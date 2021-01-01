« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

The problem, imo, with Wharton is hed cost finished player level money but is still a raw player who needs time to develop and is going to make mistakes and have poor games until then. Not saying he wouldnt get there, but hed def be a more risky signing when you could probably spend the same level of money and get a more finished player from abroad. Dont ask me who though, I dont watch even nearly enough non-Liverpool games to comment!
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:51:59 am
The problem, imo, with Wharton is hed cost finished player level money but is still a raw player who needs time to develop and is going to make mistakes and have poor games until then. Not saying he wouldnt get there, but hed def be a more risky signing when you could probably spend the same level of money and get a more finished player from abroad. Dont ask me who though, I dont watch even nearly enough non-Liverpool games to comment!

18 months in the prem seems enough time?

I honestly think of the profile we appear to want there are very few out there so the prem minutes for Wharton puts him ahead of most.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:47:49 pm
18 months in the prem seems enough time?

I honestly think of the profile we appear to want there are very few out there so the prem minutes for Wharton puts him ahead of most.

He's had 19 games, about 1500 mins, in the PL so far. Not far off the same amount as Quansah (who I think we all agree will need some time to continue to develop).
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:56:08 pm
He's had 19 games, about 1500 mins, in the PL so far. Not far off the same amount as Quansah (who I think we all agree will need some time to continue to develop).

Sorry mate I mean if we moved next summer, you'd imagine he'll at least double those minutes and go through those ups and downs as a young player coming through.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:58:05 pm
Sorry mate I mean if we moved next summer, you'd imagine he'll at least double those minutes and go through those ups and downs as a young player coming through.

Oh for sure, another season at Palace would be great for him, and I expect partly why he didn't move anywhere in the summer. I do think he'll still be fairly raw though and a chunk of what we pay for him will be based on expectation - which isn't a bad thing in some cases, just that fans should expect mistakes IMO.
I do like Wharton his passing through the lines is brillant.
Do think for whatever reason he is really overrated on here.

Himself & Mainno both decent young DM's both dont look physically dominant yet though. That may come but i would rather bring through someone in the youth team maybe Bajectic than pay 70m+ for a promising DM.
For that money you want someone nearly nailed on
Reckon if Wharton continues on his current trajectory then we wouldn't be the only ones interested in him next Summer.

And based on how much they were asking for Guehi, Palace will want an astronomical fee for Wharton. I'd be surprised if he ends up here.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Reckon if Wharton continues on his current trajectory then we wouldn't be the only ones interested in him next Summer.

And based on how much they were asking for Guehi, Palace will want an astronomical fee for Wharton. I'd be surprised if he ends up here.

I think we're willing to pay big fees when absolutely necessary, particularly when his salary demands are unlikely to be outrageous. I can see it. Although we now have the world's best #6 so maybe not.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:14:12 pm
I think we're willing to pay big fees when absolutely necessary, particularly when his salary demands are unlikely to be outrageous. I can see it. Although we now have the world's best #6 so maybe not.

I think what we spend on a midfielder will largely be driven by the outcome of the three key contract renewals.

Whilst Trent has an obvious understudy and someone with the potential to step up, if we lose Salah and VVD we'll have no choice but to spend big in those positions too.

I don't think we will sign Wharton.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:19:10 pm
I think what we spend on a midfielder will largely be driven by the outcome of the three key contract renewals.

Whilst Trent has an obvious understudy and someone with the potential to step up, if we lose Salah and VVD we'll have no choice but to spend big in those positions too.

Fair. I feel like at least 2 of the 3 contracts will be sorted, if not all 3. Either way succession planning will be needed for CB very soon, but not sure it'll be the driving factor regarding our midfield plans. Genuinely though, if Gravenberch and Mac Allister show across the year that they're a fantastic double pivot, the need for big money on a new 6 is obviously greatly reduced - that's more likely to determine whether or not we go for Wharton.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Fair. I feel like at least 2 of the 3 contracts will be sorted, if not all 3. Either way succession planning will be needed for CB very soon, but not sure it'll be the driving factor regarding our midfield plans. Genuinely though, if Gravenberch and Mac Allister show across the year that they're a fantastic double pivot, the need for big money on a new 6 is obviously greatly reduced - that's more likely to determine whether or not we go for Wharton.

This is true. I'm still hopeful as well that the contract renewals get sorted. Just wish we get some sort of confirmation sooner rather than later so it stops being the topic of discussion after every game.
And I'm loving the Grav-Mac double act so far but would still really like to see us make a move for Wharton as another option. Having a left-footed midfielder would also have it's merits in our current system.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Fair. I feel like at least 2 of the 3 contracts will be sorted, if not all 3. Either way succession planning will be needed for CB very soon, but not sure it'll be the driving factor regarding our midfield plans. Genuinely though, if Gravenberch and Mac Allister show across the year that they're a fantastic double pivot, the need for big money on a new 6 is obviously greatly reduced - that's more likely to determine whether or not we go for Wharton.

the whole worlds looking up at that Sbozo-Mac-Gravy mid and going "OMG next level".

