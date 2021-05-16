« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1037151 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 06:28:42 am »
Absolute fucking joke of a window. Two players that we didnt need, one who has injury problems and one who might never play for us anyway. Meanwhile, weve left ourselves with zero cover at CB and a glaring hole in midfield.

Its the kind of window a club in serious trouble with the financial rules would have had.
Cant wait for us going into big games with Gomez and Quansah at CB, or even worse!

What the fuck are they smoking over there at Anfield?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 06:39:33 am »
Shit window and to add, the 3 who's contracts are up at the end of the season, are they going to look at this window and think, what a lack of ambition..?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 06:44:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:42 am
Absolute fucking joke of a window. Two players that we didnt need, one who has injury problems and one who might never play for us anyway. Meanwhile, weve left ourselves with zero cover at CB and a glaring hole in midfield.

Its the kind of window a club in serious trouble with the financial rules would have had.
Cant wait for us going into big games with Gomez and Quansah at CB, or even worse!

What the fuck are they smoking over there at Anfield?
Its been disappointing but youve also done that thing which is to overdo the reality in terms of negativity.

Why will Marmadashvilli never play for Liverpool?
Chiesa has played 70 games over the last two seasons - hes had one big injury like Van Dijk.
We dont have zero cover at CB - you even refer to the cover. Quansah and Gomez are both very good CBs.
Given the nature of the CL - 8/10 hard games by Feb - I think another versatile attacking option was needed. Doesnt mean we couldnt have bought others to strengthen other positions but Chiesa has merit as a player in the squad.

Plus, weve already got a squad who - in its first year - hit 80+pts. This remains a very good squad who will look to improve on last season, which isnt unreasonable.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31803 on: Today at 06:46:02 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 06:39:33 am
Shit window and to add, the 3 who's contracts are up at the end of the season, are they going to look at this window and think, what a lack of ambition..?
Nope. Itll be about the package offered. They know theyre in a squad well capable of going deep in competitions as the same group of players did so last season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31804 on: Today at 06:50:09 am »
As a great man once said I wanted a sofa and they brought me a lamp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31805 on: Today at 06:50:24 am »
Weve done brilliantly with sales and loans. Weve future proofed the GK position and weve added needed depth at right forward. That said, the reality is everyone would have called any one predicting this window in June a doom mongering whingebag. Now weve done it there have been and will continue to be all sorts of rationalisations. But the fact remains, it wasnt good enough and its needlessly hamstrung us at the beginning of perhaps our last genuine shot at titles for a while given were potentially about to lose 3/4 of our genuinely top level players on free transfers. Coaches as good as Klopp and players as good as Trent, VVD and Salah dont come along very often. If we end up sacrificing this season due to key areas being left short of quality and quantity well end up putting it into the same catagory as 20/21 and 22/23.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31806 on: Today at 06:52:07 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:44:37 am
Its been disappointing but youve also done that thing which is to overdo the reality in terms of negativity.

Why will Marmadashvilli never play for Liverpool?
Chiesa has played 70 games over the last two seasons - hes had one big injury like Van Dijk.
We dont have zero cover at CB - you even refer to the cover. Quansah and Gomez are both very good CBs.
Given the nature of the CL - 8/10 hard games by Feb - I think another versatile attacking option was needed. Doesnt mean we couldnt have bought others to strengthen other positions but Chiesa has merit as a player in the squad.

Plus, weve already got a squad who - in its first year - hit 80+pts. This remains a very good squad who will look to improve on last season, which isnt unreasonable.
Nah. Gomez and Quansah are decent players, neither are elite CBs. Quansah might develop into one, but hes not there yet. One of them next to Virgil is ok. As soon as Virgil is not there they would be bullied out of the way by any groc centre forward. Thats if Joe actually plays as we all know he has a history of serious, long term injuries.

Who knows about the keeper, he may well have been signed to make a profit on. The only way he gets in the team in the next 3 or 4 years is if Alisson decides to leave , his latest comments suggest he has no plans to tho.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31807 on: Today at 07:27:19 am »
I'd actually feel a lot better about the window if we'd kept Van Den Berg. We needed a Defender, a DM and a winger going into the window and that's what we were looking for. Hopefully Chiesa works out. Morton and Van Den Berg coming in would have been like signing two £20m+ players who know the club well and who Alonso wanted at Leverkusen. Calafiori was also a missed opportunity by the 'opportunists' in the boardroom. Arsenal aren't as soft.

