Well the bullshit the club are parroting is that this squad is nearly perfect. Almost impossible to upgrade on in fact so surely the expectations on Slot within the club must be unbelievable. What happens if we dont win everything? Is he going to be sacked? After all its a squad that doesnt need any players. Ive seen plenty of posters on here saying that the squad is unbelievable and can hardly be upgraded too.

Did Klopp get sacked when we won nothing?
Did Klopp get sacked when we won nothing?

No but there is a need to pile melodrama on angst.
To be fair, the squad challenged for the title until the final month and were undermined by the litany of injuries that had plagued them all season.
Also, they attempted to buy a 6 and he changed his mind.

You could argue challenging until the final month is a drop off. As we used to be challenging until the final day.

I think watching us last season the big issue was leaking goals. I presumed fixing that would make us a better team. We still have a lot talented individuals upfront - if one or two could be more clinical then I don't feel we have too many issues there.
If that were to be the case then that would be mental. Not only are we then 3 players down who we have to replace just to stand still (thats assuming we get three players on that level) but also we could very well other players and positions that need looking at.

For example, centreback considering Konates fitness and what happens to Gomez, left back may need a new addition, the elusive midfielder, what happens to Diaz and what if Nunez doesnt perform and/or Jota has a load of injuries? We could in the worst case scenario need 7 or 8 players!

Yeah this is my big worry about doing nothing this summer, we can compete with what we have (though still definitely need help) but we're heading for an absolute mess next summer of possibly needing at least 6 in and obviously we'll get the full array of excuses as to why we can't do that (some of them valid) and round and round we go "waiting".

Much better to get the process going now with 2 or 3, 1 in Jan then a few more next summer than having to do it all at once which will be impossible.
Maybe the idea is to go for everything now with a settled squad that includes some of our best players and see how the season goes. If Liverpool wins stuff great, who knows extensions could still be on the cards... if things go badly, then the re-build starts next season with or without Slot depending on how badly things go....
No one will buy them, the types of clubs who would be interested will just tell them to sit for 12 months and heres a fuck off massive signing on fee and wages. What do you then want, the club to force them out?

Yes, buy their replacement, put their position for a season at risk, create a competitive bidding environment - extract some sort of value for the club.
Yes, buy their replacement, put their position for a season at risk, create a competitive bidding environment - extract some sort of value for the club.

Or gamble on keeping harmony within the squad and hope success next season will entice these players to re-sign?
Did Klopp get sacked when we won nothing?

The years he won nothing the squad had significant flaws. Most recently he had no CBs in 20/21 once all 3 senior ones (of which 2 were injury prone) got injured. And he had no CMs in 22/23 because they fell off a cliff.
Did Klopp get sacked when we won nothing?

It took its toll on him mentally in the end didnt it?
It took its toll on him mentally in the end didnt it?

As did having to compete against a State funded corrupt organisation.
Maybe the idea is to go for everything now with a settled squad that includes some of our best players and see how the season goes. If Liverpool wins stuff great, who knows extensions could still be on the cards... if things go badly, then the re-build starts next season with or without Slot depending on how badly things go....

I think you're right in that they want to just do things with the same squad, but they're fucking idiots to do so in my own opinion. It wasn't good enough in the past two seasons with the best manager around. Then again we all know their own ambitions don't match most of the fans.

Again, you can ask if it is really FSG saying that, the answer is possibly, tell Edwards and Hughes to keep things as they are, but it's the footballing men who are having a stinker this summer. Is there any reason why they would be making the squad worse and not trying to get contracts sorted ASAP? I've been thinking for a month now they're selling squad players to try and build a budget for next summer. The idea of that sickens me, like.

I'm sick to death now of the idea of rebuilds. This squad doesn't need a rebuild it quite clearly has just needed a few improvements to take us up a level and they've failed to do so, almost certainly ensuring the squad gets weaker next season as a few legendary players will depart. It should have taken a real idiot to make the squad worse this summer and it looks like Michael Edwards first order of business was finding him.
As did having to compete against a State funded corrupt organisation.

I didn't know this about PGMOL!!!
I didn't know this about PGMOL!!!

Forgot about them!
They haven't even tried packaging this window as a famous 'contract summer' yet as they did in 2021. Again points to them not even opening talks with any of the three yet.

