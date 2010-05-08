I don't necessarily disagree about being theoretically weaker in defense and midfield with the departures, but there are two issues with Al's post.



One is that a solid backup for RW was actually a squad need. We now have a talented player we have gotten on the cheap (with the risk reward profile that comes with such a deal) who will not expect to start every game, but has the talent to push for the starting eleven across multiple positions. It's not a bad buy at all.



In midfield, yes Thiago left but how many games did he really play last season? Second, you can say Morton staying provides another option in midfield. I'm not saying that we are stronger than last season and I would definitely like to get a defensive midfielder before the window ends if we can, but I don't think we are considerably weaker than we are previously.



I agree on defense though. One of our best players is fairly injury prone. On paper, there are two players for every defender across the backline and they are all decent quality (some better than others) but we have seen many times that our defenders do get injured. So it would be nice to get someone in even without Gomez leaving and definitely someone quite good if Gomez were to leave.



I actually think the defence if Gomez stays is in better shape than the midfield. Virgil is great and what we have in Konate, Gomez and Quansah is good. I wanted one more because I think there is a genuine battle to be had in terms of ousting them three to be first choice but I always want us to do a step up in quality.The midfield though, i think people are sleeping on. At this stage I dont believe its good enough at all to win the league. Mac Allister is good but everyone else comes with a load of questions. Jones hasnt proved anything consistently and certainly not in the role we are looking for, Gravenberch I like but will be erratic and Endo is clearly not fancied. Further forward Szobozslai and Elliott are good options but are they really on the same level as Odegaard, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva etc?I wanted us to up our talent levels in the squad this summer. I feel like we are still leaning on the class of 2018 to provide the brilliance consistently. I like Chiesa as a signing but I dont believe we have increased our squad quality enough.