Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:48:31 pm
Lavia gone missing again, perhaps we're doing the deal
That would be great, but I cant see it. Hes one of the few Maresca wants to keep around, it would be odd to see Chelsea allocating resource to moving him on when they have literally 15 other players theyre trying to actively push out.

However, if some high earners have said theyre sitting on their contract, maybe they make a sacrifice elsewhere, because when has that club ever done what the manager wants? Maresca has said its a small hamstring injury.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:48:31 pm
Lavia gone missing again, perhaps we're doing the deal
More likely injury, isn't it? Given his injury history, it may have been a bullet dodged.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:48:31 pm
Lavia gone missing again, perhaps we're doing the deal

I was impressed with Lavia in that game vs Abu Dhabi, problem is - hes got spaghetti hammys. Can you imagine him here? Wed never see him play a single game.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:09:24 pm
Hopefully bollocks but social media thinks Curtis has an injury and is missing. Final warning sign to do something in midfield if so!!

https://x.com/anythinglfc_/status/1827680839083098182?s=46

Probably not a good idea to loan Bajcetic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:09:24 pm
Hopefully bollocks but social media thinks Curtis has an injury and is missing. Final warning sign to do something in midfield if so!!

This is why we have 6 + Nyoni. To cover if someone gets injured or needs resting. Otherwise you'd just have 3.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:32:05 pm
This is why we have 6 + Nyoni. To cover if someone gets injured or needs resting. Otherwise you'd just have 3.

You're boring, no offence.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
If you're including a 17 year old with a couple of preseason appearances as depth, it probably means we lack depth.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 01:39:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:09:24 pm
Hopefully bollocks but social media thinks Curtis has an injury and is missing. Final warning sign to do something in midfield if so!!

We were top of the league in Jan '21 with no senior centre backs for the rest of that season and the current ownership did nothing, so I don't think they'd heed any warning now.


Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:32:05 pm
This is why we have 6 + Nyoni. To cover if someone gets injured or needs resting. Otherwise you'd just have 3.
[/quote

Well Jones/Gravenberch always pick up injuries add Endo to the mix who apparently doesnt suit us.

As for Nyoni we dont really know if he is good enough yet.

I mean its clear we need signings but of course there is not a single player we can sign to improve us.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 02:03:53 pm »
So, Gravenberch missed training sessions this week, Jones now reportedly not in the squad.

Come on, dont treat us all like braindead dickheads.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:03:53 pm
So, Gravenberch missed training sessions this week, Jones now reportedly not in the squad.

Come on, dont treat us all like braindead dickheads.
Gakpo can play midfield right?  :-X

I think it was Neil on TAW who said if we are looking at Gravenberch or the other midfielders covering the 6 position why not bring in another number 8 with good defensive stats and good press resistance. I'd kill for a Wijnaldum type signing right now.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 02:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:12:13 pm
Gakpo can play midfield right?  :-X

I think it was Neil on TAW who said if we are looking at Gravenberch or the other midfielders covering the 6 position why not bring in another number 8 with good defensive stats and good press resistance. I'd kill for a Wijnaldum type signing right now.

Gravenberch was probably load management, don't get your knickers in a twist just yet.

We'll know in 45 minutes why get worked up until the team is out  :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 02:15:44 pm »
5 days.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:13:10 pm
Gravenberch was probably load management, don't get your knickers in a twist just yet.

We'll know in 45 minutes why get worked up until the team is out  :)
Who's worked up?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 02:16:09 pm »
Just playing catch up. Anything happening?

With regards to the keeper chat, It's great that Ali wants to stay and that's the kind of response you hope to have from Mo, Trent and Virgil.

How does the Georgian Keeper compare to Kelleher? My point is, if he does now want some decent first team football as a first choice and he is looking to move on, it brings in additional revenue and I still believe he is worth £30m. It makes the deal for the Georgian lad a lot more palatable and if he is as good as everyone is saying, having Ali as a mentor when you come to work has to be a good thing no?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 02:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:15:59 pm
Who's worked up?

