Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 910588 times)

Online Chris~

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26920 on: Today at 05:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Only if you completely ignore the notion that teams that play in a way that suits a line-keeper target line-keepers. The same with sweeper keepers. Mama is a great fit for Valencia because his attributes and weaknesses suit the way they play.

Ramsdale and Raya is an interesting one. Ramsdale is a great shot stopper and they probably hoped he could improve his ability to sweep up and play out from the back. When that didn't work they went for Raya who is a better fit.
Not really. I'm asking are those stats consistent for him and other players when they've changed styles/coaches or are they very variable?

If it's the latter I'm not sure how much weight I'd put in to them to question his suitability
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26921 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm »
I see Napoli are after Billy Gilmour, can't see them paying a big fee especially as Brightonhave  just signed O'riley.
Think the lad is under rated and would suit Arne, would be a good cheap alternative/backup
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26922 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:27:39 pm
I thought we had to maximise every penny if we want to compete with City?

Don't think I've said that but either way, it can easily be argued that buying a replacement for Alisson now is maximising our budget over spending more when he actually leaves.

Or if we sell him for a profit it brings in more money and increases our pennies.
Online newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26923 on: Today at 05:33:35 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:27:39 pm
that's a top drawn whingebag move down the left proud of you son  :D now whos in the box to finish it off

The Georgian lad, obviously!
Online Knight

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26924 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Interesting comment in Grahams book which you can relate to today's situation.

https://x.com/DistanceCovered/status/1828088199799062597/photo/1

An excellent strategy. Once we became the best team on the planet we stayed that way for years by utilising it

The problem is, of course, you have to play to stay at the top. So do you play less or do you play more in order to make sure that the 50% covers your needs?
Offline Samie

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26925 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm »
When asked if he could guarantee Anthony Gordon staying at Newcastle...

Quote
Eddie Howe: I am not a fortune teller.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26926 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:42:38 pm
When asked if he could guarantee Anthony Gordon staying at Newcastle...

Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26927 on: Today at 05:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:29:29 pm
Not really. I'm asking are those stats consistent for him and other players when they've changed styles/coaches or are they very variable?

If it's the latter I'm not sure how much weight I'd put in to them to question his suitability

I will repost this. My assessment of Mama and why it isn't easy for a keeper to change his game.


Quote from: Eeyore on August 21, 2024, 06:51:09 pm
His Euro games, and I watch quite a lot of La Liga. probably 8 or 10 games. I have also watched compilations and looked at his stats.

My opinion is that he is incredibly agile for someone of his height. Keepers of his height often struggle to get down to low shots. He also moves his feet really well for someone of his height. Big keepers are often great with shots that are within their wingspans but struggle if they have to move their feet. If you were looking at shot-stopping then for me he is the biggest talent on the planet.

he is a strange mix though. For someone of his height and agility he doesn't deal with crosses that well. he is worse statistically than Ali. Whilst he is quick off his line he usually has a deep starting position. He also comes off his line in a really strange and awkward way. Where an Ali or a Ederson will start higher and come out and spread themselves. Mama is different. Even when he comes off his line in the box he doesn't really spread himself he tends to try and anticipate the shot and save it with his feet. Very De Geaesque.

The biggest giveaways that he is a line keeper though is how he anticipates central shots. Ali comes off his line to try and narrow the angles and to get himself in a good position in case it is a through-ball instead of a shot. Mama does the opposite, he drops back to try and buy himself an extra split-second in reaction time. The other is how many shots he pushes back into play, instead of around the post. Line keepers push more shots out because they are so deep almost on their line so it is almost impossible to get it around the post. Sweeper keeper's initial reaction is to go towards the ball so they push more shots around the post.

For certain teams a line-keeper is perfect. At the top end of the game though a combination of a sweeper-keeper and ball-playing keeper is preferable. Think Raya over Ramsdale.

So why not take a line-keeper and improve both his positioning and ability on the ball. Whilst possible it is not an easy thing to do. The biggest issue would be Mama's instincts and muscle memory. His natural reaction is to go backwards and to stay deep. It would be like retraining a back-foot batsman to get on the front foot against the short ball. Sportsmen spend years honing their skills.

An example in this League would be De Gea who was an astonishing shot stopper and in his pomp was massively overachieving in terms of xG. No matter what they tried they couldn't improve his ability to command his area, act as a sweeper keeper or improve his distribution.   
Online RJH

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26928 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:44:29 pm


The bottom 7 of those stats are about as far away from an Ali replacement as you could get. Unless we expect to have Simeone or Ancelotti as coach in two years time my guess is that Mama simply won't fit as a Liverpool keeper.

Fbref throws a lot of stats at you, so I may have mixed up the numbers, but from what I can see Alisson in his last season at Roma had a Launch % of 43 and an Avg Length of 41.
That is around halfway between Mama's and Alisson's current numbers (low 30s and low 50s respectively).
I couldnt find the equivalent numbers for the other categories.


So some sign that things can change either over time or in different circumstances.
I guess the question is whether it is changeable to the extent that Georgie boy is suitable for Liverpool.
Presumably the stat guys at least think it is a possibility.
Online Garlic Red

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26929 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
Must be a Hans Leitert signing
Offline Wingman

« Reply #26930 on: Today at 05:50:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:30 pm
An opportunity came up which means we have a replacement if Alisson decides to leave at any point, or if he badly regresses Pepe Reina style. If he stays, we have a goalkeeper whose value is only likely to go up seeing as he'll be playing week in week out. There's really no downside on the face of it.

Someone will be along with one shortly Im sure
Offline Samie

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26931 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm »
Quote
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on potential departures:

What I will say is, from my part and the clubs part, we will do everything we can to keep our best players, but I am not a fortune teller. As managers, we learn to live with it in this world because we have to. But its not ideal, there is a lot going on.
Online Knight

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26932 on: Today at 05:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:24 pm


Hmmm. Looks like were trying for him.
Online Chris~

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26933 on: Today at 05:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:47:09 pm
I will repost this. My assessment of Mama and why it isn't easy for a keeper to change his game.
Ok so.I had a look myself and it seems they can change quite a bit.

Just as examples:

Bijlow pre-Slot
https://fbref.com/en/players/53d93280/scout/10739/Justin-Bijlow-Scouting-Report

Marmadashvili 2 years ago
https://fbref.com/en/players/d4b73232/scout/11174/Giorgi-Mamardashvili-Scouting-Report

I'm guessing as.tjeyre based on less than 1 action a game sometimes it means these are very low frequency counting/averaging stats which means they could be quite changeable year to year as well.





Online Hazell

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26934 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:30 pm
An opportunity came up which means we have a replacement if Alisson decides to leave at any point, or if he badly regresses Pepe Reina style. If he stays, we have a goalkeeper whose value is only likely to go up seeing as he'll be playing week in week out. There's really no downside on the face of it.

I'm not sure how everything will work with regards to Alisson moving on and a replacement goalkeeper (be it Mamardashvili or anyone else) coming in as Alisson is still one of the best around and cma potentially stay at the top for a good few years but it's good we're trying to get it sorted. Or we might sell him if things don't work out for whatever reason. While I think there's valid criticisms of our lack of business this summer (though as ever, there's far too much hysteria), I'm struggling to see how this is a negative, unless you're that way inclined.
