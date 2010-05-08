« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Risto

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30080 on: Today at 05:45:03 am
not sure spending loads of money on a centre-back to bring him in as an upgraded 5th choice option to Phillips is such a wise use of resources.

Getting one in that has potential to challenge the top 4 makes more sense but could lead to Gomez and Van Dijk wanting to leave. Even Quansah could look elsewhere for first team football if there is another obstacle in the way.

However, if the signing doesn't work out it is just another player to shift in the future.
latortuga

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30081 on: Today at 05:57:00 am
I'd be keen to see if the 20 odd players Chelsea need to dispose of to get their numbers down could offer any value in this market.

Have they produced a catalogue for interested parties or is it one of those yard sales where their wares are out on display to run your eye over?

Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30082 on: Today at 06:34:24 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:45:13 am
Bit of chatter going on about Lucas Gourna-Douath from the late night/cross Atlantic crew.

Weak sauce but here we are..

https://x.com/mattthielen/status/1828955884967301619?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Liverpool have enquired about signing 21-year-old RB Salzburg midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath. #LFC
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30083 on: Today at 06:36:07 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 05:57:00 am
I'd be keen to see if the 20 odd players Chelsea need to dispose of to get their numbers down could offer any value in this market.

Have they produced a catalogue for interested parties or is it one of those yard sales where their wares are out on display to run your eye over?

They won't sell to us anyway but they're all on long contracts at like 300k a week.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30084 on: Today at 06:40:08 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:45:13 am
Bit of chatter going on about Lucas Gourna-Douath from the late night/cross Atlantic crew.
Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.

Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30085 on: Today at 06:42:42 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:40:08 am
Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.

Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.

Hes a Tchouaméni clone, as you say a bit raw but so much talent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30086 on: Today at 06:44:13 am
Whilst were tracking planes, the Cessna flies from Liverpool to Salzburg today, 10:00 departure touching down in Austria at 13:04.

Hopefully means Bajcetic has chosen RB over Barca for a loan. Could do with him stuffing Gourna-Douath on there before it returns.
Hoenheim

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30087 on: Today at 06:50:48 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:44:13 am
Whilst were tracking planes, the Cessna flies from Liverpool to Salzburg today, 10:00 departure touching down in Austria at 13:04.

Hopefully means Bajcetic has chosen RB over Barca for a loan. Could do with him stuffing Gourna-Douath on there before it returns.

Orny confirmed last night that he's going to RB Salzburg, thankfully. I wouldn't loan Barca a pen, never mind a very promising young player.
PaulF

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30088 on: Today at 06:53:44 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:40:08 am
Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer,

That worries me :)
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30089 on: Today at 06:56:40 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC

Sangria ^^
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30090 on: Today at 06:58:16 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 06:50:48 am
Orny confirmed last night that he's going to RB Salzburg, thankfully. I wouldn't loan Barca a pen, never mind a very promising young player.
Missed that one, good stuff.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:56:40 am
Sangria ^^
Cheers!

On Chelsea, unfortunately they seem to be using two of the better projects youd be interested in were they available; Colwill and Madueke. Id have taken Chilwell as depth at a reasonable price until we saw his behaviour in the league cup final meaning hed violate the no dickheads policy.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30091 on: Today at 07:02:21 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:58:16 am
Missed that one, good stuff.
Cheers!

On Chelsea, unfortunately they seem to be using two of the better projects youd be interested in were they available; Colwill and Madueke. Id have taken Chilwell as depth at a reasonable price until we saw his behaviour in the league cup final meaning hed violate the no dickheads policy.

Can always remember the story of him being too afraid to take a throw in at Millwall. Hes one soft c*nt Chilly. Technically a pretty strong player when hes on form but feels like hes years detached from that.
jepovic

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30092 on: Today at 07:21:41 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 06:50:48 am
Orny confirmed last night that he's going to RB Salzburg, thankfully. I wouldn't loan Barca a pen, never mind a very promising young player.
Yeah, and 30 starts in Austria + CL is better for him than 5 starts and 20 subs in Spain (just guessing numbers obv, but you get what I mean)
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30093 on: Today at 07:27:52 am
So if we manage to get another defender or another DM this will have been a good window. If we got both (which seems extremely unlikely at this point) itd have been an outstanding window given the future proofing GK, getting quality and extremely cheap backup for right forward and all the outgoings weve done. Thing is though, defence and DM were the biggest priorities by quite a way going into the summer - we knew it, the club knew it (given Yoro noise and Zubimendi) so if we fail to get anything done there well have left a squad pretty close to what it needs to compete short.
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30094 on: Today at 07:32:35 am
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:05:16 am
I don't necessarily disagree about being theoretically weaker in defense and midfield with the departures, but there are two issues with Al's post.

