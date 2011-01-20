« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32320 on: September 7, 2024, 09:58:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  7, 2024, 07:27:58 am
As I said earlier, I think our pursuit of DM will depend on how well Grav and Baj progress this season. Wharton is 20 and Baj is 19.
With regard to Baj, it's not clear whether he is better as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. Nyoni is a baby and they tried to move Morton on.
That said, the new manager tried to move Henderson on to Fulham and he fought for his place.
Huh????
Bajcetic legit received 1 progressive pass his whole Liverpool career(out of 213 passes received). It seems very clear he a deep midfielder(who can cover at RB and probably Cb too if needed(Best as 6(either single or double pivot)
Nyoni less sure what his long term role will be but from Preseason looks like he can do 8 role, 10 role, winger, maybe some of the 6 role.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32321 on: September 7, 2024, 10:13:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on September  7, 2024, 08:33:24 am

Some of these guys could be bought and loaned out for basically no risk mind.

As I said, I think the clubs a bit too honest. We read after Yoro that they told him he wasnt guaranteed minutes and they wanted to take their time with him, whereas United were promising him minutes (and the salary) of a starter. I think the pursuit of a second club in the FSG umbrella might result in the club looking more actively at younger players who they think fall in the category of really good but not quite ready for Liverpool, I still think that profile of player will be more along the lines of 16-21, playing in a non-major league (Scandinavia, South America, Asia) and someone ready in a few years, I doubt it will be Championship players wed sign for the MCO.

Signing good level talents when they dont expect them to come in and immediately play just isnt really the way weve done it, under Jurgen and Edwards at least. Weve signed players at the academy level with a path to the first team being there for them if theyre good enough, but I think weve seen with Sepp VDB that if youre at that level in between, ie too good for academy football, too good for a loan but not good enough to play for us, we dont really get involved. Im sure Slot would have kept Sepp around but what we could offer Sepp vs what he desired, were worlds apart. I imagine that type of conversation would have been very similar if wed spoken to Adam Whartons reps, or Archie Grays reps, or even Bellinghams reps when he was at Birmingham. If theyre being offered 3000 minutes and an open door if big clubs come knocking by the likes of Dortmund, Brighton and Palace, were probably saying youll come in at the bottom of the pecking order and will need X months training/learning and will have to force your way in beyond those already here, a daunting task for any young professional.

I think Wharton looks a really good player but Im very mindful that if Palace start asking for £80m+ for him that wed probably only engage if were 100% convinced hes everything we want in a 6 and is ready now. 18 months of PL football isnt that much in the grand scheme of things, especially with no European football to add to that either, so itll be interesting to see how this season goes for him and whether he elevates his game to be one of the best midfielders in the league, or still looks like someone whos still a couple of years away from the big move. I cant see us getting involved if he doesnt continue with his current trajectory. If he really is a next Rodri as some are saying, itll be interesting to see what City do, havent Real Madrid recently started their charm offensive on Rodri for next summer?
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32322 on: September 7, 2024, 11:57:13 am »
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.
Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32323 on: September 7, 2024, 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  7, 2024, 09:54:17 am
We seen how that goes with other clubs

We did it with Elliott.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32324 on: September 7, 2024, 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  7, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
We did it with Elliott.

Harvey Elliott hadn't played a single game in Championship and was 16 when we bought him. Signing him was much more like what we're doing with signing the lads from Chelsea and Wolves than signing Wharton from Blackburn. Only different is Fulham had fast tracked him into their first team at the back end of 18/19.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32325 on: September 7, 2024, 07:45:42 pm »
That private jet to Porto on deadline day was there to pick up our new Technical Coach. ;D
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32326 on: September 7, 2024, 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  7, 2024, 11:57:13 am
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.

Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32327 on: September 7, 2024, 10:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September  7, 2024, 09:51:00 pm
Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere

Yeah but Rice was a full international, still young and much more experienced. If Rice is the benchmark then Wharton comes in cheaper.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32328 on: September 7, 2024, 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September  7, 2024, 09:51:00 pm
Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere

Rice played over 200 PL games before moving, at age 24. Wharton might get to 50 games if he stays injury free.

If his fee is north of £100m then he will have to step his game up a few levels from where it is now, because whilst he will 100% go for an inflated fee based on potential it won't be that inflated.
RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32329 on: Yesterday at 01:03:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September  7, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
We did it with Elliott.
Elliott was brought at 16 for low price and loaned out to get games in the championship at 17.
You sounded like sign more 18-20 year olds and loan them out. Which doesnt generally go well for the player.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32330 on: Yesterday at 02:27:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  7, 2024, 11:57:13 am
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.
Why do people want Wharton, he isn't a proper DM so we'd need to coach him into being what we want, and no reason why we don't do that with Gravenberch or Bajcetic. I watched Wharton and he does seem to have enough mobility to get around the pitch and off the ball he couldn't stop players from running away from him in midfield. Lastly, if we assume Endo leaves next summer Alexis is our most experienced midfielder so I'd prefer we go with another experienced player rather than another project.
newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32331 on: Yesterday at 03:06:30 am »
I am not interested in singing Wharton. He's pretty average - haven't seen anything standout from him at all.
Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32332 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:06:30 am
I am not interested in singing Wharton.

Why not? The name goes well with Guantanamera.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32333 on: Yesterday at 07:16:19 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 02:27:01 am
Why do people want Wharton, he isn't a proper DM so we'd need to coach him into being what we want, and no reason why we don't do that with Gravenberch or Bajcetic. I watched Wharton and he does seem to have enough mobility to get around the pitch and off the ball he couldn't stop players from running away from him in midfield. Lastly, if we assume Endo leaves next summer Alexis is our most experienced midfielder so I'd prefer we go with another experienced player rather than another project.

I get your point and in a way youre correct; however, Im not sure the proper DM is what were looking for under Slot. Wharton is a proper ball player, you watch him play and hes just different to pretty much any other English midfielder around. Lovely technique, good passing range, fundamentally very sound but yeah, probably isnt an elite athlete or dominant without the ball yet. Some people might have said the same about Zubimendi but he was very much in the Rodri-mould of his brain being quite a few steps ahead with and without the ball, he probably isnt catching someone up on a counter attack and preventing them from going box to box, but he was really good tactically and at reading play defensively. Ive always said pace and athleticism are such overrated qualities in a midfielder, if you have sound technique and speed in the brain, most clubs will overlook your ability to cover distances because the best sides can remain compact in the vast majority of match scenarios. Its only ever sides that leave themselves wide open that rely on pace from every midfielder.

Given the profile were looking for under Slot, Whartons one of the few that currently sits on any potential prospect list for next summer. Hes still young though so its a case of how fast he develops really, the club want players as close to maximising their potential as possible, if he still looks a few years away and the big clubs come knocking, as always, well probably sit that one out. Hopefully Bajcetic gets 40 games this season and comes back ready to play at our level again. Having him in our ranks strengthens our hand in any negotiations as we wouldnt appear as desperate.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32334 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:06:30 am
I am not interested in singing Wharton. He's pretty average - haven't seen anything standout from him at all.

Wharton is excellent at progressing the ball through the thirds. It's no coincidence he is linked with Liverpool and City.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32335 on: Yesterday at 08:17:13 am »
I think Wharton, Gravenberch, and Baj would be an excellent blend of deep-lying double-pivot ball progressors. The problem is how much Palace will demand. We were prepared to pay 56m of Zubi but he had way more experience and was a full international.
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32336 on: Yesterday at 09:08:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:03:46 am
Elliott was brought at 16 for low price and loaned out to get games in the championship at 17.
You sounded like sign more 18-20 year olds and loan them out. Which doesnt generally go well for the player.

