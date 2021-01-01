The issue is that Chiesa is in the peak years of his career. He is 26 and almost certainly desperate to become an automatic starter again for Italy. Why we would he come here to be a 6th choice forward?
Barring injuries he has been an automatic pick for club and country. Why all of a sudden would he decide to become a bit part player for us?
Supposedly we couldn't sign Yoro because we couldn't offer him guaranteed minutes. Yet Chiesa an absolute superstar is prepared to come here and warm the bench on the off chance that Salah doesn't play.
I dont know, but he would be coming into this with open eyes. I guess he thinks he can compete. And if he can reach the form he had a few years ago, he certainly could.
I think there will be plenty of minutes. There will be injuries and bans for yellow cards, AFCON, etc.
We have to look at the overall squad depth too, not just wingers.
I'm pretty sure we will see Szobo at holding CM some games, and then we could see Chiesa at 10.
If Grav is injured we could see Mac-Szobo behind Chiesa, for instance.