One is that a solid backup for RW was actually a squad need. We now have a talented player we have gotten on the cheap (with the risk reward profile that comes with such a deal) who will not expect to start every game, but has the talent to push for the starting eleven across multiple positions. It's not a bad buy at all.

In midfield, yes Thiago left but how many games did he really play last season? Second, you can say Morton staying provides another option in midfield. I'm not saying that we are stronger than last season and I would definitely like to get a defensive midfielder before the window ends if we can, but I don't think we are considerably weaker than we are previously.

I agree on defense though. One of our best players is fairly injury prone. On paper, there are two players for every defender across the backline and they are all decent quality (some better than others) but we have seen many times that our defenders do get injured. So it would be nice to get someone in even without Gomez leaving and definitely someone quite good if Gomez were to leave.

I actually think the defence if Gomez stays is in better shape than the midfield. Virgil is great and what we have in Konate, Gomez and Quansah is good. I wanted one more because I think there is a genuine battle to be had in terms of ousting them three to be first choice but I always want us to do a step up in quality.

The midfield though, i think people are sleeping on. At this stage I dont believe its good enough at all to win the league. Mac Allister is good but everyone else comes with a load of questions. Jones hasnt proved anything consistently and certainly not in the role we are looking for, Gravenberch I like but will be erratic and Endo is clearly not fancied. Further forward Szobozslai and Elliott are good options but are they really on the same level as Odegaard, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva etc?

I wanted us to up our talent levels in the squad this summer. I feel like we are still leaning on the class of 2018 to provide the brilliance consistently. I like Chiesa as a signing but I dont believe we have increased our squad quality enough.
Sonofthewind

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30095 on: Today at 07:44:14 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:52 am
So if we manage to get another defender or another DM this will have been a good window. If we got both (which seems extremely unlikely at this point) itd have been an outstanding window given the future proofing GK, getting quality and extremely cheap backup for right forward and all the outgoings weve done. Thing is though, defence and DM were the biggest priorities by quite a way going into the summer - we knew it, the club knew it (given Yoro noise and Zubimendi) so if we fail to get anything done there well have left a squad pretty close to what it needs to compete short.

I think time is very much against us for any further incomings now. IMO.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30096 on: Today at 07:45:47 am
I'm glad Baj isn't going to Barca. They would have turned his head or crocked him.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30097 on: Today at 07:58:45 am
i would really consider offering Matip a new 1 year deal on reduced terms if i was sporting director
By all accounts the players love him and he is such a good player.
Big injury but just an extra year i think would be no issue
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30098 on: Today at 08:05:39 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:58:45 am
i would really consider offering Matip a new 1 year deal on reduced terms if i was sporting director
By all accounts the players love him and he is such a good player.
Big injury but just an extra year i think would be no issue

He's recovering from an ACL. Even if he is fully recovered from the injury it will take him time to trust his body again.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30099 on: Today at 08:09:14 am
For me I struggle to say the squad is stronger than the one we went into last September with... given that we had a fit Matip then and had plans to use Thiago and Bajcetic. Think it's obviously stronger than what we end the season with, and the big pluses 12 months on is that Bradley and Quansah are fully established. On the other hand, you have someone like Endo who you feel is going to be used much less under Slot than Klopp. Chiesa obviously makes the attack even more potent, which is great.

Broadly though my feeling is that we haven't - yet - done enough to give Slot the tools he needs to go and win the league. And 'win now' should absolutely be the aim. We're definitely good enough for top 4 though.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30100 on: Today at 08:13:19 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:09:14 am
For me I struggle to say the squad is stronger than the one we went into last September with... given that we had a fit Matip then and had plans to use Thiago and Bajcetic. Think it's obviously stronger than what we end the season with, and the big pluses 12 months on is that Bradley and Quansah are fully established. On the other hand, you have someone like Endo who you feel is going to be used much less under Slot than Klopp. Chiesa obviously makes the attack even more potent, which is great.

Broadly though my feeling is that we haven't - yet - done enough to give Slot the tools he needs to go and win the league. And 'win now' should absolutely be the aim. We're definitely good enough for top 4 though.