16-19 players who are already playing in The Championship. Just saying the quality is there to pick up gems of usually young English players. The ultimate example was Bellingham. Timing was against us as he went in 2020 when Klopp's team was at its peak. In hindsight though he could have signed instead of Thago.
RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32337 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:08:13 am
16-19 players who are already playing in The Championship. Just saying the quality is there to pick up gems of usually young English players. The ultimate example was Bellingham. Timing was against us as he went in 2020 when Klopp's team was at its peak. In hindsight though he could have signed instead of Thago.
They already go the best British talents at 15/16. Bellingham was not going to get the playing he wanted at 17 at Liverpool and that price was too risky for liverpool(Dortmund was a better pathway for him). Thiago price was super good even with his injury history.
If the cost makes sense with a spot for the roster Liverpool would do it but generally they avoid the prospect is like 15 mil type.
It also just depending on timing. Is there a spot that needs to be rebuilt etc.
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32338 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:21:55 am
They already go the best British talents at 15/16. Bellingham was not going to get the playing he wanted at 17 at Liverpool and that price was too risky for liverpool(Dortmund was a better pathway for him). Thiago price was super good even with his injury history.
If the cost makes sense with a spot for the roster Liverpool would do it but generally they avoid the prospect is like 15 mil type.
It also just depending on timing. Is there a spot that needs to be rebuilt etc.

I agree there needs to be some kind of first team opening but it's a no-brainer financially - look at Carvalho who didn't work out here but the club still made a substantial profit. Wharton already worth a few times what Palace paid for him within months of signing him.

Buying good young footballers is a very easy way of making money even if they don't make it here: look at the money we've got for Clark, Van Den Berg and Carvalho just this summer.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32339 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 am »
Keep hearing about how great Wharton is at progressing the ball? But how does he stack up on the other side of the game? Does he win a lot of duels? Is he quick and mobile enough to get round the pitch and make recovery challenges? Is he good in the one on one or does he get dribbled by a lot?
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32340 on: Yesterday at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:55:33 am
Keep hearing about how great Wharton is at progressing the ball? But how does he stack up on the other side of the game? Does he win a lot of duels? Is he quick and mobile enough to get round the pitch and make recovery challenges? Is he good in the one on one or does he get dribbled by a lot?

You could possibly describe him as a better Joe Allen in Liverpool terms (maybe a better Mainoo in current terms). Not sure he gives you the defensive output you'd want off a DM but effective in a double pivot and very good on the ball. He probably profiles similar to Mac.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32341 on: Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm »
With Wharton, I think the club wants to aquire players for the role who bring a specific skill set and then coach them the rest of the way with regard to their off the ball contribution rather than someone who offers very good off the ball numbers but not much on the ball. That's what they are doing with Gravenberch.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32342 on: Yesterday at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm
With Wharton, I think the club wants to require players for the role who bring a specific skill set and then coach them the rest of the way with regard to their off the ball contribution rather than someone who offers very good off the ball numbers but not much on the ball. That's what they are doing with Gravenberch.
If we'd still need to coach him on the fundamentals of the position then he's not worth the fee. It's very simple.

In that case, it would have been better to sign him from Blackburn.
Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32343 on: Yesterday at 12:53:39 pm »
"Its always worth it to spend 100 million pounds to coach somebody up untill he doesn't make it, especially if you can give him the kind of wise, firm and fair guidance that will turn him into an entitled lazy bastard who wont track back or a committer of heinous crimes or some such. Never hesitate. Fortune favours the bold."

The Manchester United management team playbook
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32344 on: Yesterday at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:34:40 pm
If we'd still need to coach him on the fundamentals of the position then he's not worth the fee. It's very simple.

In that case, it would have been better to sign him from Blackburn.

