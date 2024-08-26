« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 903901 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,376
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26720 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Thank fuck for that. A momentary negative for the mingebags, but they've still got a comfortable lead this summer.

 ;D

What's the xG?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26721 on: Today at 12:40:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:54:40 am
I was informed on here that that stuff about his family was bollocks.

even if we assume this is true, the family stuff is bollocks, the player wasnt genuine in his intentions to move, thats a failing in our due diligence, the recruitment team is paid a lot of money to be able to discern a time waster and qualify us out of the deal vs someone who is genuine, its a massive waste of our time and after losing out on Tchouameni and Bellingham in a similar way we should really have learned our lesson by now
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26722 on: Today at 12:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:39:23 pm
;D

What's the xG?

Im more interested in what their XBS will be 1st September, cant wait to see what the usual suspects come up with
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Well Red.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26723 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Play him in goal mate, this managing thing is a piece of piss
Inverted goalkeeper.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26724 on: Today at 12:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:03 pm
You have a bank holiday at the start of August because you cant even hang on until the end so pipe down. :D

#notbeingabusive

hows you big work report going?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,981
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26725 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:43:22 pm
hows you big work report going?

Stay of execution until October. And thats fast approaching. Fucks sake, cheers John.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26726 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Allisson wants to sign a new contract and his current one goes to 2026. This GK will net us a profit but may never really play competitive football for us. Plus the scouting reports Ive read say hes not great with the ball at his feet, which is an absolute pre requisite for a team who wants to play phase/ level 3 football. So Im not going to get particularly enthused. I do like signing players, loaning them out and making a profit though. Its smart business. Carvalho would have been a brilliant piece of work if it wasnt for him being used as a reason we didnt need go sign a CM in the summer of 22.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26727 on: Today at 12:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:44:33 pm
Stay of execution until October. And thats fast approaching. Fucks sake, cheers John.

Why All Work and No Play Makes Nick a very Dull Boy
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26728 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, deal done with following details.

◉ Contract valid for the next six years.
◉ 30m fixed fee, 5m easy add-ons.
◉ Joining #LFC in July 2025 as planned.
◉ 10% future sell-on clause for Valencia.

Medical tests taking place today. 🔐🤝🏻
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26729 on: Today at 12:51:46 pm »
One down, none to go?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26730 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:40:01 pm
even if we assume this is true, the family stuff is bollocks, the player wasnt genuine in his intentions to move, thats a failing in our due diligence, the recruitment team is paid a lot of money to be able to discern a time waster
I agree. The stuff about a 'delegation' coming away convinced he'd press for a move tells us they are as good at reading signals as RAWK reading the body language of players. There was no universe in which he would kick up a fuss to leave his home town club.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26731 on: Today at 12:53:38 pm »
If he joins next summer as stated are we able to loan him straight out to a PL club?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26732 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm »
Now to sign a player to help this season challenge
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26733 on: Today at 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:53:38 pm
If he joins next summer as stated are we able to loan him straight out to a PL club?

Yes we've signed him and loaned him back to Valencia for free.

Next season we can loan him wherever we want. This league included
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26734 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:54:02 pm
Now to sign a player to help this season challenge

Quote
Man City will accept Liverpool offer for star in shock late deal with future in serious doubt

After Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Etihad earlier this week, it is understood that Man City will now consider a loan or permanent offers for Nunes.

The report adds: Etihad chiefs have set an asking price of more than £40million for the 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2028.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-accept-liverpool-offer-nunes-shock-serious-doubt
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26735 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:56:07 pm


Yeah I take that back. I hope we're done ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,776
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26736 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:20:50 pm
Biggest shame is not being able to hang around the training ground waiting for a last minute announcement.

Speaking of which, I have a purple dildo for sale, good condition and only one previous owner. PM if youre interested.

How many uses, roughly? (Pun not intended. Unless it was).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,680
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26737 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm »

Giorgi Mamardashvili to undergo Liverpool medical ahead of transfer

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5712008/2024/08/26/liverpool-mamardashvili-transfer-medical/
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26738 on: Today at 01:02:39 pm »
Hughes working bank holiday Monday so he can attack the week.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,680
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26739 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:02:39 pm
Hughes working bank holiday Monday so he can attack the week.

Good for him. I've got shitloads of work to do this week but can't be arsed today.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26740 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:02:39 pm
Hughes working bank holiday Monday so he can attack the week.

