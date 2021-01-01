Simple question
...Has the window made you more despondent or hopeful for the season ahead?
I think there's not a person here that would say more hopeful. The point of the window is to strengthen and address needs.
We have failed miserably and the clever recruitment folks will find some clever way to justify it of course.
I couldn't give a fuck about the "window". Transfers whether in, out, loads or none don't guarantee anything and personally I'm only bothered about what happens whilst we're playing and what we end up with next May.
I'm sure as hell not going to let it affect me by getting me wound up, annoyed, upset or any other negative mood.
It's competitive sport, shit happens, surprises are a bonus and anything in the middle is normal for 98% of those following.
I couldn't care less if the 11 on the pitch were toddlers in romper suits, if they're wearing the Red of Liverpool football club I'll support them.