Might be more accurate to say its weaker than where we thought the squad was at before beginning of last season. Because we may have thought the midfield was strengthened by Thiago and Bacjetics presence but in reality they obviously didnt move the needle at all. And we may not have thought the back line was helped by Konsah and Bradley but in reality they were both ready to play significant first team minutes. My big concern comparing last season to this season is Matip. He was clearly good enough to be a CB in a title winning team when fit. Which meant we had him and VVD as elite CBs. Im not sure we can be sure that we have a partner for VVD whos that good this season. Konate has question marks around his distribution, Konsah is still very raw, Gomez we dont rate enough to want to keep. So there are quality issues plus the CB department doesnt go very deep.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30101 on: Today at 08:13:32 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:09:14 am
For me I struggle to say the squad is stronger than the one we went into last September with... given that we had a fit Matip then and had plans to use Thiago and Bajcetic. Think it's obviously stronger than what we end the season with, and the big pluses 12 months on is that Bradley and Quansah are fully established. On the other hand, you have someone like Endo who you feel is going to be used much less under Slot than Klopp. Chiesa obviously makes the attack even more potent, which is great.

Broadly though my feeling is that we haven't - yet - done enough to give Slot the tools he needs to go and win the league. And 'win now' should absolutely be the aim. We're definitely good enough for top 4 though.


The squad is stronger in that the players we bought last season are fully integrated now.
DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30102 on: Today at 08:19:45 am
A day and a half to sort our actual problem(s), come on Hughesy!! Do Alan or Josh.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30103 on: Today at 08:23:37 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:09:14 am
For me I struggle to say the squad is stronger than the one we went into last September with... given that we had a fit Matip then and had plans to use Thiago and Bajcetic. Think it's obviously stronger than what we end the season with, and the big pluses 12 months on is that Bradley and Quansah are fully established. On the other hand, you have someone like Endo who you feel is going to be used much less under Slot than Klopp. Chiesa obviously makes the attack even more potent, which is great.

Broadly though my feeling is that we haven't - yet - done enough to give Slot the tools he needs to go and win the league. And 'win now' should absolutely be the aim. We're definitely good enough for top 4 though.
think it is a bit simplistic to just look at like that
we have many players on an upward curve Bradley,Quansah,Eliott,Mac Allister,Jota,Nunez,Gravenberch,Gakpo i think all have improved in the last 12 months. Szobo looks to be getting back into form too.

Players we have declining would be Robertson. Salah looks refreshed after the break. VVD i think should be fine too.

We do need more signings but it wont happen now.
Hopefully Morton can have a good season. You see the clubs looking at him he is a good player by all accounts who doesnt have the physicality but our style under Slot should suit him more. Im interested to see how he does for us as I expect him to stay now
stewy17

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30104 on: Today at 08:23:45 am
Im surprised anyone thinks well sign more players once Chiesa is confirmed?

Absolutely nailed on that we get a no more business in from all the patch journos in their Chiesa confirmation article.
JRed

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30105 on: Today at 08:24:51 am
I see Peter has posted his squad list, weve seen these many times, more often than not our injury prone players have gone on to show the lack of quality in depth of these squad lists. Its not just about numbers.
I doubt when Slot came in his first thought was I need another attacker and a replacement keeper , but thats what hes been given so he will just have to get on with it.

Its been a good start to the season and Grav looks like he could grow into the DM role, its a bit much to expect him to have a title winning impact there just yet tho.

Due to the clubs lack of addressing the actual gaps we have in the squad, again, were going to need an unusually lucky season regarding injuries. Lets hope we get it!
Bennett

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30106 on: Today at 08:25:09 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 08:23:45 am
Im surprised anyone thinks well sign more players once Chiesa is confirmed?

Absolutely nailed on that we get a no more business in from all the patch journos in their Chiesa confirmation article.

Think there is too much up in the air with potential outgoings to say it for certain. I'd be surprised though.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30107 on: Today at 08:25:10 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:58:45 am
i would really consider offering Matip a new 1 year deal on reduced terms if i was sporting director
By all accounts the players love him and he is such a good player.
Big injury but just an extra year i think would be no issue
I love Matip, one of my favourite players of the last decade. Fantastic, underrated footballer. That being said, wed deserve all the bad luck we get in that position. Famously injury-prone player, coming off the back of an awful injury that ended his season, 33 years old, would command a reasonable wage.