Gambling a lot on Gravenberch after the Zubimendi fuck up. Also on Virg staying fit. Beyond that the glaring issue is the 3 contracts. People would be more forgiving of the inaction if we'd sorted a couple of those out. Are we going ot be sitting here next August with the club stating they're relaxed about signing nobody to replace the 3 because we're sitting back waiting for another bargain to come up.

Owners will have to spend big and just stop fucking about if it comes to replacing these players next summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31808 on: Today at 07:31:38 am »
The club have just signalled to the rest of the squad a complete lack of ambition. And so its just made our out of contract players think twice about signing another. So in my opinion a clusterfuck of a summer window.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31809 on: Today at 07:33:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:52:07 am
Nah. Gomez and Quansah are decent players, neither are elite CBs.

Who has four elite CBs? Quansah and Gomez are both acceptable support acts in terms of squad strength.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31810 on: Today at 07:40:01 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:35:14 am
THE SQUAD

Alisson
Trent Konate VvD Robbo
Ryan Alexis
Szobo
Salah Jota Diaz


Gakpo Nunez Chiesa
Elliot
Curtis Endo
Kostas Gomez Quansah Bradley
Kelleher

Realistically how far can we go this season (or till Jan) with this squad? Most of the second team will likely be good enough for the League Cup if we get favorable draws but for CL most of the games will need more of the first teamers. Can Arne mould this midfield into a well-oiled machine and can our attack do the business?

Thats only a thing if we see no injuries but the reality is that second team will be much weaker with u21 players when you play league cup and fa cup matches because there will always be injuries.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31811 on: Today at 07:42:03 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 07:31:38 am
The club have just signalled to the rest of the squad a complete lack of ambition. And so its just made our out of contract players think twice about signing another. So in my opinion a clusterfuck of a summer window.
This is, in my opinion, chimp-out hot take. If you actually consider the reality of the squad it's not as you have characterised it.

Liverpool got over 80 points last season with an injury-hit squad and a squad that was in significant transition following the signing of four new midfielders. Fewer injuries under a new coach and a team maturing together would be - in itself - progress.

The conclusion after the window can be "well that was disappointing". Why do we have to do the catastrophe stuff? Something that was often rolled out during Klopp's reign despite the success of the team.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31812 on: Today at 07:44:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:01 am
Thats only a thing if we see no injuries but the reality is that second team will be much weaker with u21 players when you play league cup and fa cup matches because there will always be injuries.
11 changes for the cup matches isn't realistic either. Such a list of players just demonstrates that there are 2 players per position rather than two separate 11s that exist separately.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31813 on: Today at 07:47:45 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:42:03 am
This is, in my opinion, chimp-out hot take. If you actually consider the reality of the squad it's not as you have characterised it.

Liverpool got over 80 points last season with an injury-hit squad and a squad that was in significant transition following the signing of four new midfielders. Fewer injuries under a new coach and a team maturing together would be - in itself - progress.

The conclusion after the window can be "well that was disappointing". Why do we have to do the catastrophe stuff? Something that was often rolled out during Klopp's reign despite the success of the team.


Yeah well lets just forget our captain publicly calling out for signings (I think twice) and pretend its all rosey sure.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31814 on: Today at 07:52:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:42:03 am
This is, in my opinion, chimp-out hot take. If you actually consider the reality of the squad it's not as you have characterised it.

Liverpool got over 80 points last season with an injury-hit squad and a squad that was in significant transition following the signing of four new midfielders. Fewer injuries under a new coach and a team maturing together would be - in itself - progress.

The conclusion after the window can be "well that was disappointing". Why do we have to do the catastrophe stuff? Something that was often rolled out during Klopp's reign despite the success of the team.

I dont think saying its a disappointing window is equal to a catastrophe. That would be if we now felt that the team had zero chance and its time just to go through the motions. As it is I think we do have a very good squad and will compete.

However I do think its been a disappointing window. Whilst we very well could improve on the field, I still dont believe we are as good as Arsenal or City so in that regard I think we have failed to do all we can to try to bridge that gap. People can be snotty about transfers but lets not forget the summer of 2018 where there was an exciting expectancy for fans that we could win the league and that was off the signings of Alisson and Fabinho, who were being added to a side that had also added Van Dijk in Winter 2018 and Salah and Robertson in Summer 2017.

I also think that by not sorting the contracts we have now lost any chance to bring in footballers before Trent, Salah and Van Dijk make their decisions. If all three or even two of those decide to leave, we will have such a mess of a summer next summer just to stand still. In that time also other questions will appear in other positions and how do we address those.