It's not the fundamentals it's positioning within our system. There's no way Slot taught Gravenberch how to anticipate cutting out a through ball in less than two months.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32345 on: Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm »
Surprised it never came up but the Trent > Tony Gordon combo looked lively for England yesterday. Im convinced he could be a Jota-type signing for us and play as a 9 as well as out wide. I think most of us felt that Diaz would be the one to go if Gordon came in, especially with the Barca/PSG rumours. This can and probably will change throughout the season, but if anyone was to leave to fit Gordon in now I imagine it would be Darwin, who I love to bits, but given the Graham quotes about us not playing with a proper 9, I do wonder if hes the most vulnerable of the front 6, especially if he cant force his way in past Diogo.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32346 on: Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:53:55 pm
It's not the fundamentals it's positioning within our system. There's no way Slot taught Gravenberch how to anticipate cutting out a through ball in less than two months.
For what he'd cost, we shouldn't have to teach him how to position himself.  We can agree to disagree I suppose.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32347 on: Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm
Surprised it never came up but the Trent > Tony Gordon combo looked lively for England yesterday. Im convinced he could be a Jota-type signing for us and play as a 9 as well as out wide. I think most of us felt that Diaz would be the one to go if Gordon came in, especially with the Barca/PSG rumours. This can and probably will change throughout the season, but if anyone was to leave to fit Gordon in now I imagine it would be Darwin, who I love to bits, but given the Graham quotes about us not playing with a proper 9, I do wonder if hes the most vulnerable of the front 6, especially if he cant force his way in past Diogo.

The graham quotes are a reference to how we played 3 years ago and we do now play with a proper 9 .. Slot always plays with one and Jotas been playing as an out and out 9
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32348 on: Yesterday at 02:18:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
For what he'd cost, we shouldn't have to teach him how to position himself.  We can agree to disagree I suppose.

Fabinho was taught how to defend within our system. He was taken out of our starting lineup for months and only reintroduced when he had a grip on what was expected of him. I personally think given the ages, Wharton represents better value for money than Zubi despite Zubi being more of the finished article.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32349 on: Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
The graham quotes are a reference to how we played 3 years ago and we do now play with a proper 9 .. Slot always plays with one and Jotas been playing as an out and out 9

Im very much aware of when the Graham quotes were from, I still think theyre quite relevant as I dont believe our play has ever reached a top level with Darwin as a 9. However, my point was more that I think Gordon could play as a 9 in the mould of Jota rather than the mould of Darwin. Jota currently plays as a 9 but doesnt play the position in the same way Darwin does. Im intrigued to see how Darwin gets on when he gets his chance under Slot, the attacking balance at the moment is really good, the front 3 really compliment each other. Its only a small sample size but Darwin is stylistically very different to the others, I wouldnt be shocked if he struggles to get past Diogo when Diogos fit, I also wouldnt be shocked (as I said originally) if Darwin ends up being the one we move on if/when Gordon comes in.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32350 on: Yesterday at 04:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:16:19 am
I get your point and in a way youre correct; however, Im not sure the proper DM is what were looking for under Slot. Wharton is a proper ball player, you watch him play and hes just different to pretty much any other English midfielder around. Lovely technique, good passing range, fundamentally very sound but yeah, probably isnt an elite athlete or dominant without the ball yet. Some people might have said the same about Zubimendi but he was very much in the Rodri-mould of his brain being quite a few steps ahead with and without the ball, he probably isnt catching someone up on a counter attack and preventing them from going box to box, but he was really good tactically and at reading play defensively. Ive always said pace and athleticism are such overrated qualities in a midfielder, if you have sound technique and speed in the brain, most clubs will overlook your ability to cover distances because the best sides can remain compact in the vast majority of match scenarios. Its only ever sides that leave themselves wide open that rely on pace from every midfielder.

Given the profile were looking for under Slot, Whartons one of the few that currently sits on any potential prospect list for next summer. Hes still young though so its a case of how fast he develops really, the club want players as close to maximising their potential as possible, if he still looks a few years away and the big clubs come knocking, as always, well probably sit that one out. Hopefully Bajcetic gets 40 games this season and comes back ready to play at our level again. Having him in our ranks strengthens our hand in any negotiations as we wouldnt appear as desperate.

