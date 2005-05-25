« previous next »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28160 on: Today at 12:07:28 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:03:29 pm
Is Ugarte so shite that it is not worth a punt, especially at his age? We are screaming out for a DM but guess fees and wages put us off again.

Meanwhile, we continue to ponder some options, only if they add value mind you. I think we are wanting clubs to drive their player to Liverpool and give us a sack of coin to take them off their hands. We would probably still fudge that up.

 
He cant pass. Or thats what they say .and passing seems very important for Slot.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28161 on: Today at 12:08:10 pm »
Glad for Bajcetic to get regular minutes if he is to go on loan but think it's incredibly risky from us if we dont plan on getting in a 6

Nyoni looks great but even just physically, could he hold his own against prem level CMs in competitive games. The footballing brain and ability is there but he is so so slight and i've not seen him show the defensive side of his game that you would need in a double pivot
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28162 on: Today at 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:20 pm
2 positions. Mac Allister and Gravenberch are first choice and Endo and Jones back up. That may be enough if we had one more sure bet of a Mac Allister level, but we dont.

If you consider both centre mid spots, then you have to include Szoboszlai as well. So 5 (plus Nyoni as a youth player for league cup and such) options for 2 spots.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28163 on: Today at 12:08:29 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:02:53 pm

Absolutely miles off winning trophies with that lot, especially the back-ups, and we are also placing a lot of faith in Grav magically transforming into a consistent 6 for a whole season....miles off it

 We got 82pts and won a trophy with that lot, no need for wild exaggeration. Yes, we could do with another class midfielder,  but it's not that bad.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28164 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:03:29 pm
Is Ugarte so shite that it is not worth a punt, especially at his age? We are screaming out for a DM but guess fees and wages put us off again.

Meanwhile, we continue to ponder some options, only if they add value mind you. I think we are wanting clubs to drive their player to Liverpool and give us a sack of coin to take them off their hands. We would probably still fudge that up.

 
United just bought him
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28165 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:02:53 pm
You're off your rocker if you think that's enough fella

Maybe enough to scape into fourth if we don't get a lot of injuries

I am assuming your 6 are:
McAllister
Grav
Szobozlai
Jones
Endo
Elliot
+ Nyoni

Absolutely miles off winning trophies with that lot, especially the back-ups, and we are also placing a lot of faith in Grav magically transforming into a consistent 6 for a whole season....miles off it

Are you the same guy that came on here this time last year saying we'd finish 8th at best?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28166 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
It seems Alonso can see something in Tyler to take him to Leverkusen. But we can't give him game time here. Apart from been a bit light weight I think he would be and will be a great No 6.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28167 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:28 pm
He cant pass. Or thats what they say .and passing seems very important for Slot.

Is he like a Momo Sissoko type then? A pure destroyer but not much else. Might work for them because they always seem so open and stretched so he can put out a few fires. But doesnt sound like we ever really considered him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28168 on: Today at 12:09:36 pm »
Nyoni looks young, and definitely will "fill out" over time. Is this why people say he isn't old enough, or is it down to lack of experience at senior level - or a combination of both?

His cameos in preseason were very impressive, but does he benefit more training with the first team (in our system, under Slot's watchful eye, and alongside other top class players), but only getting scarce minutes here and there; rather than going out on loan to get minutes (like it appears Bajcetic might be doing)?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28169 on: Today at 12:09:49 pm »
I think Grav is perfect for Slots 6. His ability on the half turn to leave a guy behind, and almost glide 30 yards up the pitch is fantastic. (I say glide as he doesnt seem to look like me covering 30 yards in the same time). Amazing the difference between him carrying the ball and say a Connor Gallagher carrying the ball forward.

If he could just snap someone every now and then that'd be nice
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28170 on: Today at 12:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:08:25 pm
If you consider both centre mid spots, then you have to include Szoboszlai as well. So 5 (plus Nyoni as a youth player for league cup and such) options for 2 spots.

No you dont. Szoboszlai plays in that 10 and his back up is Elliott. Im not having him as a certainty in that deeper role, just dont think he suits it. Also we wanted a midfielder, so clearly the club thinks there is the space for it.

We are trying to win the league here and looking to get 90 points or more. That midfield isnt good enough.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28171 on: Today at 12:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:07:17 pm
Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Jones and Szoboszlai is a talented bunch but I reckon Mac Allister and maybe Szoboszlai are the only ones who are obvious starters.

At minimum you need one more option who is ready to start. That would have been Zubimendi, obviously, but we need to find another.

Personally I'd sell Endo and buy two, but that's not very likely. Think the other solution is to get a midfielder and then also get a defender who can maybe play there for added protection.
Not only do we not have many numbers but we have real attacking midfielders in Eliott & Szobo who can play in the forward line.
We cant really start Eliott & Mac Allister together either too often especially away from home.
I think we do have a player coming in if not we should be keeping Morton
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28172 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:08:25 pm
If you consider both centre mid spots, then you have to include Szoboszlai as well. So 5 (plus Nyoni as a youth player for league cup and such) options for 2 spots.

We play with three centre mids.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28173 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Not sure about Chiesa  if were going into the Italian market 🇮🇹 we should be aiming higher and  looking at the likes of Duomo or Basilica
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28174 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:09:08 pm
It seems Alonso can see something in Tyler to take him to Leverkusen. But we can't give him game time here. Apart from been a bit light weight I think he would be and will be a great No 6.

Alonso saw something in Xhaka and Nathan Tella too!

That's if it is Alonso. Pretty sure he's not in charge of recruitment though.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28175 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:55:31 am
Nope, he has agreed to join us. Anything else to moan about?

