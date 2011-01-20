Morton staying would seem to indicate we aren't making another move in midfield. However, I think Pearce seemed to suggest part of the issue was that Leverkusen's offer was a loan and we'd only accept a permanent sale.



On the other hand, I think if we do make a move in midfield it will somehow be connected to Joao Gomes at Wolves, if not Gomes himself. Wolves have been so tight with the purse strings that there was a suggestion they would spent only £20m of the £94m they received for Kilman and Neto. They need a CB and haven't bought one. They opted to go for Johnstone because they couldn't afford a fee for Ramsdale. But all of a sudden they find £21m to spend on Andre, who plays in a position they already have depth in (Lemina, Traore, Gomes). Fulham made a similar bid last month and were told to stump up more money, so they turned to Berge instead. Andre has the same agent as Gomes. We've been linked with both Andre and Gomes in the past, so we clearly must have some sort of relationship with their agent. Gomes wasn't even in the squad for tonight's League Cup match. Just seems very odd that the Wolves beat reporters believe signing Andre will have no impact on outgoings in midfield.