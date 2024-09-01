« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:19:55 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
How did we do defending set pieces?

We were fine because we had both of VVD and Konate on the pitch. The same as how we finished the Ipswich game after hooking Quansah and how we played against Brentford. The problem will be when we start Quansah and Gomez.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:19:55 pm
We were fine because we had both of VVD and Konate on the pitch. The same as how we finished the Ipswich game after hooking Quansah and how we played against Brentford. The problem will be when we start Quansah and Gomez.

Oh right.

Got ya!


 :thumbup
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
Yes football teams tend to defend worse when their best two centre backs don't play.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm
So it turns out all of our assumptions about 'there's got to be another 6 out there that's better than we have at the moment' could be entirely wrong.

Mingebags 1 - 0 Whingebags

Next up the 3 contracts. My money's on the Mingebags.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm
John Henry just needs to find to dollars behind his sofa and renew some contracts. Chances are you make some of the investment back if you sell in couple of years.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 07:20:43 pm
Well there was that short  throw in we didn't get to 2 minutes before the Zirkzee chance so we need to do much better ffs.
Gave up chances at 3-0 up; unacceptable.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:22:45 pm

Real Sociedad lucky not to lose. Drew away from home. Next game against Madrid.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm
So it turns out all of our assumptions about 'there's got to be another 6 out there that's better than we have at the moment' could be entirely wrong.

Mingebags 1 - 0 Whingebags

Next up the 3 contracts. My money's on the Mingebags.

Except that was never the argument? That was the absurd argument the club made and the mingebags blindly parroted. The "whingebags" were happy for us to add some young talent as depth even if they wouldn't be first choice.

Funny how the mingebags were absolutely certain that any signing we made had to be better than what we had by the way, yet I haven't seen a single complaint about us signing Chiesa as backup to Salah.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
That was the absurd argument the club made and the mingebags blindly parroted.

Yeah, that never happened either. Some were just more understanding of the Club's actions than others and/or are more willing to wait to see how things turn out before criticising.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm

We won't know for certain if the choices made by the club are wrong or right until the end of season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Except that was never the argument? That was the absurd argument the club made and the mingebags blindly parroted. The "whingebags" were happy for us to add some young talent as depth even if they wouldn't be first choice.

Funny how the mingebags were absolutely certain that any signing we made had to be better than what we had by the way, yet I haven't seen a single complaint about us signing Chiesa as backup to Salah.

Yeah, the strategy was stupid.

Gravenberch looks a good option for that role but we need another good option signed/at CM/DM, especially if Endo isn't rated by Slot. Gravenberch can't play every game and he's still developing into the role. If Jones is injured for example (which he currently is) then the back up/rotation to Grav and Mac is Endo and Morton which with the best will in the world is a League Cup midfield rather than a PL/CL one.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
I've been wondering at what price they'd *not* have signed Chiesa?

Anyway, that's an argument for another time if ever. Too much to be happy about today.

Get those fucking contracts sorted ASAP.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Yeah, the strategy was stupid.

Gravenberch looks a good option for that role but we need another good option signed/at CM/DM, especially if Endo isn't rated by Slot. Gravenberch can't play every game and he's still developing into the role. If Jones is injured for example (which he currently is) then the back up/rotation to Grav and Mac is Endo and Morton which with the best will in the world is a League Cup midfield rather than a PL/CL one.

If Jones is injured then the player who will come in for either Gravenberch or Mac Alister would be Szoboslai, with Elliott then likely coming in as the 10. We could also move Trent into there and play Bradley if necessary.

It would take a complete injury crisis for us to ever to play Endo and Morton together I'd say.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
If Jones is injured then the player who will come in for either Gravenberch or Mac Alister would be Szoboslai, with Elliott then likely coming in as the 10. We could also move Trent into there and play Bradley if necessary.

It would take a complete injury crisis for us to ever to play Endo and Morton together I'd say.

Maybe, but we'll want to manage the minutes of these players rather than having to shuffle around all the time.

Elliott and Jones are good alternatives to Mac and Dom but then it's keeping Jones fit. I like Endo but he hasn't really got the attributes to play the way Grav has so far.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:15:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Yeah, that never happened either. Some were just more understanding of the Club's actions than others and/or are more willing to wait to see how things turn out before criticising.

