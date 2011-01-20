« previous next »
Offline clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29960 on: Today at 10:19:03 pm »
Still no sign of a defensive player? Sigh

3/10 window so far
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline B0151?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29961 on: Today at 10:20:04 pm »
Completely different player but the opportunism reminds me a bit of Shaqiri buy. But I think Chiesa seems a much better fit, better chance of breaking into the first 11 if he can get in good form.
Offline Racer

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29962 on: Today at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:15:23 pm
Great news. With Sucic and Forson gone, Bajcetic should get enough playing time in Pep's midfield, especially since they will also be in the Champions League ...

This will be such a better move for Bajcetic, a manger who knows and trusts him, in a team he can play relatively out of the limelight, and on a regular basis. Barca on the other hand, will be the polar opposite and a complete basket case of a move. It depends if his head is turned and the Barca interest in genuine.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29963 on: Today at 10:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:19:25 pm
I dont think were in for him, Im not sure Id want him but Joshua Kimmich is absolutely world class, and happens to be so in two positions. Really good passer, positionally great, high football IQ; he reads games really well and is able to adjust to be a perfect foil to almost anyone whos put in alongside him. 150 goal contributions in 400 games for Bayern having played a good chunk of that at Right back (and around half a season as a centre half!) AND hes almost at 100 Germany caps.

Bloke is mustard.

We probably won't sign him in the next couple of days because of his high wages, but if we do, we will be the favorites for the Premier League title. That is all I have to say on the matter ...
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29964 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:20:04 pm
Completely different player but the opportunism reminds me a bit of Shaqiri buy. But I think Chiesa seems a much better fit, better chance of breaking into the first 11 if he can get in good form.
That's probably a good comparison although from what I read he has a higher work rate which will hopefully mean he will be more involved. That's not a slight on Shaq, loved him since he was at Basel but he never seemed to reach the potential his talent deserved.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29965 on: Today at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:49:57 pm
Didn't she feature in all of those fan reaction edits where she was yelling about every goal being offside and every decision being a joke? I think she just realised that being one of the many angry shouty fans out there only gets you so far, and all you have to do to stand out is waffle on about publicly available stats and be complimentary to other teams.
She's a United fan mate. Of course she would. I'd be concerned if she didn't.
Still.. she's ok in my book.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29966 on: Today at 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:28 pm

We pulled off some coup mate. It's really starting to sink in now.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29967 on: Today at 10:31:17 pm »
Hard to disagree with Sturrdige.

Mike and Jools are killing it again.
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29968 on: Today at 10:33:23 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:29:29 pm
She's a United fan mate. Of course she would. I'd be concerned if she didn't.
Still.. she's ok in my book.
Point is she's changed her tune like that Buvey dope and the chelsea little fella since they know they can make money from bigging us up.

Most genuine of the ones I know is alcott? Think that's his name but he seems fair with all teams from what I've seen. He is a qpr fan though so probably doesn't have that hate in him like the others mentioned.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29969 on: Today at 10:39:14 pm »
All gone a bit slow in here, seems like all Dickie had to do is sign a couple of players to keep yous lot quiet!
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29970 on: Today at 10:39:34 pm »
https://x.com/DanielSturridge/status/1828904956620914944

Quote
Chiesa to Liverpool is a top tier signing. Really good 1v1 , pace , tenacious and can finish. Genuinely shocked at the price tag,. Mike and Jools strike again lol
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29971 on: Today at 10:40:01 pm »
Morton staying would seem to indicate we aren't making another move in midfield. However, I think Pearce seemed to suggest part of the issue was that Leverkusen's offer was a loan and we'd only accept a permanent sale.

On the other hand, I think if we do make a move in midfield it will somehow be connected to Joao Gomes at Wolves, if not Gomes himself. Wolves have been so tight with the purse strings that there was a suggestion they would spent only £20m of the £94m they received for Kilman and Neto. They need a CB and haven't bought one. They opted to go for Johnstone because they couldn't afford a fee for Ramsdale. But all of a sudden they find £21m to spend on Andre, who plays in a position they already have depth in (Lemina, Traore, Gomes). Fulham made a similar bid last month and were told to stump up more money, so they turned to Berge instead. Andre has the same agent as Gomes. We've been linked with both Andre and Gomes in the past, so we clearly must have some sort of relationship with their agent. Gomes wasn't even in the squad for tonight's League Cup match.  Just seems very odd that the Wolves beat reporters believe signing Andre will have no impact on outgoings in midfield.
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29972 on: Today at 10:41:42 pm »
Who's jools?
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29973 on: Today at 10:43:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:40:01 pm
Morton staying would seem to indicate we aren't making another move in midfield. However, I think Pearce seemed to suggest part of the issue was that Leverkusen's offer was a loan and we'd only accept a permanent sale.

