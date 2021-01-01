Can't get a game for Arsenal yet but looking back Calafiori was the one. Would have been decent CB cover or LB. The fact he went to a direct rival is a bit shit too. Hincapie was another. Feel like we should have at least bid for these players. The 6 OK we got proper fucked over with that and there's not much else out there left now I'd have over Gravenberch or our emerging talent Trey Nyoni. Hindsight is always 20/20 but we probably should have gone all in on Bruno Guimarães when he was waving goodbye to the Newcastle fans at the end of last season. Or João Neves. We really didn't actually put in many concrete bids at all did we? Still reckon we will be alright until January and obviously the squad is still excellent. Chiesa was a very nice player to get but do feel like we missed a few opportunities here and there. I'm guessing Zubimendi agreed to join us months before and by the time he snaked us it meant we missed out on certain opportunities that I mentioned before....it does raise the question: Why did we wait so long if he had a buy out? Because he was on holiday after the Euros is the answer I guess....but I suspect it's because we we wanted to get some money in from sales first and that turned out to be a catastrophic and embarrassing blunder. That's my thoughts on the window anyways. It's not been great but I'm still feeling positive that we will have a decent first season with this squad under Slot. YNWA to all the mingebags and whingebags 😂 I'm OUT!