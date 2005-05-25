Nyoni looks young, and definitely will "fill out" over time. Is this why people say he isn't old enough, or is it down to lack of experience at senior level - or a combination of both?



His cameos in preseason were very impressive, but does he benefit more training with the first team (in our system, under Slot's watchful eye, and alongside other top class players), but only getting scarce minutes here and there; rather than going out on loan to get minutes (like it appears Bajcetic might be doing)?