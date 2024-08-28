Think you have to be giving Slot a season with Darwin. The underlying numbers are unreal.



So Chiesa almost certainly coming in. I think we absolutely needed another attacker, given the sheer number of games. Read an interesting bit from Ted Knutson who says Chiesa has suffered from Juve's system in recent years but could be a good get for a top 6 side if they played him wide, where he thrived for Fiorentina. He does think LW is his natural spot though.



Having the option to pick from Salah, Darwin, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo and Chiesa (plus Szoboszlai or Elliott if needed) is unreal.



Still really concerned about the holding midfield area though. Having six dedicated midfielders can be ok, but the mix of profiles just isn't right and it seems he's not into Endo. I'd be doing everything possible to get a quality midfielder over the line by Friday.