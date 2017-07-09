Bajcetic going on loan to Salzburg with Pep in charge? Great move for him. As for the 2 midfielders in our double pivot, we have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones and Endo. Plus Szoboszlai if needed. Plus McConnell and Nyoni. Enough depth ...



We haven't played with a double pivot though. We have played with a single pivot and Trent inverting. That means we need players that Slot trusts to be a single pivot. That is currently making do with Gravenberch. Endo clearly isn't rated by Slot or we wouldn't be playing Grav there. Macca was tried as a single pivot last season and didn't work so we ended up playing Endo there. Jones is a converted attacker who plays as a 8 and days ago you were telling us you didn't know where Nyoni would play.Even if you shoehorn 8's as 6's that then leaves us short of 8's.It is the kind of lunacy that saw us count Fabinho as both our 6 and backup centreback with disastrous consequences. The funniest bit is the players you were using as 6's not so long ago are now departing like lemmings off a cliff.We have no natural single 6 but we are blowing our dough on a keeper when we have Ali, Kelleher and Jaros. now you are telling us we have signed Chiesa when we already have 5 attackers. It is nuts. In short we are recruiting where we have ridiculous depth, whilst culling anyone who could play as a six.