Hughes' time at the club begins predictably poorly. January is huge for him unless everything is going swimmingly. And if we are to succeed it'll all be down to Slot and the players, he's added nothing himself bar Chiesa. If there is a need to act in January and he can't, I think it's clear he's well out of his depth and in which case we should be replacing him come the summer. I really hope Edwards hasn't made a mistake with him, if he has I worry even further that he'll get off with it because they're mates. A lot might think that's nonsense but there's a lot of good people with far better experience out there than this fella so it probably holds weight.



I wanted a few through the door this summer to create an even stronger group and add fresh faces for the new manager and existing side. A defensive midfielder went without saying, and I personally would have liked to have seen a left back to challenge for Robbo's position. I didn't expect the latter to come in and am frankly amazed they've managed to come away empty handed in the #6 position. The Zubimendi stuff is another farce in the market, simple as that. They won't sign one in January even if Gravenberch has been poor, I reckon. Glad Joe Gomez is staying put but still wanted another centre half. So put that one down as another failure considering most others wanted something new in there.



Then we have the contract situation. I thought months ago if they haven't signed by Ipswich they're all gone. There's no way Trent stays IMO, he's 100% gone to me. I'm not sure if all three of them will be laughing or crying at that window. They have every right to feel hugely let down but what's new there? Even if we won the league or European Cup this season I'm not sure it'd save any of them. It will be really interesting to see the reaction of people who vehemently defend the owners/recruitment team if all three go. I mentioned it on the thread a couple of weeks back but my own feeling is they're happy to let all three go as part of a larger effort to try and prove how smart they are. Again, we'll see how that strategy works given we're a football club that doesn't actually like signing footballers.



So yeah, in hindsight there's a chance this goes down as the costliest window the club has ever had. I pray Slot can do something big while he's here but feel every manager we have bar someone ridiculous like Klopp is doomed to underwhelm under these owners.



Anyway, is the 6000 word James Pearce window retrospective out yet? Sure he has glowing praise for it.