Bajectic showed as a skinny 17 yo he could reach that level also.

 
Wharton is nailed on to be Citys long term Rodri replacement. Our main pull would be that we could offer more regular minutes in the next 1-2 years.
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
Wharton is nailed on to be Citys long term Rodri replacement. Our main pull would be that we could offer more regular minutes in the next 1-2 years.

If thats true we should 100% have spent whatever was necessary to get him this summer just gone.
He isnt really a Rodri type of replacement is he? Always thought he excelled in having the ball at his feet rather than being that defensive.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:44:56 pm
If thats true we should 100% have spent whatever was necessary to get him this summer just gone.

Agreed. Our data team (for good or bad) will have wanted to see more minutes before such an outlay, but City know they have the luxury of being able to wait 1 more year and taking their pick.
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
Wharton is nailed on to be Citys long term Rodri replacement. Our main pull would be that we could offer more regular minutes in the next 1-2 years.
That plus we will still be in the PL (crosses fingers and hopes they get what theyre due)
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
Wharton is nailed on to be Citys long term Rodri replacement. Our main pull would be that we could offer more regular minutes in the next 1-2 years.

English players get overhyped here don't they? Rodri is elite, the other guy is promising. Nailed on to be the next Rodri? I don't think so. Would happily take Rodri next year over the other chap.

Gravy is going to blow them all out of the water, so moot point.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Reckon if Wharton continues on his current trajectory then we wouldn't be the only ones interested in him next Summer.

And based on how much they were asking for Guehi, Palace will want an astronomical fee for Wharton. I'd be surprised if he ends up here.

Potentially and I forgot about Bajcetic who is expected to come in and compete in the 1st team come next summer.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm
He isnt really a Rodri type of replacement is he? Always thought he excelled in having the ball at his feet rather than being that defensive.

I dunno what Rodri you're talking about but Man City's Rodri definitely excels at having the ball at his feet. He'll do the defensive stuff but he's a deep lying playmaker really. And sometimes even more than that given he'll chip in with goals/ assists a bit too.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:57:28 pm
I dunno what Rodri you're talking about but Man City's Rodri definitely excels at having the ball at his feet. He'll do the defensive stuff but he's a deep lying playmaker really. And sometimes even more than that given he'll chip in with goals/ assists a bit too.

I wasn't saying Rodri wasn't good with the ball at his feet, but more he also does a lot of defensive work and didn't think Wharton was that sort of player. Although granted I've seen a lot less of him compared to Rodri.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 04:44:00 pm
English players get overhyped here don't they? Rodri is elite, the other guy is promising. Nailed on to be the next Rodri? I don't think so. Would happily take Rodri next year over the other chap.

Gravy is going to blow them all out of the water, so moot point.

Gravy is going to blow them all out of the water, so moot point.

I thought Mainoo was already Rodri and De Bruyne nailed into one.

Watched Wharton quite a bit at Blackburn when Morton was there. Clearly quality but we should have got him from there then really. Once he goes to Palace it's whether you're prepared to pay 100 mill and 250k a week.
Wharton is not worth the fee hell go for, I dont think you can justify paying 70m on someone who is simply just a defensive midfielder. Even someone like Rodri who came to City as a primary deep lying playmaker/DM has evolved into much more and is now affecting play at all phases, scoring goals and making assists, thats the type of midfielder who can justify that fee and higher.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm
I thought Mainoo was already Rodri and De Bruyne nailed into one.

Watched Wharton quite a bit at Blackburn when Morton was there. Clearly quality but we should have got him from there then really. Once he goes to Palace it's whether you're prepared to pay 100 mill and 250k a week.

I'm guessing he went to Palace because he knew he'd get a game. I doubt he thought there was a chance of getting 90 mins in the PL week in week out here.
I think a purchase of a DM is going to be dependent on the progress of Gravenberch and Baj this season. If we're giving out huge contracts to the likes of Salah, VVD, and Trent when it would help developing our own stars in key positions rather than paying big transfer fees.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
I'm guessing he went to Palace because he knew he'd get a game. I doubt he thought there was a chance of getting 90 mins in the PL week in week out here.

Perhaps not, but from our perspective if you're going to get him that's your opening to get him. Similar with Bellingham and Dortmund.

Once they get their stepping stone move they're out of reach financially for us, realistically.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm
Perhaps not, but from our perspective if you're going to get him that's your opening to get him. Similar with Bellingham and Dortmund.

Once they get their stepping stone move they're out of reach financially for us, realistically.

I agree, but developing players, with their head screwed on, know they need playing time and not 5-20 mins every few games. Sure we could throw wages at them but who knows if that player would even develop to the level they are now without that playing time.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm
Perhaps not, but from our perspective if you're going to get him that's your opening to get him. Similar with Bellingham and Dortmund.

Once they get their stepping stone move they're out of reach financially for us, realistically.

