I agree with you but would have added a centerback im not confident in Konate staying fit and we shouldnt over use Virgil.  Quanash is still learning and could have a dip in form.  Diomande in and unfortunately Joe out  or Hancapie/Hato in and Tsimakas out.  Obviously a No6 and Endo out.  I would be ready for anyone.

But you can't force out Gomez, he's a good player, over his injuries (12 months continued fitness) and a great servant to the club. I think form wise he's suffered by his flexibility i.e. shunted around to fullback, getting minutes as a center back should help him rediscover his form of when he was one of the best center backs in the league.

I'm sure if the right offers had come in and Gomez wanted to go we would have signed a center back, but that didn't happen and it's really not a bad thing.
I would have zero problem with that. Our players are so underrated it's untrue.
And me, on paper Gomez is exactly what we've been looking for in a LCB so IF he can stay injury free I think he will surprise a few. Quansah had better stats than Yoro but people would have been happy as fuck if he'd have been our only CB signing. Upgrading Endo is the only thing I'm pissed off about not doing talent wise.
Its really undefendable in my eyes what that transfer window brought.

Every single one of us new we needed a centre half and a 6, maybe a high quality left back if we were competent.

Please dont dress it up and defend it.

This
Havertz is playing as a 9 because Jesus isn't fancied, Bob broke his leg.

My personal opinion is cheatys midfield is the wrong side of old now and they should have refreshed it - Gundogan is 34 October, De Bruyne 33, Silva 30, Kovacic 30 etc.

The squads are pretty equal overall, any of them a few injuries away from a drop in quality in some areas.

I don't think City were that impressive last season (and despite finally winning the CL dropped off the year before from their 19-22 peak). If we hadn't had such a drop off ourselves in 22/23 from the year before those trophies were up for grabs. The key for them though is Haaland. They'll always create chances and now they've got someone who'll bury them every week. They can be got at more defensively and they're so Rodri dependent in midfield.

Arsenal though are the team primed to take advantage if they drop off again. Say Pep fucks off next summer and City have a post-Ferguson drop and potentially a big punishment where are we to take advantage? At present, currently set to lose 3 of our best players on free transfers.
But you can't force out Gomez, he's a good player, over his injuries (12 months continued fitness) and a great servant to the club. I think form wise he's suffered by his flexibility i.e. shunted around to fullback, getting minutes as a center back should help him rediscover his form of when he was one of the best center backs in the league.

I'm sure if the right offers had come in and Gomez wanted to go we would have signed a center back, but that didn't happen and it's really not a bad thing.

Tough choices im a fan of Joe so would keep him as a utility defender covers RB/CB/LB.  Is he going to be happy with that?  Again love Tsim, Mo best buddy happy fun guy good around the squad.  But Robbo is getting more injury prone older.  Is he suited to a slow build up style.  Hancapie or Hato can play that tucked in LB/LCB role sub for Robbo eventually to replace. 
Gives us less to do next summer.  I dont like putting things on hold until tomorrow mentality.

PS im only saying what i would like had hoped for.  Im not going to wet my bed.  I just want to be clear about that ;)
Think the wage bill has had about 250k a week net knocked off

Didn't count the players who were on loan last year
Tough choices im a fan of Joe so would keep him as a utility defender covers RB/CB/LB.  Is he going to be happy with that?  Again love Tsim, Mo best buddy happy fun guy good around the squad.  But Robbo is getting more injury prone older.  Is he suited to a slow build up style.  Hancapie or Hato can play that tucked in LB/LCB role sub for Robbo eventually to replace. 
Gives us less to do next summer.  I dont like putting things on hold until tomorrow mentality.

PS im only saying what i would like had hoped for.  Im not going to wet my bed.  I just want to be clear about that ;)

They are all fair questions and I'm sure both Gomez and the club were happy to move on this summer but no bid arrived, probably because Guehi didn't move.  That would have been win win, a space opens up and Gomez gets to be 1st choice.

