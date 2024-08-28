Diaz Jota Salah

Gakpo Nunez Chiesa





Looks pretty incredible as a front line option. You could make three changes with half an hour left and not feel a real drop in standards.



Just wish we would do something about the DM and defensive situation as we could really be in the mix for the title with those additions. Failing that, if we somehow keep most of our players fit like Arsenal did last season, then we've still got a pretty good chance to compete.



It is. We are stacked in attack. The versatility of Chiesa adds an extra dimension in that he can easily slot into any of the three attacking positions behind the striker (if he physically is anywhere near still at it).The 6 position is the one we are missing though. I think we will get away with it against weaker opponents but against the better sides without that defensive nous in there it could cost us.