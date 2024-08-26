« previous next »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27800 on: Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm »
At least the last few days should be exciting right?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27801 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm
A little troubling that there is still nothing credible on the CB (especially if Gomez leaves) and DM side.

I dont watch enough football but is there really no other player beyond Zubi who can play 6 and is remotely attainable? In the whole of football right now?

If there is any shred of truth in Chiesea then I suspect what has happened is that they've settled on Grav, Mac and Szobo rotating in the #6, with Endo filling in where needed and have thus decided to bring in another attacking/wide forward.

I'm not entirely convinced we need him either as it would mean Elliott plays less than he did last year. Much rather we spent money on another quality CB or LB especially as there is nothing yet on VVD renewing and he can speak to other clubs in 4 months.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27802 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
Konate is the first choice right now but he absolutely wasn't at the back end of last season.

If you're happy with Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah and Gomez then why have you said we should be buying a CB all summer?

I've mostly wanted a DM. Would have been happy with someone like Calafiori as he could potentially replace Virg, who could well be off, but I wanted VDB to stay to give us that extra ooption, but he wanted a regular game himself.

Yoro again the club briefed that we wanted him but he expected to come in and start every week.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27803 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Firstly centrebacks aren't judged on goals. Sign 6 forwards and you have 6 players who are judged on goals. Here is Klopp talking about it.

"What's extremely special is Darwin had a couple of chances, and in this moment I would say 99.9 per cent of players would have tried to finish the situation off themselves," Klopp said, referencing the striker's pass which gave Mohamed Salah a tap-in to break the deadlock. "But he passed, he squared the ball. That's really special, I have to say. Wow"

Now if Nunez had spent months on the bench would he still do the same thing? Or does he think I need to get goals to stay in this team? That wasn't the only time he did that, in the Derby he put one on a plate for Salah. What happened at the end of the season? He got slaughtered for not scoring enough goals when it was pointed out how many assists he got. That was apparently irrelevant.

I have continually stated in the Nunez thread that we have too many starting forwards. strikers thrive on goals and they need to be indulged when they go through a lean patch Last season we chopped and changed and by the end of the season none of them were firing. That is what happens with Strikers. Take them out of the team and they become cold.

That doesn't happen with centrebacks. 

Chiesa isnt a striker so this is all irrelevant

Stop leading the thread down pointless rabbit holes
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27804 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
If the latest on Chiesa is true then it doesn't sounds good. Not really arsed because a 6th choice forward is not a priority. Liverpool is not a second choice.

DaveoCkop has been bang on all summer so the Gordon talk might be true. Only a concrete link in a DM or CB would move me.
Thing about Gordon is that its a really really difficult one to pull off.   Time will tell
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27805 on: Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Thing about Gordon is that its a really really difficult one to pull off.   Time will tell

Eddie Howe's comments today made it sound doable. But obviously Liverpool might have to pay close to their transfer record to get him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27806 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm
Chiesa isnt a striker so this is all irrelevant

Stop leading the thread down pointless rabbit holes

Diaz is the closest attacker we have to Chiesa. Have you missed Diaz getting pelters for not scoring enough goals?

Chiesa scored 10 goals last season but got only two assists. He is very much a forward who gets judged on goals.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27807 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Firstly centrebacks aren't judged on goals. Sign 6 forwards and you have 6 players who are judged on goals. Here is Klopp talking about it.

"What's extremely special is Darwin had a couple of chances, and in this moment I would say 99.9 per cent of players would have tried to finish the situation off themselves," Klopp said, referencing the striker's pass which gave Mohamed Salah a tap-in to break the deadlock. "But he passed, he squared the ball. That's really special, I have to say. Wow"

Now if Nunez had spent months on the bench would he still do the same thing? Or does he think I need to get goals to stay in this team? That wasn't the only time he did that, in the Derby he put one on a plate for Salah. What happened at the end of the season? He got slaughtered for not scoring enough goals when it was pointed out how many assists he got. That was apparently irrelevant.

I have continually stated in the Nunez thread that we have too many starting forwards. strikers thrive on goals and they need to be indulged when they go through a lean patch Last season we chopped and changed and by the end of the season none of them were firing. That is what happens with Strikers. Take them out of the team and they become cold.

That doesn't happen with centrebacks.

Well Nunez spent plenty of time on the bench last season yet was still setting up his teammates so it doesn't seem to be an issue.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27808 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
I'm not entirely convinced we need him either as it would mean Elliott plays less than he did last year. Much rather we spent money on another quality CB or LB especially as there is nothing yet on VVD renewing and he can speak to other clubs in 4 months.
I take your point about investing the money elsewhere, but Elliott is not a winger. If we really feel lack we lack depth on the right wing, then we should sign someone else, not rely on him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27809 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
If the latest on Chiesa is true then it doesn't sounds good. Not really arsed because a 6th choice forward is not a priority. Liverpool is not a second choice.

