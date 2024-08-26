Hmm something about the wording used makes me think this is a convenient link for all parties without being the kind of interest that leads to an actual bid. Piques interest in the player for him/Juventus (or possible hurries Barcelona along) and creates a bit of a smokescreen for us whilst we pursue other targets (Gordon).



That said, I think itd be a great bit of business at the fee mooted. Sounds like hes not the player he was before the injury, but £12m odd is practically nothing for a versatile full international who got 9 goals last season and who not so long ago was being talked up as a £60m+ potential successor to Salah. Best case scenario he recovers even some of that form now that hes a year or so removed from his injury and we get a bargain. Worst case scenario he doesnt ever hit those heights again but helps spread the load of our existing forwards and hes cost approximately one Bobby Clark.



Continued propensity for injuries obviously a concern but if hes a 5th/6th choice forward just use him when hes fit - if you can get a similar return as he put up last season (in terms of availability/output) its an absolute no brainer provided the wages are sensible. Would be concerned if he was Salahs replacement but coming in as depth its a great move. Low risk with bags of potential upside? FSGs M.O. that.



Still dont think its likely though. I think were trying to force the player/clubs hand on Gordon which I think will rumble on till deadline day but ultimately prove fruitless, for this window at least, with us revisiting next summer.



The more pressing need is a CB/CM, but wouldnt be upset with Chiesa at all.