It's incredible how seemingly divisive it is to try to find positives when the club make decisions we don't necessarily agree with. Those categorised as "mingebags" are essentially people who acknowledge that fans don't have all the information about what's going on behind the scenes and trust that people employed by the club are working in its best interests.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:06:06 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:15:33 am
It's incredible how seemingly divisive it is to try to find positives when the club make decisions we don't necessarily agree with. Those categorised as "mingebags" are essentially people who acknowledge that fans don't have all the information about what's going on behind the scenes and trust that people employed by the club are working in its best interests.

Carragher nailed it post match on Sky yesterday on about United. He said when ETH got there they spent all summer chasing De Jong who didnt want to join, they didnt get him and moved onto Casemiro whos a completely different type of player and theyre paying the price still. He even said Liverpool pursued a similar player in Zubimendi, they dont get him, they dont panic and they dont sign a different type of player.

Some people cant get their heads around how having a proper plan works, and instead of just accepting there isnt a list of stopgaps to work through because thats not our business, it goes on all summer about how shite they think new people are in their role. When we eventually sign the player we want itll be a brilliant day, hopefully thats sooner rather than later, or hopefully that player ends up being Bajcetic. Some of our fans wouldve been on their knees for Ugarte this summer when hes such a poor fit. Let the football people do the football at our club, they know what theyre doing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:32:25 am
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:49:18 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:06:06 am
Carragher nailed it post match on Sky yesterday on about United. He said when ETH got there they spent all summer chasing De Jong who didnt want to join, they didnt get him and moved onto Casemiro whos a completely different type of player and theyre paying the price still. He even said Liverpool pursued a similar player in Zubimendi, they dont get him, they dont panic and they dont sign a different type of player.

Some people cant get their heads around how having a proper plan works, and instead of just accepting there isnt a list of stopgaps to work through because thats not our business, it goes on all summer about how shite they think new people are in their role. When we eventually sign the player we want itll be a brilliant day, hopefully thats sooner rather than later, or hopefully that player ends up being Bajcetic. Some of our fans wouldve been on their knees for Ugarte this summer when hes such a poor fit. Let the football people do the football at our club, they know what theyre doing.

We shouldn't have signed a bad fit. Casemiro was always a terrible buy (unless Saudi gave them their money back after a year) but Urgarte might be what they need, for us he wasn't because he's the wrong profile for that role.

If Slot doesn't rate Endo then would it have been wrong to get our money back from Marseille and spend it on another potential stopgap who we could also get our money back on in a year or two if needed? Or have just kept a solid squad player. It's not ideal but neither is missing out 3 years in a row on your main targets

The inaction would have made more sense had Bajcetic been ready. Tyler Morton a decent option as well though so it's a case of hoping he really steps up.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:03:29 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:32:25 am
Interesting.  We considered Osimhen in the summer

https://www.corrieredellosport.it/news/calcio/serie-a/napoli/2024/09/01-132150914/napoli_osimhen_e_fuori_dalla_lista_ma_conte_puo_riabilitarlo
can see that being true Hughes has links in Serie A
do think Oishmen would score so much in our side
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:07:48 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:03:29 am
can see that being true Hughes has links in Serie A
do think Oishmen would score so much in our side

Agreed he would've been a superb addition
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:53:24 am
I love Osimhen as a player but he comes across as a bit of a twat and has his own injury issues. If we had gone for him, I'd imagine we'd have been looking to move Nunez on.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:57:01 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:24 am
I love Osimhen as a player but he comes across as a bit of a twat and has his own injury issues. If we had gone for him, I'd imagine we'd have been looking to move Nunez on.

And he asked for £500k a week from Saudi and rejected £150k + from the Chelsea.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:57:45 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:24 am
I love Osimhen as a player but he comes across as a bit of a twat and has his own injury issues. If we had gone for him, I'd imagine we'd have been looking to move Nunez on.

It is a weird one. We needed more a deep lying midfielder or CB.  We already have 2 centre forwards in Jota and Nunez.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:58:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:24 am
I love Osimhen as a player but he comes across as a bit of a twat and has his own injury issues. If we had gone for him, I'd imagine we'd have been looking to move Nunez on.

Which doesn't make the greatest sense
