Some of these guys could be bought and loaned out for basically no risk mind.
As I said, I think the clubs a bit too honest. We read after Yoro that they told him he wasnt guaranteed minutes and they wanted to take their time with him, whereas United were promising him minutes (and the salary) of a starter. I think the pursuit of a second club in the FSG umbrella might result in the club looking more actively at younger players who they think fall in the category of really good but not quite ready for Liverpool, I still think that profile of player will be more along the lines of 16-21, playing in a non-major league (Scandinavia, South America, Asia) and someone ready in a few years, I doubt it will be Championship players wed sign for the MCO.
Signing good level talents when they dont expect them to come in and immediately play just isnt really the way weve done it, under Jurgen and Edwards at least. Weve signed players at the academy level with a path to the first team being there for them if theyre good enough, but I think weve seen with Sepp VDB that if youre at that level in between, ie too good for academy football, too good for a loan but not good enough to play for us, we dont really get involved. Im sure Slot would have kept Sepp around but what we could offer Sepp vs what he desired, were worlds apart. I imagine that type of conversation would have been very similar if wed spoken to Adam Whartons reps, or Archie Grays reps, or even Bellinghams reps when he was at Birmingham. If theyre being offered 3000 minutes and an open door if big clubs come knocking by the likes of Dortmund, Brighton and Palace, were probably saying youll come in at the bottom of the pecking order and will need X months training/learning and will have to force your way in beyond those already here, a daunting task for any young professional.
I think Wharton looks a really good player but Im very mindful that if Palace start asking for £80m+ for him that wed probably only engage if were 100% convinced hes everything we want in a 6 and is ready now. 18 months of PL football isnt that much in the grand scheme of things, especially with no European football to add to that either, so itll be interesting to see how this season goes for him and whether he elevates his game to be one of the best midfielders in the league, or still looks like someone whos still a couple of years away from the big move. I cant see us getting involved if he doesnt continue with his current trajectory. If he really is a next Rodri as some are saying, itll be interesting to see what City do, havent Real Madrid recently started their charm offensive on Rodri for next summer?