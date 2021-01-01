Mate, if you don't understand the revenues those goals and contributions then I can't help you.
Haaland did the same to Man City and brought them 2 x PL + 1 x CL. There's a tonne of revenue generated from those goals.
Currently yes but the issue with a contract renewal is youre gambling on what he is going to do in the next 2 seasons not what he has done in the past 8. Salah will want weighing in on the basis of the past 8, the club will work out a value that they think is adequate based on his metrics; the two will be different and that will be the sticking point.
If it was up to me Id pay him whatever he wants to be here until hes 36 as, at worst, youd probably get a season and a half where the spend outweighs the performances which, when you consider the value in the 1.5-2 years prior, is probably worth it. Not convinced that perfect value FC will see it that way though, which I think is Jacks point.