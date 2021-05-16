This is, in my opinion, chimp-out hot take. If you actually consider the reality of the squad it's not as you have characterised it.



Liverpool got over 80 points last season with an injury-hit squad and a squad that was in significant transition following the signing of four new midfielders. Fewer injuries under a new coach and a team maturing together would be - in itself - progress.



The conclusion after the window can be "well that was disappointing". Why do we have to do the catastrophe stuff? Something that was often rolled out during Klopp's reign despite the success of the team.



I dont think saying its a disappointing window is equal to a catastrophe. That would be if we now felt that the team had zero chance and its time just to go through the motions. As it is I think we do have a very good squad and will compete.However I do think its been a disappointing window. Whilst we very well could improve on the field, I still dont believe we are as good as Arsenal or City so in that regard I think we have failed to do all we can to try to bridge that gap. People can be snotty about transfers but lets not forget the summer of 2018 where there was an exciting expectancy for fans that we could win the league and that was off the signings of Alisson and Fabinho, who were being added to a side that had also added Van Dijk in Winter 2018 and Salah and Robertson in Summer 2017.I also think that by not sorting the contracts we have now lost any chance to bring in footballers before Trent, Salah and Van Dijk make their decisions. If all three or even two of those decide to leave, we will have such a mess of a summer next summer just to stand still. In that time also other questions will appear in other positions and how do we address those.For me, unless we win the league and/or CL and we get at least two of the three signed up to a new deal, this window will always be classed as a disappointing one.