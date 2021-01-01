« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1058157 times)

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 08:32:20 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
Gravenberch is doing well, and he deserves the shirt. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength, so that by the time we might try again for Zubimendi, there will be a debate about whether or not he would even displace Gravenberch.

It's already a debate.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 08:34:23 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIpM6XKyFog

Greenwood is smashing it in Ligue 1, what's the chances we can go after him for Salah replacment :D

What the fuck are you even talking about?! Don't want that rapist anywhere near this club.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 08:39:27 am »
Looking at their squad list, and I have to admit I don't watch them bar when they play us, Red Bull Salzburg seem to have four defensive midfielders, now they've added Stefan. Wonder if he will, indeed, get enough games to develop. Two plus a youngster, I can understand. So maybe they'd be open to selling in January? You'd hope we'd look to upgrade Endo, perhaps with that handy RBS French bloke now we have such a good relationship with them, and give the third spot to either Bajcetic or Morton next season.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
After the man utd game and the way gravenberch and Szoboszlai dominated Casemiro and Manoo physically I'm back to wanting those type of players. Mac is slow but looks great with gravy and szobo. Bajcetic next season can replace Endo as MacAllister backup. So the next  Kone thuram types I want.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,749
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:34:23 am
What the fuck are you even talking about?! Don't want that rapist anywhere near this club.

I think he was joking?
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 08:59:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:34:23 am
What the fuck are you even talking about?! Don't want that rapist anywhere near this club.

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 09:02:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:44:15 am
I think he was joking?

Its a horrific one and deserves condemnation if it is.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 09:03:16 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:02:15 am
Its a horrific one and deserves condemnation if it is.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm
I'd prefer us not to try Zubimendi again. There should be very little doubts when deciding to sign for Liverpool. He had the decision to stay where he is or get paid probably double
or even more whilst moving to one of the best teams in the world. I could understand it if it was another huge club and the player was already world class.

Fair play to him if he's happy where he is. I respect that he made the decision he did. My problem is with us potentially still pursueing this.

The flip side to this is that we'd actually be impressed by his loyality and think to ourselves that's the kind of character we'd want.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
If Zubimendi wants to come, then he is a great addition IMO. A signing like him in January can be the difference between finishing second and losing a final, to winning trophies in May. We are going to need real quality depth, signing him wouldn't be a 'Gravenberch isn't good enough' it would be a 'Gravenberch is so important to this team and we need to keep him fresh'
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 10:43:25 am »
Would have worries whether Zubimendi would settle to be honest. I think we will look elsewhere.
Baleba would be my preferred target bit like a left footed Gravenberch.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,072
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 10:51:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:43:25 am
Would have worries whether Zubimendi would settle to be honest. I think we will look elsewhere.
Baleba would be my preferred target bit like a left footed Gravenberch.

What's Manu Kone doing?

He was "Link du jour" last summer with Kephren Thuram, wasn't he?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
If we got Zubimendi in at the start of Jan it'd give us a big mid-season boost.

If Gravenberch is doing well and Bajcetic is bossing it on loan then I could see us passing on it though.

I think we'd be sorted in midfield if not for Jones and Bajcetic's injury issues, but it's no good having another Ox and Keita on your hands. We're another good quality CM short at the moment in terms of the squad. Grav/Dom/Mac first choice to Endo/Jones/Elliott.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,749
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32173 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:04 am
If we got Zubimendi in at the start of Jan it'd give us a big mid-season boost.

If Gravenberch is doing well and Bajcetic is bossing it on loan then I could see us passing on it though.

I think we'd be sorted in midfield if not for Jones and Bajcetic's injury issues, but it's no good having another Ox and Keita on your hands.

I think Bajcetics problems were more down to physical development than injury?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32174 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:57:05 am
I think Bajcetics problems were more down to physical development than injury?

Regardless, he's been a write off for the best part of 18 months for us in terms of playing and he's now on a bit of a make-or-break loan in terms of his Liverpool career.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Up
« previous next »
 