However it didn't so it's unlikely you can sign another central defender as no-one is going to come and a) displace Konate or Van Dijk, or are you telling those two they are second choice, who is this player anyway? b) come and be 3/4th choice and get limited minutes, again who is the player who is better than Gomez/Quansah who would be happy to be 3rd choice.

Robbo has come out and said he carried an injury for months end of last season and into the Euros, we've allowed it to fully heal and Robbo on form is still one of the best fullbacks in the league, can he adapt to what Slot wants? we shall see.. My personal opinion is Chambers (just got called up to the England U20s is coming in next summer to be his backup and eventually take over, Kostas stays this season as he's a very good backup.
They are all fair questions and I'm sure both Gomez and the club were happy to move on this summer but no bid arrived, probably because Guehi didn't move.  That would have been win win, a space opens up and Gomez gets to be 1st choice.

However it didn't so it's unlikely you can sign another central defender as no-one is going to come and a) displace Konate or Van Dijk, or are you telling those two they are second choice, who is this player anyway? b) come and be 3/4th choice and get limited minutes, again who is the player who is better than Gomez/Quansah who would be happy to be 3rd choice.

Robbo has come out and said he carried an injury for months end of last season and into the Euros, we've allowed it to fully heal and Robbo on form is still one of the best fullbacks in the league, can he adapt to what Slot wants? we shall see.. My personal opinion is Chambers (just got called up to the England U20s is coming in next summer to be his backup and eventually take over, Kostas stays this season as he's a very good backup.

Left back will have to be addressed next summer, i dont think Chambers has what it takes to take over for a side wanting to win leagues. Just add it to the myriad of signings we will have to make next summer.
Attack
Diaz - Jota - Salah
Gakpo - Nunez - Chiesa

Martinelli - Jaysus - Saka
Sterling - Trossard

Foden - Halannd - Doku
Grealish - Bob - Macatee



Midfield
Mac - Grav - Dom
Jones - Endo - Elliot

Havertz - Rice - Odegard
Jorgino - Partey - Merino

KDB - Rodri - Bernado
Kovacic - Gundogan - Nunez



Defence
Trent - Konate - VVD - Robertson
Bradley - Gomez - Quansah - Kostas

Timber - Gabriel - Saliba - Calafiori
White - Tomiyasu - Kiwior - Zinchenko

Walker - Diaz - Stones - Gvardiol
Lewis - Ake - Akanji - Esbrand


I think we compare favourably with Arsenal but City's squad is ridiculous.

Our midfield depth sticks out like a sore thumb. It is a level below City and Arsenal.

And it's not like we have a depth advantage over them in other areas to make up for it. Arsenal have a good front 6 of Sterling, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli and Jesus. Same with City having Haaland, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Savinho and Bobb.

Defensively our depth is way behind City and on par to Arsenal.

The midfield is the one big divider compared to our rivals. City have Gundogen and Kovacic as depth. Arsenal have Jorginho and Partey.
The main thing I take away from this transfer window is the scouts all need sacking :lmao

They can find ONE midfielder in world football that fits the system and improves us, when the alternative is Endo? It also just so happened to be somebody with a release clause. Come off it.
The main thing I take away from this transfer window is the scouts all need sacking :lmao

They can find ONE midfielder in world football that fits the system and improves us, when the alternative is Endo? It also just so happened to be somebody with a release clause. Come off it.

I doubt it's the scouts or data people, more likely Hughes/Edwards/Gordon/FSG. It seems likely it's from the top somewhere since we're insisting solely on buying undervalued/underpriced players.
I like the fact this thread remains open throughout the season nowadays. It serves as Rawk's version of Bedlam.
I like the fact this thread remains open throughout the season nowadays. It serves as Rawk's version of Bedlam.

 ;D
Name me another team in the world who have 3 key members of their squad missing long period during the season year in year out who are also seen as injury prone? Struggling to think of many if even any?usually you upgrade those players or plan with better back ups.

