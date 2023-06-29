« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 710 711 712 713 714 [715]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 946472 times)

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28560 on: Today at 07:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:08:03 pm
:D Was thinking similar.

Gobshites think alike ☺️
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,721
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28561 on: Today at 07:17:38 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28562 on: Today at 07:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:27:21 pm
Hes nowhere near the level he was at prior to his injury, he will probably never be the same player, he wont cope with the intensity of our games / schedule

His minutes will need to be managed. I think Jota is the same wherein I dont expect diogo to play 40+ games. We are going to play atleast 48 games and may end up playing over 60, so there's a lot of minutes to go around. If he can play over 2500 minutes then that's plenty.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28563 on: Today at 07:20:35 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:14:37 pm
Whatever you say about Romano, he started of with very little sources but has slowly built up a huge array of contacts over the years and he does make sure he mentions the source when he posts other's exclusives. His page is a very good aggregation of all the transfer info.

Pretty much what I said initially no?
Was a tap in merchant but gradually built contacts and gets exclusives etc...

Legit journalist nowadays

Edit- reading it back, you're agreeing with me.
When you said 'whatever you say about..,' I took it literally. My mistake
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:58 pm by jonkrux »
Logged

Online Hazzyfizz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28564 on: Today at 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 07:20:35 pm
Pretty much what I said initially no?
Was a tap in merchant but gradually built contacts and gets exclusives etc...

Legit journalist nowadays

Shame agents so readily use him for leverage/leaks on deals. Havent forgotten his role in the Caicedo saga
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,459
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 07:26:20 pm »
World's Most Expensive Keepers

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,251
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Owen Beck has joined Blackburn on loan
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 07:28:45 pm »
At the price banded around Chiesa seems a no brainer as an option to add into our forward mix.

I do hope we havent shut the door on midfield targets and equally keeping an eye on a centre back option (although Im personally quite relaxed and happy to wait until January to move on that position) assuming Joe stays that is.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,459
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 07:32:10 pm »
Quote
[@OuestFrance]
Liverpool and Aston Villa are monitoring Nantes centre-back Nathan Zézé (19)
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28569 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:32:10 pm

Nice to know we can still monitor players with the best of em
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,721
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28570 on: Today at 07:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:32:10 pm


Zeze top of our list to replace Gomez?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28571 on: Today at 07:38:55 pm »
We'd have to sign Ezé, too.

Eze Zeze. First example of two footballers making a palindrome, probably.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28572 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:40:25 pm
Surely we can manage his minutes though. We wouldnt be needing him to start every week.

Lets see, we're hoping there won't be an injury crisis in case we have to play the fella, I'm amazed there isn't a club in Italy who doesn't want him...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,721
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28573 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:38:55 pm
We'd have to sign Ezé, too.

Eze Zeze. First example of two footballers making a palindrome, probably.

Nice.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28574 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Today at 07:24:32 pm
Shame agents so readily use him for leverage/leaks on deals. Havent forgotten his role in the Caicedo saga

Very true. Can't argue against that to be fair
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • Meh sd f
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28575 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:37:51 pm
Diaz Nunez and Gakpo played more games and more minutes than him last season. And Salah played a lot more minutes but had one fewer league appearance. So basically he only played more than Jota
According to Transfermarkt, Chiesa played 2206 minutes last season.
Gakpo had 1646, Nunez 2045, Diaz 2646, Salah 2536 and Jota 1151 minutes

So it's ridiculuous to call Chiesa an injured player, when he's just as available as any of our current players.

They all scored similar amounts of goals too, bar Salah
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28576 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:38 pm
Zeze top of our list to replace Gomez?

Probably, if Hughes sorts his excel sheet Z -> A
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • Meh sd f
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28577 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:38 pm
Zeze top of our list to replace Gomez?
He could be a top player, just needs a much longer beard
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28578 on: Today at 07:42:27 pm »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28579 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:40:12 pm
According to Transfermarkt, Chiesa played 2206 minutes last season.
Gakpo had 1646, Nunez 2045, Diaz 2646, Salah 2536 and Jota 1151 minutes

So it's ridiculuous to call Chiesa an injured player, when he's just as available as any of our current players.

They all scored similar amounts of goals too, bar Salah

I think for 15million Euros - rolling the dice on him is as small a risk as you can take for a forward these days coming into their peak years. Hes proven he can play and perform at the highest level in Europe and internationally. Think hed be a great addition to the group.

Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28580 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 06:58:45 pm
Feels like a Shaqiri type signing and for that reason, i'm in.

Thumbs up to that!
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28581 on: Today at 07:45:16 pm »
Chiesa to Liverpool is the most "its a no brainer" deal, going by the likely fee to be paid for him, his age, his bounce back from that ACL, his skillset, and how he'd be used at LFC.

If he were being brought in to be the Salah successor, I'd be alarmed. But, seeing that he is coming in to be the lightening-fast option on either wing, Chiesa would be a very good acquisition indeed.

If it ends up being a loan-with-option-to-buy deal, even better.

But even if the club deems it ok to spend that 15m rumoured fee for him, it'd would still represent good value.

He showed last season that he has not lost the pace he had before the ACL, and he is still very direct when attacking the fulback. He knows he is not coming here to start games, which will help with him accepting his back-up role.

But what a frame, pace, & directness to bring on in last 25 or so minutes vs fullbacks that have already had to deal with either Salah or Diaz.

We would have a truly deep forward group if he joins.
 
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,721
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28582 on: Today at 07:45:52 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:41:40 pm
He could be a top player, just needs a much longer beard

He's rapid though. He's got legs and he knows how to use em.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28583 on: Today at 07:46:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 07:45:16 pm
Chiesa to Liverpool is the most "its a no brainer" deal, going by the likely fee to be paid for him, his age, his bounce back from that ACL, his skillset, and how he'd be used at LFC.

If he were being brought in to be the Salah successor, I'd be alarmed. But, seeing that he is coming in to be the lightening-fast option on either wing, Chiesa would be a very good acquisition indeed.

If it ends up being a loan-with-option-to-buy deal, even better.

But even if the club deems it ok to spend that 15m rumoured fee for him, it'd would still represent good value.

He showed last season that he has not lost the pace he had before the ACL, and he is still very direct when attacking the fulback. He knows he is not coming here to start games, which will help with him accepting his back-up role.

But what a frame, pace, & directness to bring on in last 25 or so minutes vs fullbacks that have already had to deal with either Salah or Diaz.

We would have a truly deep forward group if he joins.

Agreed. Id rather Gordon but Im really up for this. Hope we can get it done.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28584 on: Today at 07:46:57 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28585 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:45:52 pm
He's rapid though. He's got legs and he knows how to use em.
well done.  :)
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28586 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:45:52 pm
He's rapid though. He's got legs and he knows how to use em.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eUDcTLaWJuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eUDcTLaWJuo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUDcTLaWJuo
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,004
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28587 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
8pm announcement for the goalie
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28588 on: Today at 07:52:51 pm »
Chiesa definitely lost some speed since his injury but luckily he kept his pace
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28589 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:49:28 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eUDcTLaWJuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eUDcTLaWJuo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUDcTLaWJuo

Great tune.

Jus' thinkin' though... they'd get cancelled for a video like this in 2024.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,036
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28590 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:38 pm
Zeze top of our list to replace Gomez?

Shame we dont still have Dejan as Im sure Nantes would have been very interested in some kind of swap deal.

Give me all your Lovren, they would have said.

No, you fuck off.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:23 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28591 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:55:24 pm
Shame we dont still have Dejan as Im sure Nantes would have been very interested in some kind of swap deal.

Give me a your Lovren, they would have said.

No, you fuck off.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,036
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28592 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:39:16 pm
Lets see, we're hoping there won't be an injury crisis in case we have to play the fella, I'm amazed there isn't a club in Italy who doesn't want him...

Yep, thats exactly what I said.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28593 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:55:24 pm
Shame we dont still have Dejan as Im sure Nantes would have been very interested in some kind of swap deal.

Give me all your Lovren, they would have said.

No, you fuck off.

Dejan is known for being a sharp dressed man
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28594 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Liverpool FC@LFC·3s
We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance  with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season 🙌🔴
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,459
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28595 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1828507780501659771

Quote
We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance  with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28596 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
The tube of Pringles has been popped and you know what that means..
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28597 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:05:32 pm
I see what you tried to do there.

You owe me an apology.

Let it go, Craig...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 710 711 712 713 714 [715]   Go Up
« previous next »
 