Only because John's in town. Had to get back from Leeds fest sharpish
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26741 on: Today at 01:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, deal done with following details.

◉ Contract valid for the next six years.
◉ 30m fixed fee, 5m easy add-ons.
◉ Joining #LFC in July 2025 as planned.
◉ 10% future sell-on clause for Valencia.

Medical tests taking place today. 🔐🤝🏻


wonder if that means we keep Kelleher this seaso and let him leave next summer? we dont really have a plan B if he goes now
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,773
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26742 on: Today at 01:08:04 pm »
6 year deal for the keeper. 25.4M up front. 4.23M per year. Loan him out for 2 years to pay no wages. 8.46M amortisation means his asset worth would be around 17M in year 2 or 12.7M in year 3 and 8.5M in year 4.

Feels like a win win regardless if he ever ends up playing for us or not.

It's an investment more than a signing really.
Logged
@paulair

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26743 on: Today at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:16 pm
Good for him. I've got shitloads of work to do this week but can't be arsed today.

Ive just got back from the beach!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,202
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26744 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:07:46 pm

wonder if that means we keep Kelleher this seaso and let him leave next summer? we dont really have a plan B if he goes now

I think it was Pearce who pointed out on a podcast the other week that Kelleher is unlikely to sign a new deal and wants to be a starter elsewhere. This provides some protection for his departure next season as there are no avenues for him this summer as loads of teams replaced their starting keepers in the past 12 months
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,776
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26745 on: Today at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, deal done with following details.

◉ Contract valid for the next six years.
◉ 30m fixed fee, 5m easy add-ons.
◉ Joining #LFC in July 2025 as planned.
◉ 10% future sell-on clause for Valencia.

Medical tests taking place today. 🔐🤝🏻

Damn, we completed that fast!
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26746 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:02:17 pm
Giorgi Mamardashvili to undergo Liverpool medical ahead of transfer

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5712008/2024/08/26/liverpool-mamardashvili-transfer-medical/

Marmalade Monday.  Keep is up Dicky,  those blue pills are working that John gave you

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26747 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,680
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26748 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Some interesting reading on Mamardashvili if anyone's interested:

Quote
Webb[Georgia coach David Webb] feels that Mamardashvili could even become one of the top goalkeepers in the world and backed the Georgian to challenge against Alisson if that competition materialises.

I think this is a really shrewd bit of a business, said Webb. Knowing him as we do, I think hes got not only the goalkeeping attributes, hes an outstanding shot-stopper but hes got a real good personality as well. When you work with him, you can see his character come out  hes a very strong character, hes a very hard worker, hes very ambitious.

I think, in the next two or three years, in my opinion, he can probably become [one of] the top three or four goalkeepers in the world.

Im sure, down the line, Alisson might not be at Liverpool forever and he would take his chances of competing against Alisson and seeing if he can get through as well because, if you look at his history, when he was at Valencia he was signed as a fourth-choice keeper when he first came in, so I think he worked his way up within a year or maybe 18 months, so hes definitely got that fight in him to compete, he added.

https://tbrfootball.com/georgia-coach-makes-prediction-about-giorgi-mamardashvili-ahead-of-liverpool-transfer/


And a good piece here from summer 2023 so way before we were seriously linked within and way before the Euros (It's a positive piece but I've cut a small bit below about his game):

Quote
As is customary for Valencia, another coach bid farewell to the club. After a ninth-place finish in La Liga, Bordalás left Mestalla. Gennaro Gattuso took over; a coach who is more offensive-minded and prefers to play it short from the back, with pivot dropping deep to receive balls from the goalkeeper and centre backs. There it is, Mamardashvilis weak spot: passing. He got better at it under Gattuso, but his ball distribution is something to work on if he wants to become a complete modern goalkeeper.

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/giorgi-mamardashvili-valencias-georgian-goalkeeper/
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26749 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:20:12 pm
Passed his medical it seems

https://x.com/generaldepie_/status/1828043227124887797?s=46

Not going to lie, I did think that would be peak Liverpool, to sign a player and them fail the medical.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,680
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26750 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Just realised Georgia's coach is Jason Bourne too. Great stuff.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,776
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26751 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:23:40 pm
Just realised Georgia's coach is Jason Bourne too. Great stuff.

Must be hard to have to manage a team whilst being aware of any american assassins at the game.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26752 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
great forward planning

hope we are doing the same for the other positions in the team

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 