Hmm something about the wording used makes me think this is a convenient link for all parties without being the kind of interest that leads to an actual bid. Piques interest in the player for him/Juventus (or possible hurries Barcelona along) and creates a bit of a smokescreen for us whilst we pursue other targets (Gordon).
That said, I think itd be a great bit of business at the fee mooted. Sounds like hes not the player he was before the injury, but £12m odd is practically nothing for a versatile full international who got 9 goals last season and who not so long ago was being talked up as a £60m+ potential successor to Salah. Best case scenario he recovers even some of that form now that hes a year or so removed from his injury and we get a bargain. Worst case scenario he doesnt ever hit those heights again but helps spread the load of our existing forwards and hes cost approximately one Bobby Clark.
Continued propensity for injuries obviously a concern but if hes a 5th/6th choice forward just use him when hes fit - if you can get a similar return as he put up last season (in terms of availability/output) its an absolute no brainer provided the wages are sensible. Would be concerned if he was Salahs replacement but coming in as depth its a great move. Low risk with bags of potential upside? FSGs M.O. that.
Still dont think its likely though. I think were trying to force the player/clubs hand on Gordon which I think will rumble on till deadline day but ultimately prove fruitless, for this window at least, with us revisiting next summer.
The more pressing need is a CB/CM, but wouldnt be upset with Chiesa at all.