Youd be better blooding a prospect or signing a young player from a lower division etc.
Caston

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30108 on: Today at 08:27:41 am
Will we get a defender or midfielder bomba.

Btw Zubimendi what a loser for turning down slots super team to stay at a struggling Sociedad
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30109 on: Today at 08:27:49 am

As it stands this is how I rate our business to date:

For revenue generated from sales 8.5/10
For contract renewals 0/10
For new signings 3/10 (being generous)


DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30110 on: Today at 08:29:39 am
With a day and a half I dont see another signing.

I have been listening to the mingebags all summer with their excuses for the suits.  One signing of 12m isnt enough to push us to the next level. The one big one we needed was a no6.  This was known going into the summer transfer window.  So for 2 summers in a row we cant get our targets.

So very disappointing.  Im still optimistic for the season but predict it will tail off around march/april again.  Injuries and fatigue will catch up then. 
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30111 on: Today at 08:30:35 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:29:39 am
With a day and a half I dont see another signing.

I have been listening to the mingebags all summer with their excuses for the suits.  One signing of 12m isnt enough to push us to the next level. The one big one we needed was a no6.  This was known going into the summer transfer window.  So for 2 summers in a row we cant get our targets.

So very disappointing.  Im still optimistic for the season but predict it will tail off around march/april again.  Injuries and fatigue will catch up then. 

3 summers.
A Complete Flop

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30112 on: Today at 08:34:29 am
Yeap it's been a very poor window thus far. Lack of signings is one thing but the Trent, Salah and Virgil contract situation is massively worrying now.
abhred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30113 on: Today at 08:35:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:35 am
I actually think the defence if Gomez stays is in better shape than the midfield. Virgil is great and what we have in Konate, Gomez and Quansah is good. I wanted one more because I think there is a genuine battle to be had in terms of ousting them three to be first choice but I always want us to do a step up in quality.

The midfield though, i think people are sleeping on. At this stage I dont believe its good enough at all to win the league. Mac Allister is good but everyone else comes with a load of questions. Jones hasnt proved anything consistently and certainly not in the role we are looking for, Gravenberch I like but will be erratic and Endo is clearly not fancied. Further forward Szobozslai and Elliott are good options but are they really on the same level as Odegaard, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva etc?

I wanted us to up our talent levels in the squad this summer. I feel like we are still leaning on the class of 2018 to provide the brilliance consistently. I like Chiesa as a signing but I dont believe we have increased our squad quality enough.

I generally agree around upgrading Endo. But we can't say we need more midfield quality throughout if we've spent 100M+ on the midfield last summer. That has to be spent with the idea that 100M worth of that (Grav and Dom) become elite.

Beyond Endo, if our midfield isn't elite (and I actually believe both will step up significantly), it's not an issue with this summer. Then it's an issue from last summer.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30114 on: Today at 08:37:20 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:35 am
3 summers.

Well i didnt want to get into long argments and big paragraph essays about that i have read the back and forth posts with Al and the minges.  When was Fabinho looked to be replaced etc,  Tchou hybrid 6 or 8.  I will leave that to El Captaino of the whingebags :D
dutchkop

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30115 on: Today at 08:40:40 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:27:49 am
As it stands this is how I rate our business to date:

For revenue generated from sales 8.5/10
For contract renewals 0/10
For new signings 3/10 (being generous)

Agreed!

Hopefully we can 1 or 2 of Trent, Virgil, Salah to extend.
I would sell Endo and work with Bacjetic & Morton as future no 6.
To be honest  the jury is out on Gravenberch, but I think Slot can get more out defensively , tactically and injury wise we could survive til. Jan or next summer.

On the big three if Hughes , Edwards and FSG suits cannot extend and we do not replace by end of window maybe someone should lose their job?

Also not replacing Matip could also bite us on the bum in MarchApril

I am really interested to see how squad develops , fitness and injuries.

United our biggest test this season, and also how the fringe & youth plays against West Ham in EL a cup in Sept?

Proof of pudding is in the eating
LFCEmpire

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30116 on: Today at 08:42:26 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:27:49 am
As it stands this is how I rate our business to date:

For revenue generated from sales 8.5/10
For contract renewals 0/10
For new signings 3/10 (being generous)

Thats's harsh.
DangerScouse

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30117 on: Today at 08:44:08 am
