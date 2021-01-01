« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:59:10 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:32:18 am
I mean let's be honest, Curtis Jones isn't a key member of our squad, at least not at the moment.

We've now got more cover in the forward line with Chiesa, so the Club has done what you've asked with Jota. Yet the flip side of this is that many have complained that he wasn't needed.

For Konate we have Quansah and Gomez as back up, and we shouldn't be carrying more than 4 senior CBs in my opinion. We would have upgraded on Gomez I'm sure had he left.

It isn't just 4 senior centrebacks. Gomez played just 5 games at centreback last season. The reason for me is because the team is too short to carry a centreback who is weak in the air. He actually makes sense as a fullback when we are trying to get more height into the team.

Then we get past the so called 4 senior centrebacks and we have nothing. At the start of the window we had VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez, we also had Van Den Berg, Bajcetic, Phillips, Williams and Koumetio. All five of the backups have gone out on loan or left.

A couple of injuries or suspensions and we wouldn't even be able to have a centreback on the bench unless it was a teenager.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:03:46 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:58:13 am
I dont think it could. We conceded far too many goals to be a 90 point team.
We could overperform by just having Alisson save a couple more or players missing a couple more chances, or just by being less open and scoring less as well maybe but the spread of goals works out better. 41 can go to 36 pretty easily just through some odd variance.

I'm not saying this is some high probability but teams overperform and underperform their talent every season, a day 8-10 point swing isn't impossible. Also not using this as a defence for not signing players as imagine this may get jumped on in here
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:06:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:59:10 am
It isn't just 4 senior centrebacks. Gomez played just 5 games at centreback last season. The reason for me is because the team is too short to carry a centreback who is weak in the air. He actually makes sense as a fullback when we are trying to get more height into the team.

Then we get past the so called 4 senior centrebacks and we have nothing. At the start of the window we had VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez, we also had Van Den Berg, Bajcetic, Phillips, Williams and Koumetio. All five of the backups have gone out on loan or left.

A couple of injuries or suspensions and we wouldn't even be able to have a centreback on the bench unless it was a teenager.

If you get past the four senior centre backs (no idea why you called them so called) then of course we'd struggle. That's football and no squad would ever be able to cope with that. Of the five players you mentioned, three should be nowhere near our first team regardless and one isn't even a CB.

And putting all that aside, I can't have a discussion on this with someone who has an issue with us having 6 attackers for 3 positions, yet thinks 4 CBs for 2 positions isn't enough.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:15:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:58:13 am
I dont think it could. We conceded far too many goals to be a 90 point team.

Last season, we only had ten PL clean sheets and only had back-to-back clean sheets once and that was in late October.  Arsenal by contrast had 18 PL clean sheets and back-to-back clean sheets on multiple occasions.

We started far too many games coming from behind last season which likely took a toll on energy levels and didn't help with injuries. I think we've already seen tactical tweaks in the first two games to leave us less open.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:20:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:16:13 am
Injury prone players can't go a season without picking up injuries. Shocker that.

We've had quite a few recently like Thiago, Keita, Matip. Of course, they'll get injured at some point and it should be factored into the squad planning. You don't expect them to pick up fewer/no injuries, you just plan around it.
It seems to be a club policy to go for players who have injury issues so that the price is cheaper.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:23:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:06:51 pm
If you get past the four senior centre backs (no idea why you called them so called) then of course we'd struggle. That's football and no squad would ever be able to cope with that. Of the five players you mentioned, three should be nowhere near our first team regardless and one isn't even a CB.

And putting all that aside, I can't have a discussion on this with someone who has an issue with us having 6 attackers for 3 positions, yet thinks 4 CBs for 2 positions isn't enough.

Because those CBs are not sure things for various different reasons? It's pretty simple.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:26:19 pm
Can't get a game for Arsenal yet but looking back Calafiori was the one. Would have been decent CB cover or LB. The fact he went to a direct rival is a bit shit too. Hincapie was another. Feel like we should have at least bid for these players. The 6 OK we got proper fucked over with that and there's not much else out there left now I'd have over Gravenberch or our emerging talent Trey Nyoni. Hindsight is always 20/20 but we probably should have gone all in on Bruno Guimarães when he was waving goodbye to the Newcastle fans at the end of last season. Or João Neves. We really didn't actually put in many concrete bids at all did we? Still reckon we will be alright until January and obviously the squad is still excellent. Chiesa was a very nice player to get but do feel like we missed a few opportunities here and there. I'm guessing Zubimendi agreed to join us months before and by the time he snaked us it meant we missed out on certain opportunities that I mentioned before....it does raise the question: Why did we wait so long if he had a buy out? Because he was on holiday after the Euros is the answer I guess....but I suspect it's because we we wanted to get some money in from sales first and that turned out to be a catastrophic and embarrassing blunder. That's my thoughts on the window anyways. It's not been great but I'm still feeling positive that we will have a decent first season with this squad under Slot. YNWA to all the mingebags and whingebags 😂 I'm OUT!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:27:48 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:23:09 pm
Because those CBs are not sure things for various different reasons? It's pretty simple.

Then that's a quality issue not a quantity issue. Separate thing entirely.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:29:06 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:06:51 pm
If you get past the four senior centre backs (no idea why you called them so called) then of course we'd struggle. That's football and no squad would ever be able to cope with that. Of the five players you mentioned, three should be nowhere near our first team regardless and one isn't even a CB.

And putting all that aside, I can't have a discussion on this with someone who has an issue with us having 6 attackers for 3 positions, yet thinks 4 CBs for 2 positions isn't enough.
Do you ever look forward further than the end of your nose?

Konate is injury prone and WILL spend time in the treatment room.
Gomez is a decent CB, nothing more than that. I think hes actually a better full back. Quansah is still young and inexperienced.
Virgil is the GOAT, but will need to be managed so he doesnt get injured.

After that there absolutely fucking no one whatsoever.
I find it incredible that anyone cant see the problem.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:27:48 pm
Then that's a quality issue not a quantity issue. Separate thing entirely.

Thats where I sit with the squad. Personally I feel numbers wise we are fine, but I said at the end of last season that we need a jump in quality in nearly all areas of the field. I was looking at a genuinely top centreback, midfielder and attacker to add to the ranks, because I feel we are in danger of falling further behind as we are still relying on the class of 2018 for the magic.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:34:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:06:51 pm
If you get past the four senior centre backs (no idea why you called them so called) then of course we'd struggle. That's football and no squad would ever be able to cope with that. Of the five players you mentioned, three should be nowhere near our first team regardless and one isn't even a CB.

And putting all that aside, I can't have a discussion on this with someone who has an issue with us having 6 attackers for 3 positions, yet thinks 4 CBs for 2 positions isn't enough.

For a start Gomez has been used far more at full-back than centreback recently. He is far more of a utility player than a specialist centreback anymore. As for having only four centrebacks teams do not do that. Look at tomorrow's opponents United with Kambwala playing in the game at Old Trafford next season. You need more than 4 players with the physique to play centreback.

Then we get to Bajcetic who plays as a centreback for Spain.

The funniest bit is comparing 6 forwards to 4 centrebacks. There is no law that says you have to play with three forwards. If you are short of forwards you can easily play an attacking mid in one of the forward positions or change formation. That is why it is different to the centreback situation. You can easily play a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 or 4-5-1. What do you do if you haven't got two centrebacks.?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:36:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:29:06 pm
Do you ever look forward further than the end of your nose?


Nice.