My own conspiracy is that Hughes and Edwards would happily see all three leave. I think they'd relish the challenge of finding replacements because they're so god damn smart. Then again, it would go against their (and the clubs) philosophy of not actually signing football players.
They haven't even tried packaging this window as a famous 'contract summer' yet as they did in 2021. Again points to them not even opening talks with any of the three yet.

My own conspiracy is that Hughes and Edwards would happily see all three leave. I think they'd relish the challenge of finding replacements because they're so god damn smart. Then again, it would go against their (and the clubs) philosophy of not actually signing football players.
I think your theory is true of Van Dijk and Salah. They have very little ability to see beyond data thresholds and if you earn above X amount when you hit Y age, you need to go, regardless of contribution. There is absolutely no excuse for allowing Trent to leave though. Pay the money, get it sorted.
They haven't even tried packaging this window as a famous 'contract summer' yet as they did in 2021. Again points to them not even opening talks with any of the three yet.

My own conspiracy is that Hughes and Edwards would happily see all three leave. I think they'd relish the challenge of finding replacements because they're so god damn smart. Then again, it would go against their (and the clubs) philosophy of not actually signing football players.

Ignoring Trent who I think will be no.1 priority..

Salah and VVD cost the club well over £30m a year in current salaries. if they give them new 3 year deals even on the same salary and include sign on fees/agent fees you'll be looking at well over £100m outlay. Edwards has never liked giving players in their 30s deals like that..

Personally I think for how good they are there should be exceptions made. This is no Gini Wijnaldum or Matip etc. these aren't just brilliant players they are elite.
Ultimately theres no sporting reason not to buy. None.
Theres not a single football reason not to add players to the squad

The only reason not to buy is to save money.
Either just because you just want to spend less or for a projected future use of the money
Whatever the reason theres only negatives and downside risk on the pitch 
I think your theory is true of Van Dijk and Salah. They have very little ability to see beyond data thresholds and if you earn above X amount when you hit Y age, you need to go, regardless of contribution.

Its not regardless of contribution - its governed by contribution
(Graham detailed this recently in the decision to give Salah his last contract)

The problem with older players is that you know they wont contribute more - theyll maintain their level and at some point decline. But their wage will either stay the same or rise so a lot of the time, rightly, older players should leave. But that doesnt mean every time
If the club are anticipating them to leave it would be madness to let them all leave on a free and not sell them this summer.

They're not cattle. They can see out their contracts if they want. It'd be better financially for them too.
I think you're right in that they want to just do things with the same squad, but they're fucking idiots to do so in my own opinion. It wasn't good enough in the past two seasons with the best manager around. Then again we all know their own ambitions don't match most of the fans.

I'm sick to death now of the idea of rebuilds. This squad doesn't need a rebuild it quite clearly has just needed a few improvements to take us up a level and they've failed to do so, almost certainly ensuring the squad gets weaker next season as a few legendary players will depart. It should have taken a real idiot to make the squad worse this summer and it looks like Michael Edwards first order of business was finding him.

Thank you. That about sums it up well said.
WE NEED TO KEEP ALL 3 PLAYERS AND GIVE THEM NEW CONTRACTS!
You can actually see why Klopp and Edwards disagreed several times whilst working together. And also why they worked so well together. Edwards has this strict data approach and Klopp more personal and I think it balanced itself out quite well.

Now it's 100% Edwards in control
They're not cattle. They can see out their contracts if they want. It'd be better financially for them too.

You tell that to Chelsea  ;D
They're not cattle. They can see out their contracts if they want. It'd be better financially for them too.

Of course, they are not cattle. You don't give cattle long-term contracts so you are entitled to a fee if someone else wants to sign them. As for being better financially. Yes and No. Is Matip financially better off now he is free agent?
He's always been one of the biggest wums on here. He posts normal negative stuff most of the time (copy and pasted from Twitter half the time) but throws in a fair few deluded bombs knowing it will get reactions, never gets called out for it either.
Oh really. I don't get why people feel the need to do that.
I think your theory is true of Van Dijk and Salah. They have very little ability to see beyond data thresholds and if you earn above X amount when you hit Y age, you need to go, regardless of contribution. There is absolutely no excuse for allowing Trent to leave though. Pay the money, get it sorted.

