I mean let's be honest, Curtis Jones isn't a key member of our squad, at least not at the moment.
We've now got more cover in the forward line with Chiesa, so the Club has done what you've asked with Jota. Yet the flip side of this is that many have complained that he wasn't needed.
For Konate we have Quansah and Gomez as back up, and we shouldn't be carrying more than 4 senior CBs in my opinion. We would have upgraded on Gomez I'm sure had he left.
It isn't just 4 senior centrebacks. Gomez played just 5 games at centreback last season. The reason for me is because the team is too short to carry a centreback who is weak in the air. He actually makes sense as a fullback when we are trying to get more height into the team.
Then we get past the so called 4 senior centrebacks and we have nothing. At the start of the window we had VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez, we also had Van Den Berg, Bajcetic, Phillips, Williams and Koumetio. All five of the backups have gone out on loan or left.
A couple of injuries or suspensions and we wouldn't even be able to have a centreback on the bench unless it was a teenager.