I mean let's be honest, Curtis Jones isn't a key member of our squad, at least not at the moment.

We've now got more cover in the forward line with Chiesa, so the Club has done what you've asked with Jota. Yet the flip side of this is that many have complained that he wasn't needed.

For Konate we have Quansah and Gomez as back up, and we shouldn't be carrying more than 4 senior CBs in my opinion. We would have upgraded on Gomez I'm sure had he left.
I mean let's be honest, Curtis Jones isn't a key member of our squad, at least not at the moment.

We've now got more cover in the forward line with Chiesa, so the Club has done what you've asked with Jota. Yet the flip side of this is that many have complained that he wasn't needed.

For Konate we have Quansah and Gomez as back up, and we shouldn't be carrying more than 4 senior CBs in my opinion. We would have upgraded on Gomez I'm sure had he left.

Think the issue is that 4 is fine if the options are bullet proof in terms of injury concerns.
If Zubimendi was the only option that was good enough in their eyes then they shouldn't have goven him time to change his mind. Arguably,  giving him the clause there and then would have been the best option.

The process undertaken in the Mamardashvili deal was also funny. A lot of time spent to get a worse deal (No PL experience this season, paying a decent chunk of his wages and loaning him for "free").

We signed Chiesa for £12m and sold youngsters for good money. It's only a good window for the club's accountants and the owners (businesses with more cash have higher values).

Like I said should not conflated with the playing staff's job. If the latter do well, it wouldn't change the fact that the SD underperformed. He's in a cosy job where he earns big money (which is mainly funded by the fanbase directly or indirectly) with little accountability and responsibility. I see Pearce has already put out a retrospective  :D
The we were 3rd best because of injuries line is a cope. We fell off after most of our players were back from injury. The reality is we coped with injuries but couldnt continue to sustain falling behind and coming back.
The we were 3rd best because of injuries line is a cope. We fell off after most of our players were back from injury. The reality is we coped with injuries but couldnt continue to sustain falling behind and coming back.

Think there was a lot of things that led to that last month or two. Trying to get players fitness back on track, some players losing their legs (Mac) and definitely a mentality thing, the intensity of going far in all competitions and the whole Klopp leaving tour made things much more fraught.
Think there was a lot of things that led to that last month or two. Trying to get players fitness back on track, some players losing their legs (Mac) and definitely a mentality thing, the intensity of going far in all competitions and the whole Klopp leaving tour made things much more fraught.
But that's why some positions were priorities.  Due to having injury prone players/a player the manager (sorry, Head Coach) doesn't rate, some will get overplayed. Will it be the same excuse again if they are exhausted towards the end?
Yes due to injury hitting the squad yet still hit 82pts.

Best hope there's no injuries this season then 🤞Though saying that I've looked at the teams in games we lost or drew from 17th March, to the end of the season. All looked like a first 11 to me. No injuries. Ali misses a couple of games I think, but then in Kheller we seem to have the beat reserve keeper in the league.
But that's why some positions were priorities.  Due to having injury prone players/a player the manager doesn't rate, some will get overplayed. Will it be the same excuse again if they are exhausted towards the end?

I dont know. It wasnt a good window at all and like I said, short of winning the league or CL, there is no scenario where it can be seen as anything else.
Best hope there's no injuries this season then 🤞Though saying that I've looked at the teams in games we lost or drew from 17th March, to the end of the season. All looked like a first 11 to me. No injuries. Ali misses a couple of games I think, but then in Kheller we seem to have the beat reserve keeper in the league.
Some players will definitely pick up a knock at some point like Ibou, Jota, Jones (already).
They are all fair questions and I'm sure both Gomez and the club were happy to move on this summer but no bid arrived, probably because Guehi didn't move.  That would have been win win, a space opens up and Gomez gets to be 1st choice.

