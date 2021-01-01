« previous next »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26800 on: Today at 02:48:02 pm »
Think he's decent, easily Everton's best player. No idea if he's good enough for us. Won't matter either way considering where he plays.
Online Hazell

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26801 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:43:52 pm
Think if we get Branthwaite it's under the assumption Virgil is off in 12 months and his replacement is being brought in early.

Could we sign him and loan him back to Everton, a la Mamardashvili? That way he gets to play a whole season while Van Dijk is here and then come in next season. I'm sure their fans would be happy with that.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26802 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:29:50 pm
My condolences to you fellow partner who follows a lower league club (quite the difference flicking from Klopp to the EFL). I think AL described it well the other day. Were on a football forum, not in court trading facts of matter. Everyones looking stuff up as we go. But some are taking it too seriously.
Ah, she gets by! I enjoy going with her to the odd game (we live near Chester so kind of halfway between Liverpool and Crewe) but theres definitely something pure yet depressing about knowing your team will at best only ever be a League Two set up who achieve the odd play-off run, because they have no money, depend on their academy to grow players but are less than an hour from both Liverpool and Manchester so all the best local players get hoovered up.

I just dont get it with Branthwaite. Slow to accelerate, average on the ball, good in the air and a threat on set-pieces but he feels to me like a similar level to Quansah, but valued at double what he should be.

Online TheMan

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26803 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm »
Absolutely disasterous first window from the new recruitment team

Obviously, they are far more intelligent than me, and sneer at short-termist and myopic view of the transfer market. Maybe they're right, and my only defense is I want us to win right now, not to write off seasons, not to build and evolve, not to transition. This club should be competing for the league every season, and if we do that this season, it will be in spite of them and not because of them.

4 days left in transfer window
3 key players not renewed
No new signings apart from a 16 year old from Wolves and maybe a keeper that we don't even need, and won't see for at least 2 seasons.
Gomez unsettled
Multiple sales with more to come, as we cash in on many of Klopp's kids that won the league cup.
Club humiliated publicly by the Zubimendi fiasco as yet another key transfer target absolutely plays us

Only way they pull it out of the fire is if we get in a top-class defender, number 6 and attacker before the window shuts.
Best case is they will overpay for one of those three needs, and the fans will be so grateful that we finally got someone who might actually appear in the team this decade, that we might let them off the hook, ably assisted by the plants in the media who will patronise us all into believing it was in fact a really clever and opportunistic window after all.
Online clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26804 on: Today at 02:50:57 pm »
John Henry arrives and suddenly Dickie gets active  ;D
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26805 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:50:57 pm
John Henry arrives and suddenly Dickie gets active  ;D

Maybe Henry had the only set of keys to his office.
Online frag

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26806 on: Today at 02:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Could we sign him and loan him back to Everton, a la Mamardashvili? That way he gets to play a whole season while Van Dijk is here and then come in next season. I'm sure their fans would be happy with that.

Id imagine hed get absolute dogs abuse every time he appeared by blue noses
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26807 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:52:45 pm
Maybe Henry had the only set of keys to his office.

Password for the fax machine. Must be a fancy one.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26808 on: Today at 02:54:41 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 02:50:36 pm
Absolutely disasterous first window from the new recruitment team

Obviously, they are far more intelligent than me, and sneer at short-termist and myopic view of the transfer market. Maybe they're right, and my only defense is I want us to win right now, not to write off seasons, not to build and evolve, not to transition. This club should be competing for the league every season, and if we do that this season, it will be in spite of them and not because of them.

4 days left in transfer window
3 key players not renewed
No new signings apart from a 16 year old from Wolves and maybe a keeper that we don't even need, and won't see for at least 2 seasons.
Gomez unsettled
Multiple sales with more to come, as we cash in on many of Klopp's kids that won the league cup.
Club humiliated publicly by the Zubimendi fiasco as yet another key transfer target absolutely plays us

Only way they pull it out of the fire is if we get in a top-class defender, number 6 and attacker before the window shuts.
Best case is they will overpay for one of those three needs, and the fans will be so grateful that we finally got someone who might actually appear in the team this decade, that we might let them off the hook, ably assisted by the plants in the media who will patronise us all into believing it was in fact a really clever and opportunistic window after all.