For me, unless we win the league and/or CL and we get at least two of the three signed up to a new deal, this window will always be classed as a disappointing one.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31815 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:42:03 am
This is, in my opinion, chimp-out hot take. If you actually consider the reality of the squad it's not as you have characterised it.

Liverpool got over 80 points last season with an injury-hit squad and a squad that was in significant transition following the signing of four new midfielders. Fewer injuries under a new coach and a team maturing together would be - in itself - progress.

The conclusion after the window can be "well that was disappointing". Why do we have to do the catastrophe stuff? Something that was often rolled out during Klopp's reign despite the success of the team.

Why do you think we will get fewer injuries?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31816 on: Today at 07:53:27 am »
23 league and champions league games until the January window opens. That doesnt include league cup or international breaks. Hopefully these lads can pull us through without the injury dramas of last season. Weve used January a few times over the years and it will certainly be used this time around youd imagine, particularly if were still in for the big trophies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31817 on: Today at 07:56:04 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:53:27 am
23 league and champions league games until the January window opens. That doesnt include league cup or international breaks. Hopefully these lads can pull us through without the injury dramas of last season. Weve used January a few times over the years and it will certainly be used this time around youd imagine, particularly if were still in for the big trophies.

Thats not how we work. We dont use transfer windows for short term boosts. The same logic applied for the summer will be applied in winter. We could be top of the table but have lost 3 centrebacks for the whole season and that wouldnt automatically force us into the market.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31818 on: Today at 07:59:04 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:53:27 am
23 league and champions league games until the January window opens. That doesnt include league cup or international breaks. Hopefully these lads can pull us through without the injury dramas of last season. Weve used January a few times over the years and it will certainly be used this time around youd imagine, particularly if were still in for the big trophies.

January soon comes around. We messed up in 20/21 not signing a CB that summer but the real travesty was not acting early in January to rectify it and ending up with Kabak and Davies in a panic at the end of the window, also players who cost us next to nothing. Then in 22/23 a similar fuck up with not signing a midfielder could have been dealt with early in January but we signed another forward instead (not helped by wasting a squad place with another panicked loan with Arthur at the end of August).

If injuries bite or we're struggling in midfield then it'll necessitate a January signing and the money should be there - what needs to change is the obstinate transfer policies which we think make us look super smart. You can't not strengthen where you need to and call it smart. Also if we get nowhere with the 3 contracts then it's something to look at in Jan so we're not forced to buy half a new team in the summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31819 on: Today at 08:02:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:49 am
I dont think saying its a disappointing window is equal to a catastrophe.
I agree. I was reacting to the hyperbole from others who are giving off doomsday vibes. Disappointment is a valid reaction, I think.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31820 on: Today at 08:04:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:56:04 am
Thats not how we work. We dont use transfer windows for short term boosts. The same logic applied for the summer will be applied in winter. We could be top of the table but have lost 3 centrebacks for the whole season and that wouldnt automatically force us into the market.
Fair point but if they havent at least identified a new CB and a new midfielder by then, they are definitely as detached from reality as they currently appear. I still cant believe they didnt get Calafiori. The best young defender in the world, Italian links and going for 40 million. Utterly insane.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31821 on: Today at 08:04:50 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:02:20 am
I agree. I was reacting to the hyperbole from others who are giving off doomsday vibes. Disappointment is a valid reaction, I think.

Ultimately it will all be forgotten tomorrow and will only be a talking point again if something has gone drastically wrong.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31822 on: Today at 08:06:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:42 am
Absolute fucking joke of a window. Two players that we didnt need, one who has injury problems and one who might never play for us anyway. Meanwhile, weve left ourselves with zero cover at CB and a glaring hole in midfield.

Its the kind of window a club in serious trouble with the financial rules would have had.
Cant wait for us going into big games with Gomez and Quansah at CB, or even worse!

What the fuck are they smoking over there at Anfield?


I would have zero problem with that. Our players are so underrated it's untrue.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31823 on: Today at 08:06:44 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:53:03 am
Why do you think we will get fewer injuries?
I don't know for sure obviously. However, it was remarkably bad last season so a return to the mean wouldn't be unrealistic. It's been stated on The Anfield Wrap that Slot's squad management was strong in the Netherlands, with few injuries. I haven't looked into this but it's interesting anecdotal stuff.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31824 on: Today at 08:07:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:53:03 am
Why do you think we will get fewer injuries?
I dunno maybe because no team ever gets an injury list at the same time like we did last year, plus 2 of the worst sufferers Matip and Thiago are no longer at the club
