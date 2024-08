A little troubling that there is still nothing credible on the CB (especially if Gomez leaves) and DM side.



I don’t watch enough football but is there really no other player beyond Zubi who can play 6 and is remotely attainable? In the whole of football right now?



If there is any shred of truth in Chiesea then I suspect what has happened is that they've settled on Grav, Mac and Szobo rotating in the #6, with Endo filling in where needed and have thus decided to bring in another attacking/wide forward.I'm not entirely convinced we need him either as it would mean Elliott plays less than he did last year. Much rather we spent money on another quality CB or LB especially as there is nothing yet on VVD renewing and he can speak to other clubs in 4 months.