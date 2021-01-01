« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28000 on: Today at 10:19:18 am
The thing with Chiesa is it's a punt, he's not someone we'd have gone for ordinarily this summer (might have 3 years ago) but he's available cheap so we're willing to swoop and he backs up the forward line. It makes it all the more baffling why we can't source a DM that would at least be an upgrade on Endo for Slot, who can then compete with Grav.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Buck Pete

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28001 on: Today at 10:20:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:15:52 am
Haven't seen a lot of him but isn't he more of a Sissoko type? He'll do well for them putting out fires but not the best on the ball. That's not the profile of player we're looking at.

Quote from: shook on Today at 10:17:04 am
PSG is getting rid because he has trouble controlling the ball when pressured, from what I recall. So definitely not a Slot player

Cheers Guys. That explains the chill factor.  Nice to know.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28002 on: Today at 10:22:09 am
For those banging on about Neto..

He is 24.

He has scored 15 goals in his career.

15.


Thats why we wont go near him.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28003 on: Today at 10:25:22 am
Chiesa position according to transfermarket last 4 seasons.

23-24......37 games.......1 as right winger/attacker
22-23......33 games.......4 as right winger/attacker
21-22......18 games.......3 as right winger/attacker
20-21......46 games.......6 as right winger attacker

Yet he is the perfect backup for Salah. ;D ;D
Fruity

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28004 on: Today at 10:25:38 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:47:20 am
700 pages. Well done all.

and in that 700 pages, I don't believe we actually signed anyone. So you could say its 700 pages of guff.
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28005 on: Today at 10:25:52 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:00:16 am
13/14 we had Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho, Aspas, Moses, Alberto and Gerrard who could have played as attackers or attacking midfield players. We were so unbalanced it was untrue.

The issue wasn't the lack of attackers it was a bang-average defence.

For me, Aspas raises an interesting point. Like Chiesa he was clearly a talented attacker from another league. We never found out how good he was because he didn't get enough minutes. Why would Chiesa be any different?

Who do you think we should drop to allow Chiesa enough games to find out if he can adapt to this League?



Last night you implied  that Gerrard saying in his book  he thought Suarez wouldnt have set Sturridge up is a warning if we have too many attacking players. Was he worrying about Victor Moses taking his place if he was too unselfish?

I dont think we should drop anyone for Chiesa at this moment. And Im very happy with all 5 of our attacking options. At the same time, Im a little greedy and Id take a 6th as doesnt feel we have too many options for when we want to give Mo a breather. Elliott getting minutes there suggests theres still some room for another attacker.
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28006 on: Today at 10:26:53 am
I keep reading Chiesa as Chelsea as I scroll through and keep thinking theyve inevitably jumped in for him.
Hop

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28007 on: Today at 10:29:03 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:25:22 am
Chiesa position according to transfermarket last 4 seasons.

23-24......37 games.......1 as right winger/attacker
22-23......33 games.......4 as right winger/attacker
21-22......18 games.......3 as right winger/attacker
20-21......46 games.......6 as right winger attacker

Yet he is the perfect backup for Salah. ;D ;D


I would recommend actually watching the games (or at least some highlights) to see the positions he took up last season instead of relying on something written in black and white on a website.
A Red Abroad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28008 on: Today at 10:29:03 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:05:02 am
I have to write long posts and go into great detail about what I mean though Craig. It stops posters like you from attempting to take things out of context or accusing me of lying and then bottling it when asked to back up their assertions. :D :D

Like jokes about having too much time/being single you mean?

Ignoring apologies? Stuff like that?

#passiveaggressive
The Final Third

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28009 on: Today at 10:31:10 am
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
🚨🔴 To replace Gustavo #Puerta, Bayer 04 Leverkusen now pushing to sign Tyler #Morton ✔️

Negotiations with Liverpool today.

Talks about a loan with an option/obligation to buy. #LFC

21 y/o midfielder is keen to join Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso.

@SkySportDE🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
A Red Abroad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28010 on: Today at 10:32:19 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:09:46 am
Surprisingly, I do not see too much initial fume over the Mancs signing Ugarte.

I thought I saw his name mentioned in here a few times.

Serious question.  is he actually any good and did you stat men want him here?

He's more of a 'destroyer'/'stopper' type - looked a very good prospect a year ago but struggled a bit since.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28011 on: Today at 10:32:28 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:52 am
Last night you implied  that Gerrard saying in his book  he thought Suarez wouldnt have set Sturridge up is a warning if we have too many attacking players. Was he worrying about Victor Moses taking his place if he was too unselfish?

I dont think we should drop anyone for Chiesa at this moment. And Im very happy with all 5 of our attacking options. At the same time, Im a little greedy and Id take a 6th as doesnt feel we have too many options for when we want to give Mo a breather. Elliott getting minutes there suggests theres still some room for another attacker.

