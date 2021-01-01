Absolutely disasterous first window from the new recruitment team



Obviously, they are far more intelligent than me, and sneer at short-termist and myopic view of the transfer market. Maybe they're right, and my only defense is I want us to win right now, not to write off seasons, not to build and evolve, not to transition. This club should be competing for the league every season, and if we do that this season, it will be in spite of them and not because of them.



4 days left in transfer window

3 key players not renewed

No new signings apart from a 16 year old from Wolves and maybe a keeper that we don't even need, and won't see for at least 2 seasons.

Gomez unsettled

Multiple sales with more to come, as we cash in on many of Klopp's kids that won the league cup.

Club humiliated publicly by the Zubimendi fiasco as yet another key transfer target absolutely plays us



Only way they pull it out of the fire is if we get in a top-class defender, number 6 and attacker before the window shuts.

Best case is they will overpay for one of those three needs, and the fans will be so grateful that we finally got someone who might actually appear in the team this decade, that we might let them off the hook, ably assisted by the plants in the media who will patronise us all into believing it was in fact a really clever and opportunistic window after all.