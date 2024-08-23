Baseball spending is completely different to football. There's literally no point spending in baseball until you can scout, draft and develop a core group of about 5 young stars who are under your control and then buy/trade pieces to supplement them. If you look at that 2024 payroll table the Red Sox have the 6th best record despite the 12th highest payroll.
You can spend a fortune in baseball to look good to supporters and 'win' the off season and be quite crap. Like the Mets the past couple of years.
That doesn't really stand up to scrutiny though. The Red Sox have consistently been at the top of Baseball payroll, regardless of cycles.
Since Henry and co bought the Sox. Payroll position 2, 6, 2, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4, 3, 3, 3, 1, 1, 3, 3, 6, 13, 12. The current payroll isn't a regular cycle it is something that hasn't happened before. Liverpool's wages will have seen a similar downturn.
If you were being cynical you could say the falls coincide with the possibility of a Vegas NBA franchise becoming available. Something that is forecast to cost $7bn.