The issue is that Chiesa is in the peak years of his career. He is 26 and almost certainly desperate to become an automatic starter again for Italy. Why we would he come here to be a 6th choice forward?

Barring injuries he has been an automatic pick for club and country. Why all of a sudden would he decide to become a bit part player for us?

Supposedly we couldn't sign Yoro because we couldn't offer him guaranteed minutes. Yet Chiesa an absolute superstar is prepared to come here and warm the bench on the off chance that Salah doesn't play.
JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28012 on: Today at 10:33:14 am
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:57:18 am
Ahh ok fair enough then must of got you mixed up with those saying they don't want him.

Like I said it will be weird as fuck if they sign a forward and nobody else so hopefully your mate Dicky pulls another rabbit out of his hat, especially if Gomez leaves.
I actually see him as cover for Jota. With the hope we can get the equivalent of a full season out of the two of them. (When one is injured the other is fit) with a bit of luck.
Rosario

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28013 on: Today at 10:33:28 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:22 am
The idea is that we replace Ben doak with Frederico Chiesa and there are people who have an issue with it .
Yeah Im not seeing the issue of having 6 top options when come late September well potentially have double game weeks for the next 8 months if things go well.
A Red Abroad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28014 on: Today at 10:34:42 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:33:14 am
I actually see him as cover for Jota. With the hope we can get the equivalent of a full season out of the two of them. (When one is injured the other is fit) with a bit of luck.

This would make sense. :)
Bennett

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28015 on: Today at 10:34:56 am
Irrelevant of what is behind them, Chiesa-Nunez-Gakpo as a front three = going very far in domestic cups, you'd imagine.
zero zero

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28016 on: Today at 10:35:06 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:07:33 am
Im not totally against signing Chiesa, I just dont see where he fits in with the 100% improving the team. ets a signing over the line?
Clown.

Months of posts slagging off the club for no signings, and then, when there's rumours of a move you are "totally against" it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28017 on: Today at 10:36:21 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:25:22 am
Chiesa position according to transfermarket last 4 seasons.

23-24......37 games.......1 as right winger/attacker
22-23......33 games.......4 as right winger/attacker
21-22......18 games.......3 as right winger/attacker
20-21......46 games.......6 as right winger attacker

Yet he is the perfect backup for Salah. ;D ;D

What position has he played more than any other in his career?
zero zero

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28018 on: Today at 10:37:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:24:56 am
Weve struggled to progress the ball when pressed high in both games this season.
Isn't that the point of pressing? Our opponents are allowed to plat football to, you know.
JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28019 on: Today at 10:37:39 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:35:06 am
Clown.

Months of posts slagging off the club for no signings, and then, when there's rumours of a move you are "totally against" it.
Wow. Talk about knobheads taking parts of posts to try and provoke arguments

Read the post. Clown.
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28020 on: Today at 10:37:45 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:32:28 am
The issue is that Chiesa is in the peak years of his career. He is 26 and almost certainly desperate to become an automatic starter again for Italy. Why we would he come here to be a 6th choice forward?

Barring injuries he has been an automatic pick for club and country. Why all of a sudden would he decide to become a bit part player for us?

Supposedly we couldn't sign Yoro because we couldn't offer him guaranteed minutes. Yet Chiesa an absolute superstar is prepared to come here and warm the bench on the off chance that Salah doesn't play.

So are you sceptical that hell come or that were in for him (fair enough if so, lets wait and see).

If he is willing to come, knowing hell have to wait for an opportunity is that not a nice problem to have? Hes not dumb, hell know were pretty loaded for attacking options.
JasonF

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28021 on: Today at 10:38:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:25:22 am
Chiesa position according to transfermarket last 4 seasons.

23-24......37 games.......1 as right winger/attacker
22-23......33 games.......4 as right winger/attacker
21-22......18 games.......3 as right winger/attacker
20-21......46 games.......6 as right winger attacker

Yet he is the perfect backup for Salah. ;D ;D


Now do Díaz and Jota. You said they're the current RW backup didn't you?
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28022 on: Today at 10:38:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:36:21 am
What position has he played more than any other in his career?

Dont encourage him, hell write a fucking novel detailing his positional play when the guy was 6-11yrs old just so he can continue to argue.
SMASHerano

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28023 on: Today at 10:38:33 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:35:06 am
Clown.

Months of posts slagging off the club for no signings, and then, when there's rumours of a move you are "totally against" it.

Didn't he write "Not totally against" it?
DelTrotter

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28024 on: Today at 10:38:58 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:38:32 am
Dont encourage him, hell write a fucking novel detailing his positional play when the guy was 6-11yrs old just so he can continue to argue.

And his little army of stalkers will write about 5000 replies to it. Any chance we can keep this as transfer fun?
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28025 on: Today at 10:39:41 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:38:58 am
And his little army of stalkers will write about 5000 replies to it. Any chance we can keep this as transfer fun?

