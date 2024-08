W - It’s ridiculous if we don’t sign anyone. This window has been a disgrace.



M - We’ll sign someone if there is someone good enough who is available at a reasonable price.



W - Well there can’t be nobody in the market who improves us.



M - Who?



W - It’s not my job to say who. Someone has to be better than Endo and Gravenberch at DM though.



M - We don’t want to sign stopgaps to replace stopgaps.



W - Why couldn’t we sign someone like X?



M - Do you know that they’re better, available, willing to come and at a reasonable price?



W - It doesn’t have to be him. We must be the best team in the world if there is nobody who improves us.



M - Not many people have managed to sign anyone of note this window. It’s clearly a difficult market.



W - I don’t care about other clubs. We’ve got issues to address.



M - No signing is better than a bad signing.



W - We’ve been fed this nonsense season after season. This will be 2021 or 2023 all over again.



M - We’ve got a better and deeper squad than then.



W - I know but we were so close to pushing for the title last year and all we need is a couple of heads.



M - Our new style of play could help injuries and our young squad could develop to close the gap.



W - So you think we’re going to improve on last year despite only one backup signing after Klopp’s left.



M - I think we could improve, as we tweak from the base left by Klopp.



W - You’re delusional. There’s more games and no way we go forward post Klopp without signing anyone.



M - We’ve signed Chiesa



W - One injury prone player, great! I wouldn’t mind so much if we’d sorted the contracts.



M - They don’t need to get sorted before the deadline.



W - We’re going to lose all three on a free and next year will be a disaster as well.



M - We’ll get them signed up but if we don’t the club will have their reasons.



W - Getting to this point with them is indefensible. The club is asleep at the wheel.



M - There are clear circumstances why the contracts have been delayed. They all want to sign.



etc, etc, round and round.



Both sides disagree, but you’d like to have thought the conversation would have moved on slightly more in 3 months.