Yes we want ball players but we need them to get around the pitch, be aggressive, and win duels, they'll also need agility to take the ball on the half-turn and play it forward. The only thing I see in Wharton is that his forward quick passing has been good (much like Nyoni), but that's not enough. I don't see how he is a better project option than Gravenberch, Bajcetic or Jones.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32351 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:55:33 am
Keep hearing about how great Wharton is at progressing the ball? But how does he stack up on the other side of the game? Does he win a lot of duels? Is he quick and mobile enough to get round the pitch and make recovery challenges? Is he good in the one on one or does he get dribbled by a lot?
The answer to all your questions is No. Gets dribbled passed a lot and is not the one winning the ball for the team at Palace. Yeah, he could develop these skills but then we already have other players we can develop and they are just as good if not better.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32352 on: Yesterday at 04:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm
Im very much aware of when the Graham quotes were from, I still think theyre quite relevant as I dont believe our play has ever reached a top level with Darwin as a 9. However, my point was more that I think Gordon could play as a 9 in the mould of Jota rather than the mould of Darwin. Jota currently plays as a 9 but doesnt play the position in the same way Darwin does. Im intrigued to see how Darwin gets on when he gets his chance under Slot, the attacking balance at the moment is really good, the front 3 really compliment each other. Its only a small sample size but Darwin is stylistically very different to the others, I wouldnt be shocked if he struggles to get past Diogo when Diogos fit, I also wouldnt be shocked (as I said originally) if Darwin ends up being the one we move on if/when Gordon comes in.

Jota is playing as a pure 9 though.. which is how Darwin plays. Darwin will run in behind a bit more often I'm guessing but that's literally because he's quicker. Jota isn't really doing anything differently based on the first 3 games unless you're seeing something I'm not, he's barely involved in build up play at all .
Slot's got form - he plays with an orthodox 9
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32353 on: Yesterday at 07:36:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
The graham quotes are a reference to how we played 3 years ago and we do now play with a proper 9 .. Slot always plays with one and Jotas been playing as an out and out 9

Nah, hes been playing as a false 9. His average position is all wrong for an out and out 9. Theres an interesting 442 video on it which I think is about right.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32354 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:36:24 pm
Nah, hes been playing as a false 9. His average position is all wrong for an out and out 9. Theres an interesting 442 video on it which I think is about right.

Hes not playing as a false 9 - hes playing as a 9 whose not quick enough to run in behind
Hes being doing a very good job as a striker but hes contributing very little to our build up
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32355 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
Hes not playing as a false 9 - hes playing as a 9 whose not quick enough to run in behind
Hes being doing a very good job as a striker but hes contributing very little to our build up

Hes been doing a very good job as a striker and hes not been running in behind? Whats he been doing then? Itd be very weird for him to be dropping as deep as he has been if Slot wants him to be up playing on the last man.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32356 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Hes been doing a very good job as a striker and hes not been running in behind? Whats he been doing then?

Getting shots from good locations
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32357 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm
Getting shots from good locations

Has he then? I've not seen stats on this.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32358 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm
Has he then? I've not seen stats on this.

0.64 npxg / 90 and 0.2 xg per shot (super high) in our first 3
RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32359 on: Today at 01:35:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:34:59 am
I agree there needs to be some kind of first team opening but it's a no-brainer financially - look at Carvalho who didn't work out here but the club still made a substantial profit. Wharton already worth a few times what Palace paid for him within months of signing him.

Buying good young footballers is a very easy way of making money even if they don't make it here: look at the money we've got for Clark, Van Den Berg and Carvalho just this summer.
Yea Carvalho was super cheap and like a possible spot for him in the first team. Didnt work out on the field but got some good money.
Yea Clark and Ven Den Berg where brought at 16 too.