However it didn't so it's unlikely you can sign another central defender as no-one is going to come and a) displace Konate or Van Dijk, or are you telling those two they are second choice, who is this player anyway? b) come and be 3/4th choice and get limited minutes, again who is the player who is better than Gomez/Quansah who would be happy to be 3rd choice.

Robbo has come out and said he carried an injury for months end of last season and into the Euros, we've allowed it to fully heal and Robbo on form is still one of the best fullbacks in the league, can he adapt to what Slot wants? we shall see.. My personal opinion is Chambers (just got called up to the England U20s is coming in next summer to be his backup and eventually take over, Kostas stays this season as he's a very good backup.

Ok the Virgil replacement i would chose is Ousmane Diomande.  Looks very similar to Konate big fast strong.  He's 20 could we have done a Big Mama type deal.  Buy him now and he stays a year in Sporting?  Im just a football fan so dont go into the stats so no idea what hes like passing heading etc.  He just looks a beast when I see him play.  Quanash was benched against Ipswich by Slot for not been physical enough.  Again Im repeating myself I would like the Club to be proactive not reactive.  I like the signing of Big Mama thought thats very forward thinking.  I am also pro Chiesa think he is a super player.  So its not all doom and gloom they have done some good things.  Off loading the fringe guys helps them to grown and develop to thats good.  The No6 thing is the biggest most important failing.  Im liking Gravenberch at 6 but its a huge ask for him to play 80/90% league and CL games to a very high standard.  Rotating Gravy Mac and another very high quality player was the plan.
But that's why some positions were priorities.  Due to having injury prone players/a player the manager (sorry, Head Coach) doesn't rate, some will get overplayed. Will it be the same excuse again if they are exhausted towards the end?

The people saying injuries won't be a problem this season will have forgotten all about this window by the time it becomes an issue, and next summer we'll get the excuse that we can't replace all of van Dijk/Salah/Trent all in one summer and we'll end up weaker again.
Hughes' time at the club begins predictably poorly. January is huge for him unless everything is going swimmingly. And if we are to succeed it'll all be down to Slot and the players, he's added nothing himself bar Chiesa. If there is a need to act in January and he can't, I think it's clear he's well out of his depth and in which case we should be replacing him come the summer. I really hope Edwards hasn't made a mistake with him, if he has I worry even further that he'll get off with it because they're mates. A lot might think that's nonsense but there's a lot of good people with far better experience out there than this fella so it probably holds weight.

I wanted a few through the door this summer to create an even stronger group and add fresh faces for the new manager and existing side. A defensive midfielder went without saying, and I personally would have liked to have seen a left back to challenge for Robbo's position. I didn't expect the latter to come in and am frankly amazed they've managed to come away empty handed in the #6 position. The Zubimendi stuff is another farce in the market, simple as that. They won't sign one in January even if Gravenberch has been poor, I reckon. Glad Joe Gomez is staying put but still wanted another centre half. So put that one down as another failure considering most others wanted something new in there.

Then we have the contract situation. I thought months ago if they haven't signed by Ipswich they're all gone. There's no way Trent stays IMO, he's 100% gone to me. I'm not sure if all three of them will be laughing or crying at that window. They have every right to feel hugely let down but what's new there? Even if we won the league or European Cup this season I'm not sure it'd save any of them. It will be really interesting to see the reaction of people who vehemently defend the owners/recruitment team if all three go. I mentioned it on the thread a couple of weeks back but my own feeling is they're happy to let all three go as part of a larger effort to try and prove how smart they are. Again, we'll see how that strategy works given we're a football club that doesn't actually like signing footballers.

So yeah, in hindsight there's a chance this goes down as the costliest window the club has ever had. I pray Slot can do something big while he's here but feel every manager we have bar someone ridiculous like Klopp is doomed to underwhelm under these owners.

Anyway, is the 6000 word James Pearce window retrospective out yet? Sure he has glowing praise for it.
