« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 987985 times)

Online Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30080 on: Today at 05:45:03 am »
not sure spending loads of money on a centre-back to bring him in as an upgraded 5th choice option to Phillips is such a wise use of resources.

Getting one in that has potential to challenge the top 4 makes more sense but could lead to Gomez and Van Dijk wanting to leave. Even Quansah could look elsewhere for first team football if there is another obstacle in the way.

However, if the signing doesn't work out it is just another player to shift in the future.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30081 on: Today at 05:57:00 am »
I'd be keen to see if the 20 odd players Chelsea need to dispose of to get their numbers down could offer any value in this market.

Have they produced a catalogue for interested parties or is it one of those yard sales where their wares are out on display to run your eye over?

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,332
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30082 on: Today at 06:34:24 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:45:13 am
Bit of chatter going on about Lucas Gourna-Douath from the late night/cross Atlantic crew.

Weak sauce but here we are..

https://x.com/mattthielen/status/1828955884967301619?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Liverpool have enquired about signing 21-year-old RB Salzburg midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath. #LFC
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,608
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30083 on: Today at 06:36:07 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 05:57:00 am
I'd be keen to see if the 20 odd players Chelsea need to dispose of to get their numbers down could offer any value in this market.

Have they produced a catalogue for interested parties or is it one of those yard sales where their wares are out on display to run your eye over?

They won't sell to us anyway but they're all on long contracts at like 300k a week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30084 on: Today at 06:40:08 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:45:13 am
Bit of chatter going on about Lucas Gourna-Douath from the late night/cross Atlantic crew.
Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.

Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,332
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30085 on: Today at 06:42:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:40:08 am
Not sure if its a 2+2 is 5 situation, but it makes sense; loaning and selling young midfield prospects to Salzburg and getting one of theres back in return. He looks good but very raw. Played 35 games last season including 400 Champions League minutes, so the data is there. Would need to be less rash with the tackling as he gets booked too often. Not ideal if your DM cant take a tactical yellow because theyre already on one. Big prospect though. Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer, Monaco reportedly want him and of course Leipzig.

Feels like one who wed be taking a move earlier than usual, if theres any substance to it. We need the depth there though and I like his sort of profile of player; physical with quality on the ball. At 21 he has time to develop.

Hes a Tchouaméni clone, as you say a bit raw but so much talent.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30086 on: Today at 06:44:13 am »
Whilst were tracking planes, the Cessna flies from Liverpool to Salzburg today, 10:00 departure touching down in Austria at 13:04.

Hopefully means Bajcetic has chosen RB over Barca for a loan. Could do with him stuffing Gourna-Douath on there before it returns.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30087 on: Today at 06:50:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:44:13 am
Whilst were tracking planes, the Cessna flies from Liverpool to Salzburg today, 10:00 departure touching down in Austria at 13:04.

Hopefully means Bajcetic has chosen RB over Barca for a loan. Could do with him stuffing Gourna-Douath on there before it returns.

Orny confirmed last night that he's going to RB Salzburg, thankfully. I wouldn't loan Barca a pen, never mind a very promising young player.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,845
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30088 on: Today at 06:53:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:40:08 am
Utd vaguely linked earlier in summer,

That worries me :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,295
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30089 on: Today at 06:56:40 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC

Sangria ^^
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30090 on: Today at 06:58:16 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 06:50:48 am
Orny confirmed last night that he's going to RB Salzburg, thankfully. I wouldn't loan Barca a pen, never mind a very promising young player.
Missed that one, good stuff.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:56:40 am
Sangria ^^
Cheers!

On Chelsea, unfortunately they seem to be using two of the better projects youd be interested in were they available; Colwill and Madueke. Id have taken Chilwell as depth at a reasonable price until we saw his behaviour in the league cup final meaning hed violate the no dickheads policy.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30091 on: Today at 07:02:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:58:16 am
Missed that one, good stuff.
Cheers!

On Chelsea, unfortunately they seem to be using two of the better projects youd be interested in were they available; Colwill and Madueke. Id have taken Chilwell as depth at a reasonable price until we saw his behaviour in the league cup final meaning hed violate the no dickheads policy.

Can always remember the story of him being too afraid to take a throw in at Millwall. Hes one soft c*nt Chilly. Technically a pretty strong player when hes on form but feels like hes years detached from that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 