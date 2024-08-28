« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:35:16 am
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano

🔴⚪️🔐 RB Salzburg are set to complete final details of loan deal for Stefan Bajcetic from Liverpool today.

Exclusive story, confirmed.

Cant believe wed let the badger and Morton leave and not bring someone in.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:49:12 am
Jones is already injured so were one injury from Endo starting every week.


I'd imagine if Grav or Mac Allister got injured that we'd drop Szoboslai back and play Elliott so I don't think this is strictly true.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:51:32 am
Cant believe wed let the badger and Morton leave and not bring someone in.
Careful, that sounds like a whingebag post.

It is concerning tho. Ive seen it posted that Slot preferred a smaller squad in Holland. Hopefully he realises we dont have the durable players required for that. Then again, I doubt Slot has much say in transfers at the moment.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:49:12 am
Baj going on loan means its even more critical we bring in a DM. Jones is already injured so were one injury from Endo starting every week.

If Gomez goes we need a CB.

Those are the priorities now. Im fine with Chiesa for future planning if one of our forwards leaves next year.

PS I dont think Darwin will go in this window as there isnt proper time to find a buyer and replace him. Were not selling to Arsenal ever and I doubt he would suit them. We have more important work to do.

It's not even about injuries at this point with the midfield, Endo will need to play regularly even with everyone fit purely due to rotation.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Wonder if Gomez ends up at Palace. If he does we just have to have some lined up who's name isn't Nat Phillips

Still would love us to got for Hato

Lukeba and Bastoni would be so expensive. Branthwaite would be funny purely to wind up the blues
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
We could do with a midfielder.

Plus a left-side centre back, if Gomez leaves.

Gomez should leave. Especially for his career and especially for £45 million!

Get the Lucozade in, Richard Hughes, it's mofo GAME TIME!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:18 am
Careful, that sounds like a whingebag post.

It is concerning tho. Ive seen it posted that Slot preferred a smaller squad in Holland. Hopefully he realises we dont have the durable players required for that. Then again, I doubt Slot has much say in transfers at the moment.

Just the practical reality, but If it doesnt happen I wont lose sleep.

Slot will have a huge say on players leaving permanently and any coming in. Hes building the squad and seems to really rate technical ability high.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Bajcetic going can only mean there is a midfielder incoming.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:02:53 am
Bajcetic going can only mean there is a midfielder incoming.

Don't do it to yourself.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:21:04 am
Nah, the first World class libero was Franz Beckenbauer ...

And then Rune Bratseth at Werder Bremen ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:02:53 am
Bajcetic going can only mean there is a midfielder incoming.

Er, how well do you know this Liverpool?

🤔🙃
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:02:18 am
Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?

Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.

No thanks. Still in the waiting-for-Nunez'-potential-to-be-fully-unlocked boat meself.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:02:35 am
Just the practical reality, but If it doesnt happen I wont lose sleep.

Slot will have a huge say on players leaving permanently and any coming in. Hes building the squad and seems to really rate technical ability high.
I doubt he wouldve made his mind up so quickly about all these players that have gone out. He hasnt had enough time to assess them and didnt see them in a competitive game.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:02:18 am
Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?

Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.

I think this would actually balance our attack more. You'd have the following
Diaz / Gordon  -  Jota / Gakpo  -  Salah / Chiesa

With the added bonus of Gordon & Chiesa being able to play on both wings
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:13:37 am
I doubt he wouldve made his mind up so quickly about all these players that have gone out. He hasnt had enough time to assess them and didnt see them in a competitive game.

He would've seen lots of them in training though.  Clark, probably not, but everyone that's fit will have been doing rondos and other drills.  Pretty easy to get an idea of someone's technical ability after a few days of those.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:02:53 am
Bajcetic going can only mean there is a midfielder incoming.



Steady
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

According to journalist François Plateau, Liverpool have been tracking the 25-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him before the window closes.

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/08/28/liverpool-want-sign-alessandro-bastoni/amp/

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:48:43 am
anyone from Salzburg coming our way?

That 'Gandalf'/'Middle Earth' bloke?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I am choosing to believe that Chiesa coming in makes it a little easier for us to get Bastoni as he'd have a fellow countryman to hang out with.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Being left with Gravenberch McAllister and Endo as our DMs is absolutely crazy, just weird squad planning from us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:18:54 am
https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/08/28/liverpool-want-sign-alessandro-bastoni/amp/

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Were now officially at the bottom of the barrel.

However.. Hughes signing Chiesa so Bastoni doesnt get homesick?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:21:37 am
Were now officially at the bottom of the barrel.

However.. Hughes signing Chiesa so Bastoni doesnt get homesick?

Doesn't Hughes speak Italian? He'll just chat to Chiesa himself. Save some cash
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:21:29 am
I am choosing to believe that Chiesa coming in makes it a little easier for us to get Bastoni as he'd have a fellow countryman to hang out with.

Isnt Hughes fluent in Italian?

A ready made mate for any incoming Azzuri.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Don't do it to yourselves. Bastoni is not happening. Contract runs until 2028 and Inter are under no pressure to sell and will also never sell this late.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Think you have to be giving Slot a season with Darwin. The underlying numbers are unreal.

So Chiesa almost certainly coming in. I think we absolutely needed another attacker, given the sheer number of games. Read an interesting bit from Ted Knutson who says Chiesa has suffered from Juve's system in recent years but could be a good get for a top 6 side if they played him wide, where he thrived for Fiorentina. He does think LW is his natural spot though.

