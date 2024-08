I definitely think that there’s sense in allowing others to develop a player then paying the premium. I just think we could also have a little more appetite for some risk in certain situations and take a couple of chances here and there, in a different form of an opportunistic sense. Players like Andre, Chiesa etc who actually have some pedigree and are available cheaply, or young raw players you can cherry pick loans for. Just a little bit more of that would likely bear fruit.



They’re just reading RAWK now.The most attractive thing about it is price. If he available at €15m, you can see why we’re interested. Injuries have definitely taken something from his game and he’s constantly got little muscular issues… and yet… I don’t know how I feel about this one other than I think it’s unlikely. Hasn’t had a season close to elite for 3 years - injuries being the main reason - and I don’t feel he has ever gotten much better at Juve than he was in his early 20s at Fiorentina. 27 soon, so not old by any means.Really don’t know what to think but I like the way Barefoot Doc put it; if it’s the only addition we’re making, I’d take the squad now plus Chiesa over just the squad now.