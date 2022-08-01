Very disappointed but not surprised by Salah's latest comments. He is all but admitting he is running down his contract, and will no doubt get an absolute massive chunk of cash from Saudi Arabia.



In hindsight it was a massive error not accepting 150 million for him this time last year. One thing I will say for Edwards is that he knows when to make a sale, and he would have done that deal if he was in place last Summer.



You might say he owes us nothing, he can do as he wishes blah blah blah, but from a club perspective it is 150 million that could have helped to really transform our squad just as the Coutinho sale did.



And how much money does anyone need? Let's say he went to Saudi last Summer or even this Summer and picked up 500k a week but was informed by his agent if he hangs on until his contract runs out they will pay 900k a week, I mean it's just greed at the end of the day and we miss out on a massive transfer fee.