From what Ive read, part of the issue is were a bit too honest as a club and wont make false promises. Wharton isnt in the same bracket as Bellingham, he was a rare case of a 16/17 year old player ready to start at a good level, but probably not something a club at our level could offer, hence the reason clubs like Dortmund and even Brighton have thrived over the years.

I'm not sure well ever be a proving ground for Championship players with Edwards at the helm, at least if our aim is to compete/win. The club (probably quite rightly) dont really see the value in spending £20-£30m on a player who may eventually become a £50-£60m player (but English tax makes him £80-£100m) when they can just buy a £50-£60m player for fair value and avoid most of the risk as theyll usually have years under their belt in a top league or have even played CL/international tournaments.

It would be nice to see us take more risks every now and then but I can see why they dont really bother with the championship when there are plenty of stronger leagues and CL clubs producing quality players every year. 
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
From what Ive read, part of the issue is were a bit too honest as a club and wont make false promises. Wharton isnt in the same bracket as Bellingham, he was a rare case of a 16/17 year old player ready to start at a good level, but probably not something a club at our level could offer, hence the reason clubs like Dortmund and even Brighton have thrived over the years.

I'm not sure well ever be a proving ground for Championship players with Edwards at the helm, at least if our aim is to compete/win. The club (probably quite rightly) dont really see the value in spending £20-£30m on a player who may eventually become a £50-£60m player (but English tax makes him £80-£100m) when they can just buy a £50-£60m player for fair value and avoid most of the risk as theyll usually have years under their belt in a top league or have even played CL/international tournaments.

It would be nice to see us take more risks every now and then but I can see why they dont really bother with the championship when there are plenty of stronger leagues and CL clubs producing quality players every year.

I reckon that is spot on.
If we signed Wharton where does that leave Baj and Morton?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:07:57 am
If we signed Wharton where does that leave Baj and Morton?

Nyoni

In all seriousness thats why someone like Zubi made alot of sense.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:11:31 am
Nyoni

In all seriousness thats why someone like Zubi made alot of sense.

As I said earlier, I think our pursuit of DM will depend on how well Grav and Baj progress this season. Wharton is 20 and Baj is 19.
With regard to Baj, it's not clear whether he is better as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. Nyoni is a baby and they tried to move Morton on.
That said, the new manager tried to move Henderson on to Fulham and he fought for his place.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
From what Ive read, part of the issue is were a bit too honest as a club and wont make false promises. Wharton isnt in the same bracket as Bellingham, he was a rare case of a 16/17 year old player ready to start at a good level, but probably not something a club at our level could offer, hence the reason clubs like Dortmund and even Brighton have thrived over the years.

I'm not sure well ever be a proving ground for Championship players with Edwards at the helm, at least if our aim is to compete/win. The club (probably quite rightly) dont really see the value in spending £20-£30m on a player who may eventually become a £50-£60m player (but English tax makes him £80-£100m) when they can just buy a £50-£60m player for fair value and avoid most of the risk as theyll usually have years under their belt in a top league or have even played CL/international tournaments.

It would be nice to see us take more risks every now and then but I can see why they dont really bother with the championship when there are plenty of stronger leagues and CL clubs producing quality players every year.

There are gems to be had there. Currently i'd say Chris Rigg at Sunderland will be a top player and bossing it at 17 (even 16 last season). Last season it was Archie Gray and Wharton who have both been picked up now. Obviously we can't buy them all but there's been openings in midfield for a couple of years with us.

We're prepared to pay a couple of mill for players at 15-16 who are then either sold for profit (Clark/Solanke/Brewster) or could become part of the first team (Bradley).

But sometimes you have to pay more once they've made the first team which we did with Elliott and Carvalho. Elliott is part of the first team and Carvalho was sold for a big profit, so it's a no-brainer.

I can understand a reluctance to take a risk on someone like Bowen from Hull because he was already well into his 20s. There's always gems there with young players though.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:58 am
As I said earlier, I think our pursuit of DM will depend on how well Grav and Baj progress this season. Wharton is 20 and Baj is 19.
With regard to Baj, it's not clear whether he is better as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. Nyoni is a baby and they tried to move Morton on.
That said, the new manager tried to move Henderson on to Fulham and he fought for his place.

It wouldn't make sense to sign a similar age for that amount of money for what the club do.

I'd sign him though :D
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:58 am
As I said earlier, I think our pursuit of DM will depend on how well Grav and Baj progress this season. Wharton is 20 and Baj is 19.
With regard to Baj, it's not clear whether he is better as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. Nyoni is a baby and they tried to move Morton on.
That said, the new manager tried to move Henderson on to Fulham and he fought for his place.

Agreed although we clearly could play Macca further up field as well, I think player flexibility is going to be key on recruitment.

With Morton its age I think, hes at the point he should be playing regularly but selfishly we need him as cover as Zubimendi didnt come off, hell get minutes its up to him to show he belongs.