On the other hand, I think if we do make a move in midfield it will somehow be connected to Joao Gomes at Wolves, if not Gomes himself. Wolves have been so tight with the purse strings that there was a suggestion they would spent only £20m of the £94m they received for Kilman and Neto. They need a CB and haven't bought one. They opted to go for Johnstone because they couldn't afford a fee for Ramsdale. But all of a sudden they find £21m to spend on Andre, who plays in a position they already have depth in (Lemina, Traore, Gomes). Fulham made a similar bid last month and were told to stump up more money, so they turned to Berge instead. Andre has the same agent as Gomes. We've been linked with both Andre and Gomes in the past, so we clearly must have some sort of relationship with their agent. Gomes wasn't even in the squad for tonight's League Cup match.  Just seems very odd that the Wolves beat reporters believe signing Andre will have no impact on outgoings in midfield.

I think your right but it could be another team, Spurs have been mentioned
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29974 on: Today at 10:44:46 pm »
Offline Motty

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29975 on: Today at 10:45:14 pm »
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29976 on: Today at 10:45:25 pm »
Offline whtwht

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29977 on: Today at 10:46:07 pm »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29978 on: Today at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:33:23 pm
Point is she's changed her tune like that Buvey dope and the chelsea little fella since they know they can make money from bigging us up.

Most genuine of the ones I know is alcott? Think that's his name but he seems fair with all teams from what I've seen. He is a qpr fan though so probably doesn't have that hate in him like the others mentioned.

Yeah, Buvey quickly changed from smug, Liverpool hating, West Country 115 fan to West Country 115 fan being reasonable about Liverpool for clicks and likes. YouTube pays big if the 'likes' come in. Pretty much what Alice has done.

Goldbridge realised before all of them. Another non-Manc 'Manc' who's now giving Liverpool credit, just for clicks/likes.

Jennings is horrible little middle-class West London get. He knows the square root of f*ck all about football too.

And yeah, James Allcott has always had a soft spot for (Klopp's) LFC - I expect it to continue under Slot.
Online amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29979 on: Today at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:41:42 pm
Who's jools?

Julian Dicks.

Dick is a nickname for Richard.

Therefore, hes talking about Richard Hughes.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29980 on: Today at 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:45:25 pm
Is he back as well?

FSG technical director now
Offline Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29981 on: Today at 10:54:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:24:19 pm
This will be an unpopular opinion but I don't think Kimmich is all that.  He's a very good player, but he's not world class and since that golden generation of German footballers he was associated with started to disappear around him, he hasn't exactly been grabbing games by the scruff of their neck or been a dominant presence for Bayern.

He's 29, he was in that post-Klose/Lahm/Ozil et al golden generation period. He didn't make his debut for Germany until 2016, so he was basically viewed as the emerging star in Germany teams that flopped badly at the last two World Cups and 2021 Euros. He's never really kicked on.

Offline Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29982 on: Today at 10:54:52 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29983 on: Today at 10:56:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:41:42 pm
Who's jools?
not mine, mate.
Online buttersstotch

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29984 on: Today at 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:39:14 pm
All gone a bit slow in here, seems like all Dickie had to do is sign a couple of players to keep yous lot quiet!

Think most people can see we still have room to improve the squad. I think if we got Zubimendi and Chiesa that would be seen as a really good window. But just Chiesa and it's a bit meh. That being said, it's clear most of us really crave a brand new shiny toy!

Maybe we expected more of these Chiesa type deals to crop up? The Market has been slow for the most part, maybe we expected it to be more active & clubs looking to sell. Clearly you can see the club is trying to take advantage of the Market where possible, which is why I think we will go back in for Gordon eventually be it in January or 12 months time.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29985 on: Today at 11:02:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:41:42 pm
Who's jools?

The ever demure

Online Garlicbread

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29986 on: Today at 11:05:22 pm »
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29987 on: Today at 11:05:44 pm »
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC
Online disgraced cake

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29988 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
Much better move for all parties

Online mc_red22

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29989 on: Today at 11:08:41 pm »
Happy fucking days!! Go get your game time, fella. Buzzin that he's not off to Barca.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tutto bene
« Reply #29990 on: Today at 11:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:05:44 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC

A sensible move for him
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29991 on: Today at 11:15:40 pm »
Wish I never asked..
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29992 on: Today at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:05:44 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC

Thank god, I hate Barcelona
Online Red Cactii

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29993 on: Today at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:05:44 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC

Excellent, lets keep those ties with Red Bull nice and strong. I think its the perfect fit for Stefan, will get to play the right amount of games in a team that will dominate possession like we do under a manager that already knows him well.
Offline TAA66

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29994 on: Today at 11:33:05 pm »
Great news on Baj
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29995 on: Today at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:27:16 pm
Excellent, lets keep those ties with Red Bull nice and strong. I think its the perfect fit for Stefan, will get to play the right amount of games in a team that will dominate possession like we do under a manager that already knows him well.

Surely, they'll let us have a run at Lucas Gourna-Douath now...........
