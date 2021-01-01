Bit of chatter going on about Lucas Gourna-Douath from the late night/cross Atlantic crew.



Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.