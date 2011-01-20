W - Its ridiculous if we dont sign anyone. This window has been a disgrace.



M - Well sign someone if there is someone good enough who is available at a reasonable price.



W - Well there cant be nobody in the market who improves us.



M - Who?



W - Its not my job to say who. Someone has to be better than Endo and Gravenberch at DM though.



M - We dont want to sign stopgaps to replace stopgaps.



W - Why couldnt we sign someone like X?



M - Do you know that theyre better, available, willing to come and at a reasonable price?



W - It doesnt have to be him. We must be the best team in the world if there is nobody who improves us.



M - Not many people have managed to sign anyone of note this window. Its clearly a difficult market.



W - I dont care about other clubs. Weve got issues to address.



M - No signing is better than a bad signing.



W - Weve been fed this nonsense season after season. This will be 2021 or 2023 all over again.



M - Weve got a better and deeper squad than then.



W - I know but we were so close to pushing for the title last year and all we need is a couple of heads.



M - Our new style of play could help injuries and our young squad could develop to close the gap.



W - So you think were going to improve on last year despite only one backup signing after Klopps left.



M - I think we could improve, as we tweak from the base left by Klopp.



W - Youre delusional. Theres more games and no way we go forward post Klopp without signing anyone.



M - Weve signed Chiesa



W - One injury prone player, great! I wouldnt mind so much if wed sorted the contracts.



M - They dont need to get sorted before the deadline.



W - Were going to lose all three on a free and next year will be a disaster as well.



M - Well get them signed up but if we dont the club will have their reasons.



W - Getting to this point with them is indefensible. The club is asleep at the wheel.



M - There are clear circumstances why the contracts have been delayed. They all want to sign.



etc, etc, round and round.



Both sides disagree, but youd like to have thought the conversation would have moved on slightly more in 3 months.