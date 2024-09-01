It's incredible how seemingly divisive it is to try to find positives when the club make decisions we don't necessarily agree with. Those categorised as "mingebags" are essentially people who acknowledge that fans don't have all the information about what's going on behind the scenes and trust that people employed by the club are working in its best interests.
Carragher nailed it post match on Sky yesterday on about United. He said when ETH got there they spent all summer chasing De Jong who didnt want to join, they didnt get him and moved onto Casemiro whos a completely different type of player and theyre paying the price still. He even said Liverpool pursued a similar player in Zubimendi, they dont get him, they dont panic and they dont sign a different type of player.
Some people cant get their heads around how having a proper plan works, and instead of just accepting there isnt a list of stopgaps to work through because thats not our business, it goes on all summer about how shite they think new people are in their role. When we eventually sign the player we want itll be a brilliant day, hopefully thats sooner rather than later, or hopefully that player ends up being Bajcetic. Some of our fans wouldve been on their knees for Ugarte this summer when hes such a poor fit. Let the football people do the football at our club, they know what theyre doing.