I was just trying to be positive not trying to argue like 90% of the people in here
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26376 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:16:40 pm
I was just trying to be positive not trying to argue like 90% of the people in here
swing and a miss then ;D telling people they're worked up and got their knckers in a twist doesn't seem the best method to try not to argue!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26377 on: Today at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:21:07 pm
swing and a miss then ;D telling people they're worked up and got their knckers in a twist doesn't seem the best method to try not to argue!

My apologies mate didn't mean it to hurt peoples feelings  :wave

All I was saying to wait till the team is out then we can worry about if people are missing or not

Was being blunt as most people in here are also blunt.

No swing and miss here, not trying to wind people up or troll  :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26378 on: Today at 02:22:31 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:39:42 pm
We were top of the league in Jan '21 with no senior centre backs for the rest of that season and the current ownership did nothing, so I don't think they'd heed any warning now.

Do you ever not talk about 2021?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26379 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:21:40 pm
My apologies mate didn't mean it to hurt peoples feelings  :wave
i'm only messing with you mate, i dont imagine any feelings were hurt ;)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26380 on: Today at 02:24:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:23:53 pm
i'm only messing with you mate, i dont imagine any feelings were hurt ;)

I know bud, just thought with all the fighting in here would just try to be positive before a match day  :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26381 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 02:16:09 pm
Just playing catch up. Anything happening?

Not much. Yesterday, there seemed to be an indication that several Spanish clubs (Real Sociedad, Valencia, Las Palmas, Villarreal, Celta de Vigo) and two unnamed PL clubs are interested in taking Bajcetic on loan. Scanning the Spanish media today, it appears as though of the teams linked with him, Las Palmas might not be able to afford it, Valencia are trying to focus on other areas at the moment, Real Sociedad aren't fully convinced they should follow-up on it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26382 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:16:40 pm
I was just trying to be positive not trying to argue like 90% of the people in here
Fair dos. Hopefully nobody is injured. Still want a midfielder though  :P
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26383 on: Today at 02:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:03:53 pm
So, Gravenberch missed training sessions this week, Jones now reportedly not in the squad.

Come on, dont treat us all like braindead dickheads.
Dont worry. Slots magic powers will ensure players who have historically been prone to injuries will magically not get injured this season.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26384 on: Today at 02:27:35 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:16:40 pm
I was just trying to be positive not trying to argue like 90% of the people in here

You mean 90% of people who know we have a history of injuries to these players ?

I mean a couple of months with Slot will change all that ?

Whether they are injured or not we need new players.

I dont know about you but id like us to actually try and WIN the title otherwise what is the point.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26385 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm »
Ait-Nouri? Ait-Messi more like.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26386 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:28:13 pm
Ait-Nouri? Ait-Messi more like.

Class isn't he. Really hope we go for him but it'll probably mean needing to offload Tsimikas.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26387 on: Today at 02:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:27:35 pm
You mean 90% of people who know we have a history of injuries to these players ?

I mean a couple of months with Slot will change all that ?

Whether they are injured or not we need new players.

I dont know about you but id like us to actually try and WIN the title otherwise what is the point.

Next time I just won't try to be positive mate I'm sorry

Difference between me saying wait for the 11 and bench to come out vs me saying don't sign anyone?

See what I mean about just trying to be positive?

I get that people don't want to be but don't try to put words in my mouth for just saying wait and see if Gravenberch is injured which we'll find out in about 30 minutes.

How does that equate to me saying dont sign anyone?

This is exactly my point lol
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26388 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:27:35 pm
You mean 90% of people who know we have a history of injuries to these players ?

I mean a couple of months with Slot will change all that ?

Whether they are injured or not we need new players.

I dont know about you but id like us to actually try and WIN the title otherwise what is the point.

there is always a point to supporting the team you love  ;)  Most fans dont ever get to see their team compete for the title, but they see a point.  Just saying like  ;D

But yes, of course, its not mad that people want to strengthen this already good squad. Mainly I think BECAUSE its already a very good squad, so adding even just 1 or 2 players to it would make sense.