Im sure his minions will be quick to reply
JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28026 on: Today at 10:40:37 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:39:41 am
Im sure his minions will be quick to reply
Evidently not as quick as you
crewlove

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28027 on: Today at 10:40:58 am
Actually have we received any information regarding Chiesa's potential role for us? I have only seen the initial news. Everybody assumes that we want to bring back-up but I also can't imagine him wanting to be one. He would still get his gametime but I guess he would want more. Knowing us I wouldn't be surprised if this is our long-term plan with him.

If the news included him wanting to be a back-up then no questions asked.
naka

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28028 on: Today at 10:41:01 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:34:56 am
Irrelevant of what is behind them, Chiesa-Nunez-Gakpo as a front three = going very far in domestic cups, you'd imagine.
All depends on the midfield and defence
jepovic

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28029 on: Today at 10:41:02 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:32:28 am
The issue is that Chiesa is in the peak years of his career. He is 26 and almost certainly desperate to become an automatic starter again for Italy. Why we would he come here to be a 6th choice forward?

Barring injuries he has been an automatic pick for club and country. Why all of a sudden would he decide to become a bit part player for us?

Supposedly we couldn't sign Yoro because we couldn't offer him guaranteed minutes. Yet Chiesa an absolute superstar is prepared to come here and warm the bench on the off chance that Salah doesn't play.
I dont know, but he would be coming into this with open eyes. I guess he thinks he can compete. And if he can reach the form he had a few years ago, he certainly could.

I think there will be plenty of minutes. There will be injuries and bans for yellow cards, AFCON, etc.
We have to look at the overall squad depth too, not just wingers.
I'm pretty sure we will see Szobo at holding CM some games, and then we could see Chiesa at 10.
If Grav is injured we could see Mac-Szobo behind Chiesa, for instance.
Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28030 on: Today at 10:45:41 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:32:28 am
The issue is that Chiesa is in the peak years of his career. He is 26 and almost certainly desperate to become an automatic starter again for Italy. Why we would he come here to be a 6th choice forward?

Barring injuries he has been an automatic pick for club and country. Why all of a sudden would he decide to become a bit part player for us?

Supposedly we couldn't sign Yoro because we couldn't offer him guaranteed minutes. Yet Chiesa an absolute superstar is prepared to come here and warm the bench on the off chance that Salah doesn't play.

Not sure I understand the post. If these concerns are true then he won't come, so what's the problem? Or are you worried that we'll lie to him about his prospects?
JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28031 on: Today at 10:46:10 am
Sooooo everyones blood is up about signing a 6th choice attacker to upgrade Ben Doak.. but its probably pretty unlikely Chiesa actually becomes a Liverpool player youd think - it still feels like an unlikely move for us

The Gomez leaving and a new centre back coming in jungle drums seem much more likely / significant

Garlic Red

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28032 on: Today at 10:46:18 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:07:06 am
Could you name the two defensive midfield players that Slot rates that we have mate?

We currently have Gravenberch and Endo for defensive midfield. Slot might not fancy Endo, but if hes just a back up for 6-12 months it mightnt be an issue. The numbers are the numbers, we still have two players there.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28033 on: Today at 10:46:27 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:36:21 am
What position has he played more than any other in his career?

He has played 93 times as a right winger/attacker. 54 of those games were as a kid at Fiorentina. At Fiorentina he had a completely different role to Salah. He played as a right-sided attacker 54 times and as a right-sided midfield player on 28 occasions.

DelTrotter

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28034 on: Today at 10:48:01 am
The jet is on the move!! Was hoping for an airport pic as Italian and Spanish are usually good for that with signings or a Fab here we go about now though!
DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28035 on: Today at 10:49:13 am
I'm OK with a punt on Chiesa but still want a big fast CB to especially if Joe goes. Won't mind a punt on a no6 too
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28036 on: Today at 10:49:54 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:46:18 am
We currently have Gravenberch and Endo for defensive midfield. Slot might not fancy Endo, but if hes just a back up for 6-12 months it mightnt be an issue. The numbers are the numbers, we still have two players there.

No, we have two who are essentially box to box midfield players in a double pivot. Slot plays a single pivot with Trent inverting. So how many players do we have who are single pivot 6's by trade?
amir87

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28037 on: Today at 10:50:20 am
The will they/won't they between Craig and Al is painful.

Even Ross and Rachel didn't take this long to get together.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28038 on: Today at 10:51:27 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:50:20 am
The will they/won't they between Craig and Al is painful.

Even Ross and Rachel didn't take this long to get together.
;D It's a love that will stand the test of time / RAWK
A Red Abroad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28039 on: Today at 10:51:43 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:50:20 am
The will they/won't they between Craig and Al is painful.

Even Ross and Rachel didn't take this long to get together.

 ;D
