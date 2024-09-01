It's incredible how seemingly divisive it is to try to find positives when the club make decisions we don't necessarily agree with. Those categorised as "mingebags" are essentially people who acknowledge that fans don't have all the information about what's going on behind the scenes and trust that people employed by the club are working in its best interests.



Carragher nailed it post match on Sky yesterday on about United. He said when ETH got there they spent all summer chasing De Jong who didnt want to join, they didnt get him and moved onto Casemiro whos a completely different type of player and theyre paying the price still. He even said Liverpool pursued a similar player in Zubimendi, they dont get him, they dont panic and they dont sign a different type of player.Some people cant get their heads around how having a proper plan works, and instead of just accepting there isnt a list of stopgaps to work through because thats not our business, it goes on all summer about how shite they think new people are in their role. When we eventually sign the player we want itll be a brilliant day, hopefully thats sooner rather than later, or hopefully that player ends up being Bajcetic. Some of our fans wouldve been on their knees for Ugarte this summer when hes such a poor fit. Let the football people do the football at our club, they know what theyre doing.