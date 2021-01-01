Zubimendi would court offers north of £60m if he had no release clause, or one of those post-Neymar clauses in the hundreds of millions. Trying to force Sociedad to the negotiating table to get him for less than £51m with a preferred payment structure was always idiotic, it was never going to happen. If he signs a new deal his new clause will be £150m+. Its long been over, we dont have the will to pay what players are worth.



Eze rumours are weird, he doesnt massively fit with the squad composition. I rate him, hes talented, but does he just do more of what Dom has done well in the first two games? Would he be a starter when Palace would want £50m+?



The Gordon/Gomez negotiations earlier this summer seem to have done nothing other than unsettle both players and make them want to leave.