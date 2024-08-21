« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32240 on: Yesterday at 06:00:16 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:23:17 pm
Anyone think we may take a punt on Rabiot? 1 year deal?

Bad enough having to watch him for France.  I'd rather have Arthur back.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32241 on: Yesterday at 06:30:07 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:23:17 pm
Anyone think we may take a punt on Rabiot? 1 year deal?

Has an attitude perfer to give Morton a go instead. Sure manu don't even want Rabiot
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32242 on: Yesterday at 06:59:46 pm
Rio Ngumoha is now officially a Liverpool player
Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
Reply #32243 on: Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm
We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead, would not have been a big stretch.  Offering 150k+ would have been a bigger stretch to our penny penching managment.  We will see if we find a better potential VVD replacement in the next few months to see if the gamble we took works out...
Didnt Quansah's stats come out better than Yoro for last season?
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32244 on: Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:59:46 pm
Rio Ngumoha is now officially a Liverpool player
Lets hope he has a similar trajectory to Sterling. Up until he pissed off
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Reply #32245 on: Yesterday at 08:42:27 pm
A Red Abroad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32246 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Reply #32247 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
If he is to be anything like sterling he needs to quickly make the step up to the u21s. Him and Kone Doherty could be a good watch on either wing for the u21s.
A Red Abroad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32248 on: Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
If he is to be anything like sterling he needs to quickly make the step up to the u21s. Him and Kone Doherty could be a good watch on either wing for the u21s.

I ended up watching the U21s game against Sunderland (on LFCTV late last night) - Kone Doherty had a good game on the left. :)
MBL?

Reply #32249 on: Yesterday at 09:21:44 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
I ended up watching the U21s game against Sunderland (on LFCTV late last night) - Kone Doherty had a good game on the left. :)
Thought he was out injured still. Good that he's back.
RedG13

Reply #32250 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm
We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead, would not have been a big stretch.  Offering 150k+ would have been a bigger stretch to our penny penching managment.  We will see if we find a better potential VVD replacement in the next few months to see if the gamble we took works out...
Yoro Price tag and Wages the expection of that is basically a top 2 or 3 Center back in the league by the time he needs a new contract it going be like 250k. He was never getting offer that at Liverpool when he would been like 4th or 5th CB to come in. Madrid even thought it was nuts
RedG13

Reply #32251 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:59:46 pm
Rio Ngumoha is now officially a Liverpool player
I dont think he will be on bench vs West Ham but advance in the cups he seems talented enough where he could be on the bench there and in FA cup
A Red Abroad

Reply #32252 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:21:44 pm
Thought he was out injured still. Good that he's back.

He came on as a sub - easing him back in.

:)
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Reply #32253 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm
I dont think he will be on bench vs West Ham but advance in the cups he seems talented enough where he could be on the bench there and in FA cup

He just turned 16 in July, a few weeks after he sat his GCSEs. I think he'll spend at least a few months in the academy.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Reply #32254 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:23:17 pm
Anyone think we may take a punt on Rabiot? 1 year deal?
Meh, we already have a solution of that nature:



;D
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Reply #32255 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm
Meh, we already have a solution of that nature:


;D

Just need to get him off the sunbed long enough to play  ;D
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Reply #32256 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
Just need to get him off the sunbed long enough to play  ;D
Were in for Ben White?
RedG13

Reply #32257 on: Today at 02:07:57 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
He just turned 16 in July, a few weeks after he sat his GCSEs. I think he'll spend at least a few months in the academy.
Nyoni Joined earlier in the summer but his first time on a liverpool bench was Nov 11 2023 Brentford Home game, also on bench in Fa cup vs Arsenal and Bench for League cup both legs of Semis, and Final, Bench Home to Luton, played vs Southampton in FA cup.
I expect him to start in the U18 and probably gets moved up u21 pretty quickly but He was training with chelsea first team last season would think he trains with Liverpool first team a bunch at some point.
