Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 991325 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30160 on: Today at 10:01:47 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:02:39 am
Think that DiggerJohn suggested him last summer

Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 27, 2023, 09:37:28 am
Brighton agree £23m deal to sign Lille star Carlos Baleba as replacement for £115m man Moises Caicedo.  Should we have been interested??

I'm not convinced asking 'should we have been interested' after Brighton have signed him qualifies as suggesting him  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30161 on: Today at 10:04:59 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:30:35 am
It's also non existent....

There's been plenty moaning about us focussing on a position we're already well-stocked in when there's glaring problems blah blah.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30162 on: Today at 10:05:50 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:01:47 am
I'm not convinced asking 'should we have been interested' after Brighton have signed him qualifies as suggesting him  :D

Feck off so do I have to delete it?  I did watch a youtube highlights vid and thought the brighton scout knew a thing or two about talent so was trying to piggyback on him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30163 on: Today at 10:08:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:40:08 am
Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.

Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.

Think it could work quite well if we're going to keep Endo for the season, then sell him next summer and have Stefan replace his "slot" in the squad for 25/26.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30164 on: Today at 10:10:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:47:29 am
I do think our media briefings were interesting after the deal collapsed. 'Zubimendi or no-one' felt like a message to the player, to me. If we thought the deal was completely dead - in this or any future window - I reckon our messaging might have been different.

Possibly. I found the title of the article on the Athletic, after Zubimendi said no, to be interesting as well:

Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool and how Basque loyalty trumped personal ambition  for now (emphasis supplied)

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5704778/2024/08/17/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-real-sociedad/
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30165 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:23:14 am
Bajectic going to RB

Barca cant sign him due to a ffp issue (Romano)

If we are sending him on loan, Id prefer him to go to RB, more likely to play and better development in a team with similar (ish) style of playing if we think he has a future here. Pep knowing his capabilities also a useful bonus.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30166 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:36:11 am
I think that Nat Phillips is unsellable due to the terms of his renewed contract way back when. Whether he can play 5th choice in a Slot team, who knows, but it doesn't seem likely to me.
Rejecting that £4m offer from Trabzonspor was really dumb.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30167 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:12 am
Just had a look through the thread.

Saw Al use the word jizzing

It was like seeing your grandma read razzle
:lmao

She never did return that copy i leant her
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30168 on: Today at 10:13:50 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:11:00 am
If we are sending him on loan, Id prefer him to go to RB, more likely to play and better development in a team with similar (ish) style of playing if we think he has a future here. Pep knowing his capabilities also a useful bonus.
yes plus they are in the champions league

Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:11:34 am
Rejecting that £4m offer from Trabzonspor was really dumb.
a nuclear bomb could wipe out the uk and Nat Phillips would be still on our books
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30169 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
Just in for a whinge this morning.

Not withstanding the change in manager and showing the new man we are backing him - but this summer wasn't just about improving the squad as it is now (we should be doing that every summer) but succession planning for some of our key player over the last few years (Alison, VVD, Salah).

You could argue that the GK we brought in is in that category so that leaves a CB, right sided or multisided attacker (Chiesa seems a stop gap for now) and we know we need a 6 too.

So next summer it looks like we'll need 3 key players as well as anything else that could pop up - seems a tall ask to keep kicking this can down the road and leaving ourselves even more to do.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30170 on: Today at 10:16:39 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:18:31 am
I think the loss of Thiago and Bajcetic isnt really going to change much in the grand scheme of things to be honest. Neither really played last season.

They will be replaced by Nyoni and Morton, both of who Slot really seems to like.

The bigger concern for me is that we failed to strengthen in defence and defensive midfield. We havent actually signed a defender since 2021 when Konate came in and the lack of viable alternatives to Zubi is really hard to grasp when weve been searching for a DM for 2 years.

I am hoping there is still once last surprise before the window closes and at least another CB comes in. (Simakan or Lukeba). Nobody had a clue about Chiesa 2 days ago so maybe we go out with a bang.
Not going to lie I've wanted a 6 and a  defender this summer, the latter was because a) I thought Gomez was going and b) because I wanted a more sure fire bet for CB, now this isn't me accepting not getting one or making do but I have said it in here before that Gomez potentially could be a great lcb/lb option if he can get back to his previous form in the middle now he's got his confidence back after injury. The No. 6 I still think we need to upgrade on Endo due to Slot's style and i do understand when they say they want the perfect player for that position but personally I'd be happy with a decent stop gap in there as I really am worried about Endo trying to beat the press, but putting my sensible head on for a minute our owners like it or not don't want to be stuck with another stop gap on top of Endo though, plus if Baj comes back next season raring to go on top of signing a first choice 6 there wouldn't be any game time for either of the stop gaps and that's not something the club wants unfortunately.

I said last summer that why couldn't Quansah step up last season like Colwill suddenly did at Brighton and it proved he could, so here's hoping Grav, Jones and Mac along with Morton and Endo will somehow work great against the harder teams and not just Ipswich and Brentford.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30171 on: Today at 10:17:46 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:11:34 am
Rejecting that £4m offer from Trabzonspor was really dumb.
definitely seems daft in isolation not to get a small fee (and pay a year less on his much speculated upon salary ;D) - although no guarantee they'd have agreed terms on a contract with them.

i feel the same way about Endo to Marseille too, and it seemed like the club were trying to make noises to sound out similar bids after Marseille didn't come back with another offer