Having the option to pick from Salah, Darwin, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo and Chiesa (plus Szoboszlai or Elliott if needed) is unreal.

Still really concerned about the holding midfield area though. Having six dedicated midfielders can be ok, but the mix of profiles just isn't right and it seems he's not into Endo. I'd be doing everything possible to get a quality midfielder over the line by Friday.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:51:32 am
Cant believe wed let the badger and Morton leave and not bring someone in.

Both players didn't play a single second for us last season. Thiago played 5 minutes and Clark minutes were limited as well. So you're asking to replace players who essentially didn't feature.

If Endo left he'd have to be replaced.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:31:33 am
Both players didn't play a single second for us last season. Thiago played 5 minutes and Clark minutes were limited as well. So you're asking to replace players who essentially didn't feature.

If Endo left he'd have to be replaced.

I think Endo is the question mark when comparing the midfield last season to this. Klopp was happy to play him loads... is Slot? If not, that's a huge problem.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:46:10 am

The Gomez leaving and a new centre back coming in jungle drums seem much more likely / significant


I can't see how anyone is letting go a centre-half that we'd want this late in the window. We won't spend the type of money to make it too good to refuse, we always haggle.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:06 am
Think you have to be giving Slot a season with Darwin. The underlying numbers are unreal.

So Chiesa almost certainly coming in. I think we absolutely needed another attacker, given the sheer number of games. Read an interesting bit from Ted Knutson who says Chiesa has suffered from Juve's system in recent years but could be a good get for a top 6 side if they played him wide, where he thrived for Fiorentina. He does think LW is his natural spot though.

Having the option to pick from Salah, Darwin, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo and Chiesa (plus Szoboszlai or Elliott if needed) is unreal.

Still really concerned about the holding midfield area though. Having six dedicated midfielders can be ok, but the mix of profiles just isn't right and it seems he's not into Endo. I'd be doing everything possible to get a quality midfielder over the line by Friday.

Yeah I like the Chiesa deal, the keeper deal and will probably like any defender we do but it's still a failure of a window I think if our biggest issue isn't addressed. There's not enough quality in the position and we can easily carry 7 for 3 spots in this day and age with the schedule etc so no excuse not to do something. 2 injuries there and it looks not too good whereas other areas like attack or defence look far stronger if we had 2 injuries there. Got to think we're trying still if we're willing to loan both Stef and Morton.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:02:53 am
Bajcetic going can only mean there is a midfielder incoming.

You must be new here...? Come here and hold my pocket.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:31:33 am
Both players didn't play a single second for us last season. Thiago played 5 minutes and Clark minutes were limited as well. So you're asking to replace players who essentially didn't feature.

If Endo left he'd have to be replaced.

Fair points and I agree, although we did run out of gas in the last month of the season. Feels to me we are relying on being lucky with injuries in the midfield department, and even if we are there is the danger of the same happening again if we go deep in the cups

I'm wondering if McConnell is above the likes of Morton and Baj in the pecking order now and we might see a fair bit of him?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:16:41 am
He would've seen lots of them in training though.  Clark, probably not, but everyone that's fit will have been doing rondos and other drills.  Pretty easy to get an idea of someone's technical ability after a few days of those.
I dont get the impression Nunez is great at rondos, so Im not sure that is the only way Slot determines if hes keeping a player.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:38:55 am
Fair points and I agree, although we did run out of gas in the last month of the season. Feels to me we are relying on being lucky with injuries in the midfield department, and even if we are there is the danger of the same happening again if we go deep in the cups

I'm wondering if McConnell is above the likes of Morton and Baj in the pecking order now and we might see a fair bit of him?

He would've been out on loan if not for injury.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:38:55 am
Fair points and I agree, although we did run out of gas in the last month of the season. Feels to me we are relying on being lucky with injuries in the midfield department, and even if we are there is the danger of the same happening again if we go deep in the cups

I'm wondering if McConnell is above the likes of Morton and Baj in the pecking order now and we might see a fair bit of him?


Trey Nyoni appears to be - even at 17 years old.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:06 am
Still really concerned about the holding midfield area though. Having six dedicated midfielders can be ok, but the mix of profiles just isn't right and it seems he's not into Endo. I'd be doing everything possible to get a quality midfielder over the line by Friday.

Numbers-wise, after Stefan and Tyler go on loan, perhaps.

However, I'm seeing the re-jigged system with it's super fast defensive transitioning as an added defensive midfileder in the similar, all be it in reverse, way that Jürgen used gegenpressing as a playmaker. It's the job of everyone to organise and compress space and to defend. In build-up (first phase) is were I see the need for a regista '6' in Arne's system.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Chiesa looking like an excellent bit of biz it has to be said. Strongest attack in the league.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Maybe he sees Trent as another option in the double pivot? Bradley only playing to rest Trent may not give him enough opportunities, so this lets us have both of them on the pitch together.

Similarly, Chiesa means Elliot is exclusively for the no. 10, which allows Dom to drop back if required.

I completely understand the need for someone better than Endo, but in terms of nos., we are actually better than where we were last season, if Trent and Dom are both options for the double pivot.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:46:09 am
Chiesa looking like an excellent bit of biz it has to be said. Strongest attack in the league.

Please don't curse it
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
If you think they are going sell Nunez and buy Chiesa to replace him you're insane seriously
