created equally or even close

I don't want to get into the weeds on Darwin because this started off as a question about the system and what kind of forward we want ( and because my views are overly regurgitated in his thread) and because this isn't Jota vs Darwin as they're both excellent

I can't see anything in how he used a 9 at Feyenoord or our first 3 games to suggest he wants a 'Bobby Firmino' type which was your contention - you've cited Jota racking up assists (Darwin also does this) pressing diligently (Darwin also does this) and performing his role really well.... what else is there for the 9 in this set up?
The Firmino stuff beyond this is a) tackling and screening the opponents 6, disrupting their midfield and b) making passes in the build up ... Slot doesn't ask his 9 to do any of this.
Again Gimenez averaged 10 completed passes per 90 for 2 seasons

I do think the turnover thing is a factor.. but with the wide forwards not the 9 - they need to keep possession. To me this is why Gakpo is by the most vulnerable of the current group

I was referring to how Jota played during a scoring drought, it wasnt necessarily this is what he does what Darwin doesnt, it was more of a point of how he maintains a level to his performance. Darwin is admittedly younger, but there are games where Ive watched him and youre waiting for him to come off, where the only thing you can remember are the missed chances.

My original point was more intended to be that I believe well go for a forward thats similar to Jota, who I believe Gordon to be, and that if we made our move for Gordon next summer that it could be Darwin whos the one we move on, simply as I dont believe hes quite the fit under Slot. Well see like, but of what weve seen of Darwin, the high risk, high reward style of forward just doesnt seem like it gels with how Slots had us playing early on.

I mentioned the Graham quotes as I still believe they hold some truth and are relevant to this day about how well build the squad (signing players that fit and suit the style of play). Even if we are currently playing with a 9, its not really the game-stretching, offside trap breaking, high risk, high reward type of 9. Its more methodical, patient and just seems to suit those inside forward types that Jota is and I believe Gordon will become. When I mentioned Firmino, I meant more along the lines of someone whos happy to play selflessly. Darwin gets assists but in his nature hes a selfish player (NOT a criticism), all strikers are, he wants chances, he wants shots, he wants feeding and to feel like hes impacting games, Jota can obviously be like this as well but in general, is much more comfortable/confident playing even when he isnt as involved, or isnt getting chances. When I said ball progression, it wasnt that I want Jota playing progressive passes, more that the ball needs to stick when it reaches the 9, or the 9 needs to be onside, areas Darwin has real scope for improvement.

Good point on Gakpo. Hes a funny player, itll be interesting to see if he gets a run on the left. With Chiesa now here, I wouldnt be shocked if he sees time on the left. I always felt like Diaz and Chiesa were pretty similar players, Gakpos just not that type of wide player.


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32366 on: September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again


PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32367 on: September 10, 2024, 05:25:21 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again

Since he hasn't signed that new contract with improved wages and increased buyout clause, no one should be surprised ...


Redman78

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32368 on: September 10, 2024, 07:08:25 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again

I would be, he's clearly not that fussed about playing for us.


Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32369 on: September 10, 2024, 07:36:45 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again

I would be, we're not that stupid


Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32370 on: September 10, 2024, 09:17:18 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again
I can just imagine his arrival video. Sat there in the car with a tear rolling down his cheek - "¿Dónde está mi paella y las montañas?"


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32371 on: September 11, 2024, 05:25:02 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on September  8, 2024, 04:24:21 pm
Yes we want ball players but we need them to get around the pitch, be aggressive, and win duels, they'll also need agility to take the ball on the half-turn and play it forward. The only thing I see in Wharton is that his forward quick passing has been good (much like Nyoni), but that's not enough. I don't see how he is a better project option than Gravenberch, Bajcetic or Jones.

To be fair, I think Baj and Jones are more 8s than 6s.


Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32372 on: September 11, 2024, 07:29:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September 11, 2024, 05:25:02 am
To be fair, I think Baj and Jones are more 8s than 6s.

Baj, the converted CB, as an 8, is peddled on here so much. It doesnt make any sense. He barely received a progressive pass for us when he played in midfield. He isnt really a between the lines player. Hes a deep lying player. Press resistant, good in the tackle, able to progress the ball. If he becomes as good as he threatens to be Im sure hell be able to do a job at 8, like MacAllister can do a job anywhere you put him in midfield. But natural deep lying DMs, very good both on and off the ball, are gold dust. You dont put one of them as an 8.



rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32373 on: September 11, 2024, 10:31:31 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again

Whos the Mountaineer   ( Zubimendi ?)


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32374 on: September 11, 2024, 10:33:37 am
Quote from: rocco on September 11, 2024, 10:31:31 am
Whos the Mountaineer   ( Zubimendi ?)

Edmundo Hillary


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32375 on: September 11, 2024, 10:35:31 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 10, 2024, 01:37:50 pm
fabs reckons he wouldn't be surprised if we for the mountaineer again

We're not signing Mason Mount.



Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32376 on: September 11, 2024, 11:33:52 am
Quote from: Redman78 on September 10, 2024, 07:08:25 pm
I would be, he's clearly not that fussed about playing for us.

Neither was the fella in your avatar according to the media.




DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32377 on: September 11, 2024, 10:53:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 10:33:37 am
Edmundo Hillary

No no it's Tenzing Norgay


A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32378 on: September 11, 2024, 11:39:48 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 11, 2024, 10:53:42 pm
No no it's Tenzing Norgay

No it's Christophe Boningtonio.




A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32379 on: September 11, 2024, 11:45:30 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 11, 2024, 10:53:42 pm
No no it's Tenzing Norgay

Or... Sir Ranulph Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, dear boy.  :D




DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32380 on: Yesterday at 07:32:43 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September 11, 2024, 11:45:30 pm
Or... Sir Ranulph Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, dear boy.  :D
Reinhold Messner, but tricky Dicky isn't getting these fellas 😉

First to climb all 14 eight-thousanders, first to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, and first to climb Mount Everest without


A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32381 on: Yesterday at 10:04:48 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:32:43 am
Reinhold Messner, but tricky Dicky isn't getting these fellas 😉

First to climb all 14 eight-thousanders, first to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, and first to climb Mount Everest without

But... is he a 'destroyer' or a 'deep laying ball player'?

THAT is the question, surely?

 ;D




Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32382 on: Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm
Real Sociedad president Apperribay:

"There has been no conversation with Martin [Zubimendi] to renew. He has not set any conditions for us to stay at Real.

He understood that it was a market in which players were leaving and he wanted to continue."


PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32383 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm
Real Sociedad president Apperribay:

"There has been no conversation with Martin [Zubimendi] to renew. He has not set any conditions for us to stay at Real.

He understood that it was a market in which players were leaving and he wanted to continue."

Makes it even more probable that he will be a LFC player on January 1st ...


smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32384 on: Today at 01:30:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm
Makes it even more probable that he will be a LFC player on January 1st ...

All it will take is for Slot to take him for a day out to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

