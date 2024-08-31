« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:26:16 pm
See the link above. They're midgets so we've already won that one. Everton are the ones we need to worry about.

The four best teams from set pieces last season Arsenal, City, Everton and Luton all scored from a set piece against us last season.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:57:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
The four best teams from set pieces last season Arsenal, City, Everton and Luton all scored from a set piece against us last season.

Lies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
The four best teams from set pieces last season Arsenal, City, Everton and Luton all scored from a set piece against us last season.

Luton did not.

City did, but it was a corner played completely along the ground.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Luton did not.

City did, but it was a corner played completely along the ground.

Oh come on LCH stop killing his argument with facts, that's just not on
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:15:22 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:57:33 pm
Lies.

So Luton didn't score a header at the far post at Anfield that came from a throw-in in our final third.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Luton did not.

City did, but it was a corner played completely along the ground.

City scored because Macca was eased out the way by Ake. They identified a weakness in our defensive setup from corners.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:15:22 pm
So Luton didn't score a header at the far post at Anfield that came from a throw-in in our final third.

Lol. Oh Al. It's okay to admit you were wrong from time to time you know?

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
City scored because Macca was eased out the way by Ake. They identified a weakness in our defensive setup from corners.

Apologies. Thought the discussion was about ariel ability. My bad.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
Apologies. Thought the discussion was about ariel ability. My bad.

It was, but as usual the actual argument is extremely flip floppable so it continues to fit what he wants to say, even when faced with actual counter facts.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:28:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:15:22 pm
So Luton didn't score a header at the far post at Anfield that came from a throw-in in our final third.

No, they scored a headed rebound from a shot on goal. The throw in was threw to their man a couple of yards in front of the throw in taker, as a lot of throw ins are. It had nothing to do with struggling physically with a set piece, which is what youre arguing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
Lol. Oh Al. It's okay to admit you were wrong from time to time you know?

luton" border="0

I wasn't wrong. It was an attacking set piece in our final third and they have have isolated both our centrebacks picking up their main threats. That then leaves Gomez 2v1 at the back post when VVD has to go towards the ball.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
Apologies. Thought the discussion was about ariel ability. My bad.

No, it is about our ability to defend set pieces. We had Macca who is 5ft 9in as the first man at the near post. That shows our problems defending set pieces.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm
Think you summed it up a bit more succinctly than I did mate  ;D


It was the subheading for yours ... ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:28:14 pm
No, they scored a headed rebound from a shot on goal. The throw in was threw to their man a couple of yards in front of the throw in taker, as a lot of throw ins are. It had nothing to do with struggling physically with a set piece, which is what youre arguing.

The issue is that Quansah anticipates the throw-in going in to the forward gets in too tight and then doesn't have the upper body strength to cope. he gets treated like a rag doll and the ball then gets played into Chong. For me a VVD, Matip or Konate stops that situation from developing by dominating their opponent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
The issue is that Quansah anticipates the throw-in going in to the forward gets in too tight and then doesn't have the upper body strength to cope. he gets treated like a rag doll and the ball then gets played into Chong. For me a VVD, Matip or Konate stops that situation from developing by dominating their opponent.

The issue is you making pointless arguments for the sake of arguing. Just leave it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm
It was, but as usual the actual argument is extremely flip floppable so it continues to fit what he wants to say, even when faced with actual counter facts.

Easy to see why we cant recruit a set piece coach, they take one look and go nah cant win with those.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:33:34 pm
I've always wondered what would the Real MAdrid version of Al have to complain about on MAdrid's forum?  ???
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:57:07 pm
Gomez's stats are for a season when he played only 5 games out of 51 at centre back. When he plays centre back his aerial win rate drops into the low to mid 50's. The other issue is that of all the aerial duels we win. Then VVD wins around 25% of them.

So from a set piece just block off VVD and we are in big trouble.

 ::)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
What age would people think it was sensible to not renew Salah and Van Dijk?

Salah will be 33 come the end of his current contract, Van Dijk will be 8 days off 34.

For context hardly any greats of the game in the Premier League have been able to perform at anywhere near their top level past those ages. Thierry Henry was at New York Red Bulls at 33, Ferdinand, Terry, Kompany, Vidic, Campbell were all bit part players or had moved away by 34.

They would be oddities to continue to being key contributors beyond these contracts. Doesnt mean they wont, and every situation is different, but they would be unusual. Theres reason to think they will continue as theyve had unusual careers but even the best have a drop off moment.

The question the club have to ask is what can we expect from them in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and how does that compare to the minimum wages theyll likely want.

Also to consider are the wants of the players. Both have I believe spoken in the past of footballing interests beyond Liverpool, whether thats clubs they previously supported or places theyd fancy playing, so its not necessarily their wish to stay, though I get the feeling they would if we offered it to them.

The question is about opportunity cost. Whats the best use of the money that would go on their wage space? Obviously we all have an attachment to them both and theyre hard to consider replacing but theres a chance that giving them new contracts could either keep us competing or hold us back if they drop off whilst being on our highest wages.

I dont know the answer. Nobody does. But the job is predicting whats best and I think its a tougher call than most would say. If it wasnt a conversation about money, youd keep them about, but given what the alternative futures could be then letting them go gives us more flexibility to rebuild and gives us control over the situation by knowing that their drop off wont come on our books, in a way that could harm a season.

Given the what ifs of it all, I think Trents contract to me is the most important to get sorted. His quality for the next few years is undeniable. Whether he wants to sign or not though is a different question. Letting the other two go might give us more leeway to offer him enough to convince him though plus the ability to offer him the captaincy. And if he doesnt want to stay no matter what, that informs the other decisions too given the likely need for some continuity in the senior ranks.

