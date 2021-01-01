13/14 we had Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho, Aspas, Moses, Alberto and Gerrard who could have played as attackers or attacking midfield players. We were so unbalanced it was untrue.



The issue wasn't the lack of attackers it was a bang-average defence.



For me, Aspas raises an interesting point. Like Chiesa he was clearly a talented attacker from another league. We never found out how good he was because he didn't get enough minutes. Why would Chiesa be any different?



Who do you think we should drop to allow Chiesa enough games to find out if he can adapt to this League?







Last night you implied that Gerrard saying in his book he thought Suarez wouldnt have set Sturridge up is a warning if we have too many attacking players. Was he worrying about Victor Moses taking his place if he was too unselfish?I dont think we should drop anyone for Chiesa at this moment. And Im very happy with all 5 of our attacking options. At the same time, Im a little greedy and Id take a 6th as doesnt feel we have too many options for when we want to give Mo a breather. Elliott getting minutes there suggests theres still some room for another attacker.