What would that be? The Italian sources are reporting that he has agreed to join us, and that Barcelona haven't even made a bid, since they don't have the ability to do it ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27810 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
Diaz is the closest attacker we have to Chiesa. Have you missed Diaz getting pelters for not scoring enough goals?

Chiesa scored 10 goals last season but got only two assists. He is very much a forward who gets judged on goals.

That's why I like him as a rotation player for Mo. Mo and Chiesa on the right gives us great options long-term, assuming Chiesa continues bouncing back. Goals galore.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27811 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
Diaz is the closest attacker we have to Chiesa. Have you missed Diaz getting pelters for not scoring enough goals?

Chiesa scored 10 goals last season but got only two assists. He is very much a forward who gets judged on goals.

He isn't
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27812 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm »
I definitely wouldn't be against Chiesa for the fee rumoured. Even if he's not quite the same player he was before the injury he's still class, seemed to be Italy's only attacking threat at the Euros. Not sure we need six forwards, and I still feel there are more pressing needs in other parts of the pitch, but why not ey? Could be fun.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27813 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm
Well Nunez spent plenty of time on the bench last season yet was still setting up his teammates so it doesn't seem to be an issue.

Nunez made the most appearances of any Liverpool player last season and started 33 games. From October to April the longest he went without a start was 1 game. He failed to get on in only 1 game that he was fit for. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27814 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 pm »
Worst that can happen is we spend a minimal amount for a back up to Salah

Best that can happen is we have a 27 year old Winger over his injuries and back to his best, for minimal fee

It's the epitome of low risk high reward
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27815 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
No offence but that is one of the worst sources around.

Only middling guitar pickups too
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27816 on: Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm
I definitely wouldn't be against Chiesa for the fee rumoured. Even if he's not quite the same player he was before the injury he's still class, seemed to be Italy's only attacking threat at the Euros. Not sure we need six forwards, and I still feel there are more pressing needs in other parts of the pitch, but why not ey? Could be fun.

It's interesting, right? I wonder if depth at the 6 becomes less important thab a winger if we're anticipating other sudes stop pressing us so much? We're already figuring out how to do it with relative ease.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27817 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:46:19 pm
Worst that can happen is we spend a minimal amount for a back up to Salah

Best that can happen is we have a 27 year old Winger over his injuries and back to his best, for minimal fee

It's the epitome of low risk high reward

Yup - its pretty nuts anyone would not see it this way.
We currently have no back up for Salah without a huge drop off ... we barely even have a kid that plays the position
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27818 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm
He isn't

In his club career, he has 77 goals and only 53 assists. Are you really suggesting he is an out and out winger?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27819 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm
Yup - its pretty nuts anyone would not see it this way.
We currently have no back up for Salah without a huge dropp off ... we barely even have a kid that plays the position

Apart from Diaz, Jota, Elliott and Szobozslai.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27820 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
In his club career, he has 77 goals and only 53 assists. Are you really suggesting he is an out and out winger?

Are you really suggesting he's a striker?
You've been posting at length about strikers (for some reason) ... he isn't one
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27821 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm
Are you really suggesting he's a striker?
You've been posting at length about strikers (for some reason) ... he isn't one

He is an inside forward. Like Salah and Mane was.

Means he'd be really good as back up to Salah playing a similar role
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27822 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27823 on: Yesterday at 11:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
Apart from Diaz, Jota, Elliott and Szobozslai.

Are you trying to make my point here?

Why don't you want to sign players all of a sudden... seriously what was the point of your 20 hours of written content in here this summer criticising the club for not buying players?
Me and everyone else reading this feels like they're tripping.... You're just trolling at this point
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27824 on: Yesterday at 11:59:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:54:02 pm
Are you trying to make my point here?

Why don't you want to sign players all of a sudden... seriously what was the point of your 20 hours of written content in here this summer criticising the club for not buying players?
Me and everyone else reading this feels like they're tripping.... You're just trolling at this point

To be fair, if we do sign Mamardashvili and Chiesa, Al will have less reasons to criticise our owners ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27825 on: Today at 12:01:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
In his club career, he has 77 goals and only 53 assists. Are you really suggesting he is an out and out winger?
Career he is .42 goals+ assists per 90, Juve at is .54 per 90 and career expected is .46 and juve .49. He also was .55 and .57 his age 21 and 22 season for expected then his tore his acl.
He also 90 over percentile at crosses and passes in the penalty along with careers and expected assists for a forward. He looks like a super creative winger. He gets over 3 shots a game with an awful shot distance of 19.8.
He also had over 4 crosses a game. Yea seems an out and out winger
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27826 on: Today at 12:01:40 am »
I reckon we've kept the interest up on Gordon since the failed transfer move to ensure he doesn't sign a contract and try again next season.  Happy with Chiesa if it happens.  I know it's only backup but i've thought a backup winger was one of the important transfers we had to make this window.  Especially after seeing us play under Slot and how vital wingers are in his system.  We need to maintain speed and quality in those areas all season. 

