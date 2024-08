Chiesa is levels above Trossard though. He only started getting back to his best about the last half of last season. He has had to work hard to get over his ACL. I am sure that he will be a hit in the premier league.



If Chiesa can rediscover the form that made him worth 100million, he can be one of the best wingers in the world. Just 3 years ago, he was touted to be just that and then the Ligament tear happened. This could go either way, he has the ability to be another Salah or another Jota. Either way, he'll be useful.