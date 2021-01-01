Maybe the idea is to go for everything now with a settled squad that includes some of our best players and see how the season goes. If Liverpool wins stuff great, who knows extensions could still be on the cards... if things go badly, then the re-build starts next season with or without Slot depending on how badly things go....



I think you're right in that they want to just do things with the same squad, but they're fucking idiots to do so in my own opinion. It wasn't good enough in the past two seasons with the best manager around. Then again we all know their own ambitions don't match most of the fans.Again, you can ask if it is really FSG saying that, the answer is possibly, tell Edwards and Hughes to keep things as they are, but it's the footballing men who are having a stinker this summer. Is there any reason why they would be making the squad worse and not trying to get contracts sorted ASAP? I've been thinking for a month now they're selling squad players to try and build a budget for next summer. The idea of that sickens me, like.I'm sick to death now of the idea of rebuilds. This squad doesn't need a rebuild it quite clearly has just needed a few improvements to take us up a level and they've failed to do so, almost certainly ensuring the squad gets weaker next season as a few legendary players will depart. It should have taken a real idiot to make the squad worse this summer and it looks like Michael Edwards first order of business was finding him.