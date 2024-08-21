We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead, would not have been a big stretch. Offering 150k+ would have been a bigger stretch to our penny penching managment. We will see if we find a better potential VVD replacement in the next few months to see if the gamble we took works out...



Yoro Price tag and Wages the expection of that is basically a top 2 or 3 Center back in the league by the time he needs a new contract it going be like 250k. He was never getting offer that at Liverpool when he would been like 4th or 5th CB to come in. Madrid even thought it was nuts