I am not sure about that. You can identify the same players they do.
Online mullyred94

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26809 on: Today at 02:57:00 pm »
Not a chance we sign an Everton player
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26810 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:53:47 pm
Password for the fax machine. Must be a fancy one.

He's got it written on a post it note, he flew in to hand it over.
Online Hazell

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26811 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:53:35 pm
Id imagine hed get absolute dogs abuse every time he appeared by blue noses

Wouldn't have thought so. They seem like a rather sensible bunch. I'm sure Neil Maupay agrees.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26812 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
If we signed Branthwaite, the Blueshite would treat it like Campbell to Arsenal. When in reality its nothing like that.

I think Branthwaite is a decent player, but with lots of room to improve. Hes young which is great but I worry about his lack of acceleration and getting caught on the turn.

I just think theres alternative options of similar quality or greater upside that you could go and get and pay less for. I suppose him being homegrown helps. Cant see us being in for him.
Online newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26813 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:00:14 pm
Not entirely sure where the Mamardashvili cant use his feet stuff has come from. Hes solid enough. I get that hes probably not at the level of an Alisson who can step between the centre halves, but Ive every confidence hes Liverpools next number one. Would be a shocker to sign him because we think we can flog him in two years for double, albeit having that option is sensible. We should only be interested if we think hes a future Liverpool player.

Great signing, already one of the top 10 Keepers in the world. Just so happens hes come to the club with the worlds No. 1.

Tyler Morton being loosely linked to Red Bull Leipzig. We seem to love each others players. £15m with add ons to £20m being the fee banded about. Would be a great move for him. Hes the one I still think could become good enough for us as a good squad player, but it looks like weve made our decision. His lack of athleticism is probably the telling factor. He will get England caps, for sure. Atalanta also linked.

Celtic, Leicester and Brentford all being linked to Doak. Hes one Im less sold on than many others, albeit Ive seen a lot less of Doak than I have Morton, Carvalho or Bradley etc. Still seems to me a loan would be better here than taking say £8m - £10m, because one great season in the Championship would double his value and give us a better idea of his trajectory.

Do you think so? With the emphasis England seems to be placing on fast strong players - I feel he will get lost in the shuffle or not be "glamorous" enough.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26814 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:57:00 pm
Not a chance we sign an Everton player

Hard to see it too. But perhaps because of their financial situation this might the only time it could happen.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26815 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:20:58 pm

It has got into my head that there must be a reason the Villa deal has stalled for like 3 weeks when theyve met the asking price. Fulham reportedly also interested but he can do better. It only makes sense if Gomez leaves in a way, because even though hes better as a centre half hes not better than Konate, VVD and maybe even Quansah. He does have the odd Gomez-esque mistake in him too. Mobile and good with the ball though. It makes a lot of sense anyway.


Yeah I've thought the same. Feyenoord have made it plain he won't allowed to leave on a free, but I do wonder if the player is holding out for something better than Villa
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26816 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:57:20 pm
If we signed Branthwaite, the Blueshite would treat it like Campbell to Arsenal. When in reality its nothing like that.

I think Branthwaite is a decent player, but with lots of room to improve. He’s young which is great but I worry about his lack of acceleration and getting caught on the turn.

I just think theres alternative options of similar quality or greater upside that you could go and get and pay less for. I suppose him being homegrown helps. Cant see us being in for him.

I think this is a really good analysis on Branthwaite

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RSseJ45WVLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RSseJ45WVLQ</a>

His lack of acceleration is definitely a concern like you said. To be honest I would say the same about Quansah too as well.
