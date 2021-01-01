« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I mean if we're playing against a side where we think corners / set pieces will be the difference then we can play all those players, apart from Matip, but then we'd not have played him if Konate and VVD started anyway.

So not sure I see the big difference.

Al hasnt mentioned the 6 3 Ryan Gravenberch
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Plus Quansah's and Gomez's ariel success rate is around the same as Matip's
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Al hasnt mentioned the 6 3 Ryan Gravenberch

or 6'4" Gakpo
or 6'1" Szoboszlai
or 6'2" Nunez
or 6'1" Jones
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I mean if we're playing against a side where we think corners / set pieces will be the difference then we can play all those players, apart from Matip, but then we'd not have played him if Konate and VVD started anyway.

So not sure I see the big difference.

The issue is that Konate simply cannot play every game. VVD is 33 years of age and without Matip we need at least one of them to play in each game.

So what do we do when we get to November and we have.

Madrid H, City H, Newcastle A, Everton A and Girona A from the 27th of November to 10th of December. Where are the games you can rest VVD or Konate in?
   
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
To the people posting depth charts, if Gravenberch is out for a couple of months with an injury, do you believe Endo would be his replacement in the first 11?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Al hasnt mentioned the 6 3 Ryan Gravenberch

Probably because he contested 25 aerial duels last season mostly against midfield players and won only 11 of 25 at 44%.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
The issue is that Konate simply cannot play every game. VVD is 33 years of age and without Matip we need at least one of them to play in each game.

So what do we do when we get to November and we have.

Madrid H, City H, Newcastle A, Everton A and Girona A from the 27th of November to 10th of December. Where are the games you can rest VVD or Konate in?
   

Do we believe conceding set piece goals will be the main difference in those games? If so then we'd maybe look to rotate the taller players. If not then what's the issue? We play our own game with the players Slot wants to pick.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I do think we should have either replaced Matip or kept Van Den Berg. Problem is he wanted to go and a new signing good enough will want assurances over playing time (i.e. Yoro).

Ideally we'd have another Quansah in the u23s but there's nobody read. We're crossing our fingers players stay fit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Why not sell Nat to Trabzonspor for £4 million but loan out to Derby When contract up 2025
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Why not sell Nat to Trabzonspor for £4 million but loan out to Derby When contract up 2025

Did he want to go to Trabzonspor?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Why not sell Nat to Trabzonspor for £4 million but loan out to Derby When contract up 2025

May as well have just kept him as cover for his last year if we won't sell him. We've priced him out of a move every year. You could give him the domestic cup games.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Did he want to go to Trabzonspor?

Whats that got to do with anything :D

Honestly why not keep him here as back up then
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
May as well have just kept him as cover for his last year if we won't sell him. We've priced him out of a move every year. You could give him the domestic cup games.

True
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
We get to a 1000 pages we sign a #6.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Do we believe conceding set piece goals will be the main difference in those games? If so then we'd maybe look to rotate the taller players. If not then what's the issue? We play our own game with the players Slot wants to pick.

It isn't just set pieces though. Slot's tactics are about having control. That means having physically dominating centrebacks. As Quansah showed against Ipswich if one of your centre backs isn't being dominant enough then it just gives the opposition an outball. As soon as that happens you can't gain control.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
It isn't just set pieces though. Slot's tactics are about having control. That means having physically dominating centrebacks. As Quansah showed against Ipswich if one of your centre backs isn't being dominant enough then it just gives the opposition an outball. As soon as that happens you can't gain control.

Then we rotate Konate in there, or Gomez, if Slot feels it's such a worry. Or we play Gomez RB and double up if that side CB is an issue.

We really don't have a small side, weak, side. There is height and physicality all over.