You've got to love the brazen arrogance of this based on absolutely fuck all other than one Romano tweet.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28176 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
So the news of the day is that RB is now our official feeder club?
Gotcha.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28177 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:17 pm
We play with three centre mids.

If you think about it Gakpo played in midfield for Klopp at the start of last season and i'm confident he could play as a #10 for Slot. So in reality we actually have 8 players for the 3 mid position when you include Nyoni.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28178 on: Today at 12:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:17 pm
We play with three centre mids.

Ok, so if it's all three roles, Elliott counts then 😅. 6 players, plus Nyoni as youth depth, for three spots. Without counting the possibility that one of the forwards (Gakpo most likely )plays the 10/most advanced midfield role.

People can legitimately talk about the quality of the players we're discussing, but the numbers are there.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28179 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:42:38 am
Bajcetic on loan to Salzburg.
Strange move.


Good move for him, bad move for us.

We're relying on having a good season with injuries, and if we do, the payers will be gassed by Easter.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28180 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:51:27 am
Slot clearly believes Nyoni is the better backup option. Maybe because he probably doesn't need the game time to develop that Bajetic does after his injury or it maybe he just thinks Nyoni's better suited to his football.

I don't think he does. He said Nyoni is a year or two away as he needs to develop physically. Bajcetic needs his match sharpness back and we can't afford to throw him in cold.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28181 on: Today at 12:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Djimi_Case on Today at 12:11:45 pm
Not sure about Chiesa  if were going into the Italian market 🇮🇹 we should be aiming higher and  looking at the likes of Duomo or Basilica

:lmao

This is going to be extremely underrated I feel
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28182 on: Today at 12:15:58 pm »
Florian Plettenberg  @Plettigoal
🚨🔴🆕 Weve been told that Kingsley #Coman now seriously willing to accept the offer from Al-Hilal ✔️

 if no other top option in Europe arises in the next hours/days as Barcelona and Liverpool have only inquired about Coman. #LFC

#FCBayern have agreed the deal with Al-Hilal
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28183 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Richard Hughes in action:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnSccAokV3c?si=4zDDuJD996jV774c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnSccAokV3c?si=4zDDuJD996jV774c</a>

Bajcetic, I like your hustle. That's why it was so hard to cut you.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28184 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Djimi_Case on Today at 12:11:45 pm
Not sure about Chiesa  if were going into the Italian market 🇮🇹 we should be aiming higher and  looking at the likes of Duomo or Basilica

;D

If this happens, Freddie Church = the new Stan Fabinho
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28185 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:09:49 pm
I think Grav is perfect for Slots 6. His ability on the half turn to leave a guy behind, and almost glide 30 yards up the pitch is fantastic. (I say glide as he doesnt seem to look like me covering 30 yards in the same time). Amazing the difference between him carrying the ball and say a Connor Gallagher carrying the ball forward.

If he could just snap someone every now and then that'd be nice

You havent a clue what Slot six looks like. After 2 games none of us know really. What we do know is the kids are the ones that are finding it tough.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:09:04 pm
Are you the same guy that came on here this time last year saying we'd finish 8th at best?

Nah it's a different one, he hasn't offered me out yet
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28187 on: Today at 12:17:29 pm »
Coman or Chiesa. Who would people prefer?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28188 on: Today at 12:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Djimi_Case on Today at 12:11:45 pm
Not sure about Chiesa  if were going into the Italian market 🇮🇹 we should be aiming higher and  looking at the likes of Duomo or Basilica
I saw Duomo in Milan.  Big and immobile would be my concern
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28189 on: Today at 12:19:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:17:31 pm
I saw Duomo in Milan.  Big and immobile would be my concern
Immobile is too old now. That's why Lazio didn't renew his contract  :P
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28190 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:17:29 pm
Coman or Chiesa. Who would people prefer?

Why are we taking punts on random forwards at the end of the window but won't budge at all on a midfielder?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28191 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:19:25 pm
Why are we taking punts on random forwards but won't budge at all on a midfielder?

I think you have me confused with Richard Hughes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28192 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:09:49 pm
I think Grav is perfect for Slots 6. His ability on the half turn to leave a guy behind, and almost glide 30 yards up the pitch is fantastic. (I say glide as he doesnt seem to look like me covering 30 yards in the same time). Amazing the difference between him carrying the ball and say a Connor Gallagher carrying the ball forward.

If he could just snap someone every now and then that'd be nice

I like Gravenberch but if he was perfect for Slot's 6 we wouldn't have tried for Zubimendi. He's a makeshift option IMO.

On the broader midfield, think it's a mistake to focus on numbers of midfielders... I just don't think you can look at it and think we've got the right mix of profiles in there.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28193 on: Today at 12:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:16:47 pm
You havent a clue what Slot six looks like. After 2 games none of us know really. What we do know is the kids are the ones that are finding it tough.

Ok knobhead calm down. Let me say "IMO I think Grav..." Hows that for you?... but then again I thought forum posts was mainly just about opinions.

I'll let you get back to knocking one out over Charlie Adams.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28194 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:19:25 pm
Why are we taking punts on random forwards at the end of the window but won't budge at all on a midfielder?
We want a starter i think at 6.

We have the best attack in the league so we just need a bit more depth there
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28195 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:09:04 pm
Are you the same guy that came on here this time last year saying we'd finish 8th at best?

That was Livbes. He still owes me £10k.  :-X
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28196 on: Today at 12:25:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:20:10 pm
I think you have me confused with Richard Hughes.

Hi Richard, you should do an AMA here in the RAWK transfer thread. I think you'll find we're a reasonable bunch.