If there was ever two players you'd have to break that for it's Salah and Van Dijk, surely. Even they should see that. Van Dijk hasn't shown massive signs of slowing down for me, he might not be at the same level he was pre-injury but he's still the gold standard of centre halves, and I really believe Salah will still be scoring great numbers beyond 35. He's as creative as he ever has been too.

These are two players that very realistically speaking, many of us will never see better in their positions at this club while we still live. They're both tremendously fit, too, we have to get everything we can from them. I'm really annoyed we haven't made the squad better for their sakes as much as ours, but right now I'd bite your hand off for all three staying even at the expense of new incomings. That's how desperate we are IMO
WE NEED TO KEEP ALL 3 PLAYERS AND GIVE THEM NEW CONTRACTS!

Okay  so if Mo wants 4 more years to take him to 37 and a pay rise to 450k a week (because thats what he can earn elsewhere) what are you doing?
Of course, they are not cattle. You don't give cattle long-term contracts so you are entitled to a fee if someone else wants to sign them. As for being better financially. Yes and No. Is Matip financially better off now he is free agent?

I don't think Matip leaving on a free is comparable to Trent, VVD or Salah.

Anyway, my main point is that they can decide to see out their contracts. They can't just be "sold".
Okay  so if Mo wants 4 more years to take him to 37 and a pay rise to 450k a week (because thats what he can earn elsewhere) what are you doing?
Does he want that? Offer him two years and go from there. I'm not bothered about salary.
We are either in for craziest five days of the transfer window or the season will be marked from the start. Any fucking injury, shit that happens and it will be pinned on the lack of transfers. Very strange summer. The only explanation I have is that it is all linked to the expiring contracts for Trent, Mo and Van Dijk. Nothing else makes any sense. We have either parked transfers to deal with those contracts urgently, or the club already (very likely) knows who is or isn't staying and they are looking ahead both in terms of having available funds but also players they want to replace our stars not being available this summer.
Okay  so if Mo wants 4 more years to take him to 37 and a pay rise to 450k a week (because thats what he can earn elsewhere) what are you doing?

Answering for him, but I'd give it to him. Reasons being I still think he has a few years left at this level, and I don't trust us to sign a replacement. By that, I mean we obviously won't improve on him, and also knowing these would think of every reason under the sun not to sign a new one  ;D

If I was in charge I'd try and go same wage, and give him 3 years. If he did want more money I'd bump him up to 400+. Like I said, if the going gets tough for them I could realistically see them not signing someone.
Answering for him, but I'd give it to him.
Yep I agree. He's still our most important forward.
We are either in for craziest five days of the transfer window or the season will be marked from the start. Any fucking injury, shit that happens and it will be pinned on the lack of transfers. Very strange summer. The only explanation I have is that it is all linked to the expiring contracts for Trent, Mo and Van Dijk. Nothing else makes any sense. We have either parked transfers to deal with those contracts urgently, or the club already (very likely) knows who is or isn't staying and they are looking ahead both in terms of having available funds but also players they want to replace our stars not being available this summer.

I think we've set a hard requirement that we must acquire new players for less than we value them, never more.
Does he want that? Offer him two years and go from there. I'm not bothered about salary.

Youre not bothered about salary but the club has to be - it has a finite wage budget and a squad to pay

I have no clue what hell be offered or what he wants but its not difficult to see how there could be a gap between the two that the club shouldnt close
I don't think Matip leaving on a free is comparable to Trent, VVD or Salah.

Anyway, my main point is that they can decide to see out their contracts. They can't just be "sold".

The point is players have to balance the risk of being injured and without a contract, against being able to negotiate a signing on fee and higher wages. VVD is the perfect example. He has already suffered a career-threatening injury. He is now at an age at which it becomes harder and harder to recover from a serious injury. So it is far from black and white that he would be better off financially by becoming a free agent.

Players sign long-term deals because it gives them security. It could also give us huge issues towards the end of the season. We are in a fight for the top four and VVD is carrying an injury that has the potential to develop into a serious one. He hasn't been offered a deal so isn't bothered about top 4. So does he go onto the field knowing he could be putting a last big transfer at risk?
We have either parked transfers to deal with those contracts urgently, or the club already (very likely) knows who is or isn't staying and they are looking ahead both in terms of having available funds but also players they want to replace our stars not being available this summer.
Be odd if we can't do transfers & contracts at the same time.

I don't have faith that we could resolve our squad issues next summer (or this January coming).