Gomez leaving just seems like a matter of time now too.  Really interested in who the cb signing will be. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27827 on: Today at 12:46:33 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:01:40 am
I reckon we've kept the interest up on Gordon since the failed transfer move to ensure he doesn't sign a contract and try again next season.  Happy with Chiesa if it happens.  I know it's only backup but i've thought a backup winger was one of the important transfers we had to make this window.  Especially after seeing us play under Slot and how vital wingers are in his system.  We need to maintain speed and quality in those areas all season. 

Gomez leaving just seems like a matter of time now too.  Really interested in who the cb signing will be.

If we do Chiesa, then Gordon will not happen this season unless we are about to sell one of the other 5 forwards. 6 options for 3 positions is excellent depth, especially given that all 6 are top quality internationals.
I do suspect though that maybe Darwin will be sold. He seems like a poor fit in the new system but I could be completely wrong. It's also hard to see who would even have the money to buy any of our current forwards as none of them are even close to being cheap.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27828 on: Today at 12:52:11 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:46:33 am
If we do Chiesa, then Gordon will not happen this season unless we are about to sell one of the other 5 forwards. 6 options for 3 positions is excellent depth, especially given that all 6 are top quality internationals.
I do suspect though that maybe Darwin will be sold. He seems like a poor fit in the new system but I could be completely wrong. It's also hard to see who would even have the money to buy any of our current forwards as none of them are even close to being cheap.

You are completely wrong. Watch Santiago Gimenez for further reference ...

https://youtu.be/p7CBWdjbvIk
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27829 on: Today at 12:56:33 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
In his club career, he has 77 goals and only 53 assists. Are you really suggesting he is an out and out winger?

For someone who hates Laptop Eddie, using statistics to make a patently false claim takes the biscuit. Have you even watched him play a little? Do you think he's a striker on that basis?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27830 on: Today at 02:03:21 am »
Marca saying Barcelona can't afford Chiesa due to FFP and will look in-house instead
https://www.marca.com/futbol/barcelona/2024/08/26/66cc71e522601ddc098b4577.html

Mundo Deportivo also reckons FFP issues are stopping them from signing Chiesa
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20240826/1002304616/chiesa-acerca-liverpool-coman-pide-salir-bayern.html
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27831 on: Today at 02:12:47 am »
Have we ever signed an Italian who's ended up being any good?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27832 on: Today at 02:15:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:52:11 am
You are completely wrong. Watch Santiago Gimenez for further reference ...

https://youtu.be/p7CBWdjbvIk
Doubt Slot is trying to replicate what he did with Feyenoord forwards, we already have a roster of better forwards and he'll look to find what works for them.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27833 on: Today at 02:23:44 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
Our transfer dealings are like my mrss weekly shop in Aldi, goes in for a pint of milk and ends up walking out with a microwave, mattress and a 4 birth fucking tent. Just because its a bargain it doesnt mean we need it FFS!

Is she a midwife?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27834 on: Today at 02:29:45 am »
Not averse to signing Chiesa. A pretty versatile forward that can play across the front line, is still in his prime and is available for a pack of crisps.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27835 on: Today at 02:38:31 am »
Hmm something about the wording used makes me think this is a convenient link for all parties without being the kind of interest that leads to an actual bid. Piques interest in the player for him/Juventus (or possible hurries Barcelona along) and creates a bit of a smokescreen for us whilst we pursue other targets (Gordon).

That said, I think itd be a great bit of business at the fee mooted. Sounds like hes not the player he was before the injury, but £12m odd is practically nothing for a versatile full international who got 9 goals last season and who not so long ago was being talked up as a £60m+ potential successor to Salah. Best case scenario he recovers even some of that form now that hes a year or so removed from his injury and we get a bargain. Worst case scenario he doesnt ever hit those heights again but helps spread the load of our existing forwards and hes cost approximately one Bobby Clark.

Continued propensity for injuries obviously a concern but if hes a 5th/6th choice forward just use him when hes fit - if you can get a similar return as he put up last season (in terms of availability/output) its an absolute no brainer provided the wages are sensible. Would be concerned if he was Salahs replacement but coming in as depth its a great move. Low risk with bags of potential upside? FSGs M.O. that.

Still dont think its likely though. I think were trying to force the player/clubs hand on Gordon which I think will rumble on till deadline day but ultimately prove fruitless, for this window at least, with us revisiting next summer.

The more pressing need is a CB/CM, but wouldnt be upset with Chiesa at all.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27836 on: Today at 03:12:12 am »
Barcelona are right wheelers and dealers these days