Our squad is in great shape for the future regardless, but these decisions will have a massive bearing on the future. I think some will be swayed on their opinions based on what they think the club will do. If youre unconvinced on the clubs willingness or ability to replace them then theres every chance you prefer we keep them longer than if you hold a different opinion. That wont enter the clubs thinking thought, as theyre in control and they will have a joined up plan.

Talk of Gordon and Guehi next year makes sense to me given theyll both have a year left, both help the home grown quotas and both be reasonably priced. Its often the case that a summer rumour is put in place the season before it happens to soften the blow and set something up longer term.

I wouldnt be surprised to see Trent sign become captain, Van Dijk and Salah are let go, those two brought in plus a six (quite possibly Zubimendi) as our business for the next year. I also wouldnt be surprised to see them all sign new contracts either; or Trent leave, given the persistence of the rumours.

Be interested to see whether others see the rationale here and when they think wed need to be replacing Salah and Van Dijk, and what the strategy needs to be for doing so when it happens.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:03:56 pm
Chiesa... seems REALLY happy to be a Red. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAUrrs7kpcY
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
No one tell him about the set pieces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
No one tell him about the set pieces

 ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:50:27 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
I wasn't wrong. It was an attacking set piece in our final third and they have have isolated both our centrebacks picking up their main threats. That then leaves Gomez 2v1 at the back post when VVD has to go towards the ball.

No, it is about our ability to defend set pieces. We had Macca who is 5ft 9in as the first man at the near post. That shows our problems defending set pieces.

Are you seriously trying to argue that a throw-in taken short, followed by 3 passes before the ball goes into our box, and then a shot before they scored from a rebound... is a goal conceded from a set piece? You're really sticking to that? Like really really really?

We had a good record from set pieces last season. We don't have a problem defending them, other than one you've created in your head. Not once has having Mac Alister at the near post caused us any problems, other than that City goal which didn't involve any kind of aerial aspect. That being said, the stats don't include goals conceded 15 seconds after a throw-in is taken so who knows.what the real numbers are.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 01:15:23 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
What age would people think it was sensible to not renew Salah and Van Dijk?

Salah will be 33 come the end of his current contract, Van Dijk will be 8 days off 34.

For context hardly any greats of the game in the Premier League have been able to perform at anywhere near their top level past those ages. Thierry Henry was at New York Red Bulls at 33, Ferdinand, Terry, Kompany, Vidic, Campbell were all bit part players or had moved away by 34.

They would be oddities to continue to being key contributors beyond these contracts. Doesnt mean they wont, and every situation is different, but they would be unusual. Theres reason to think they will continue as theyve had unusual careers but even the best have a drop off moment.

The question the club have to ask is what can we expect from them in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and how does that compare to the minimum wages theyll likely want.

Also to consider are the wants of the players. Both have I believe spoken in the past of footballing interests beyond Liverpool, whether thats clubs they previously supported or places theyd fancy playing, so its not necessarily their wish to stay, though I get the feeling they would if we offered it to them.

The question is about opportunity cost. Whats the best use of the money that would go on their wage space? Obviously we all have an attachment to them both and theyre hard to consider replacing but theres a chance that giving them new contracts could either keep us competing or hold us back if they drop off whilst being on our highest wages.

I dont know the answer. Nobody does. But the job is predicting whats best and I think its a tougher call than most would say. If it wasnt a conversation about money, youd keep them about, but given what the alternative futures could be then letting them go gives us more flexibility to rebuild and gives us control over the situation by knowing that their drop off wont come on our books, in a way that could harm a season.

Given the what ifs of it all, I think Trents contract to me is the most important to get sorted. His quality for the next few years is undeniable. Whether he wants to sign or not though is a different question. Letting the other two go might give us more leeway to offer him enough to convince him though plus the ability to offer him the captaincy. And if he doesnt want to stay no matter what, that informs the other decisions too given the likely need for some continuity in the senior ranks.

Our squad is in great shape for the future regardless, but these decisions will have a massive bearing on the future. I think some will be swayed on their opinions based on what they think the club will do. If youre unconvinced on the clubs willingness or ability to replace them then theres every chance you prefer we keep them longer than if you hold a different opinion. That wont enter the clubs thinking thought, as theyre in control and they will have a joined up plan.

Talk of Gordon and Guehi next year makes sense to me given theyll both have a year left, both help the home grown quotas and both be reasonably priced. Its often the case that a summer rumour is put in place the season before it happens to soften the blow and set something up longer term.

I wouldnt be surprised to see Trent sign become captain, Van Dijk and Salah are let go, those two brought in plus a six (quite possibly Zubimendi) as our business for the next year. I also wouldnt be surprised to see them all sign new contracts either; or Trent leave, given the persistence of the rumours.

Be interested to see whether others see the rationale here and when they think wed need to be replacing Salah and Van Dijk, and what the strategy needs to be for doing so when it happens.

Not a question of age, it's a question of ability. Salah and Vigil currently look like the best 2 players at the club, along with Alisson. They also take good care of themselves. Given our ultra cautious approach in the transfer market, I'd say it's imperative we resign them both. This is the hidden cost of taking multiple windows to find the right players to recruit. You need to hold what you have.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:33:08 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:32:18 am
I mean let's be honest, Curtis Jones isn't a key member of our squad, at least not at the moment.

We've now got more cover in the forward line with Chiesa, so the Club has done what you've asked with Jota. Yet the flip side of this is that many have complained that he wasn't needed.

For Konate we have Quansah and Gomez as back up, and we shouldn't be carrying more than 4 senior CBs in my opinion. We would have upgraded on Gomez I'm sure had he left.

Yes, only on paper though.
Seems like our players (ie. Konate/Gomez) who are injury prone is totally forgotten.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 03:37:43 am
I would extend both of them for 2 more years after this season.
But what do the players want? That is the question!
