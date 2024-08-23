« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:51:59 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:49:30 pm
You have to then ask the question, why?

They are prepared it make losses. Owners prepared to spend a bit more than the club generate but still within the £105m limit.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Big Dirk

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:53:20 pm
Are we actually now trying to convince ourselves that we have no money to spend,ffs we have never been richer.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:53:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:51:37 pm
We are inserting sell-on clauses, buy-back clauses or right-of-the-first-refusal clauses in all of these sales of younger players. It is something Real Madrid have been doing for decades. For example, Carvajal was sold to Bayer Levercusen, and then bought back ...

Which young player has a buy-back clause?
Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:56:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:39:01 pm
You must hate the fact that we have upgraded the Main Stand, built the new training centre, upgraded the Anfield Rd Stand, and bought back Melwood for the ladies. I mean, who cares about those things? Look at Old Trafford, no fan of their's cares about the waterfalls from the roof, with all those exciting new signings ...

They did the minimum, actually they fucked us, should have used their own money instead of limiting our spend on the team.

Have some dignity. They did us no favors and we owe them nothing, they will triple their money when they sell and what is the point of all of this if they didn't back the manager ?
Wingman

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:56:29 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:46:45 pm
Celta de Vigo, Valencia, Las Palmas, Villarreal, Real Sociedad , and two unnamed PL teams, all want Bajcetic on loan

https://www.lavozdegalicia.es/noticia/gradario/2024/08/23/giraldez-excedentes-perfiles-plantel-hipercompleto/0003_202408V23P28993.htm

Well, Sociedad can fuck off
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:57:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:48:41 pm
In that case why did he use Hancko at times as a left back. Whilst using Geertruida on the right who clearly wasn't a classic fullback.

Maybe he didn't have quality fullbacks like Trent, Robertson, Tsimikas and Bradley?

The thing with most of you is, you are spectacularly missing the point with Slot. He didn't came here like Jurgen, after coaching some World class talent at Dortmund, and reaching the CL final with them. At the moment, Slot is coaching by far the best players he's had on his team.

And while you are bitching and moaning about the lack of new signings, Slot must be looking at his players every day in training, saying to himself "I could conquer the World with all of this talent" ...
Fromola

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:57:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:51:37 pm
We are inserting sell-on clauses, buy-back clauses or right-of-the-first-refusal clauses in all of these sales of younger players. It is something Real Madrid have been doing for decades. For example, Carvajal was sold to Bayer Levercusen, and then bought back ...

Hardly fool proof. Odegaard for one. Or City with Cole Palmer.

You have to be careful you don't get your fingers burnt.
Djozer

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 08:58:58 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:44:12 pm
Seen suggestions Doak might be sold. What's going on there? He's always looked to have insane potential and he's what, 17?18?
Yeah, seems like a shite decision if true. Surely a loan would be better. If he does even slightly well then his value will improve too, and then  we could make double our money next summer. Or he might even end up - shock horror - playing for us after a year of experience and improvement. I could maybe understand it if he was a couple of years older, it just seems like it would be dumb as fuck this summer.

We do seem rather obsessed with selling player at the minute though, so it wouldn't surprise me if it ends up happening. Hughes must be picking up one hell of a commission with every sale.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:00:23 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:53:20 pm
Are we actually now trying to convince ourselves that we have no money to spend,ffs we have never been richer.

A conservative estimate would be that this season's revenues will be £650m+.

According to reports the only people on £150k+ were Thiago, Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, Klopp, Salah, VVD and Trent. Of those eight. Then five have already left and 3 currently will no longer be Liverpool players after next season.

As you say we have never been richer. The Dynasty money was supposedly used to pay down debt. We have no new upcoming infrastructure projects and we are on course to make a huge player trading profit. The kids we are selling have no value on the books so are pure profit.
peachybum

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:01:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:33:10 pm
Maybe I am just being over cynical and it is just a case that the Red Sox haven't been able to find any perfect baseball players over the course of the last 6 years.

Baseball spending is completely different to football. There's literally no point spending in baseball until you can scout, draft and develop a core group of about 5 young stars who are under your control and then buy/trade pieces to supplement them. If you look at that 2024 payroll table the Red Sox have the 6th best record despite the 12th highest payroll.

You can spend a fortune in baseball to look good to supporters and 'win' the off season and be quite crap. Like the Mets the past couple of years.
TSC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:02:23 pm
Recall in the good old days where the debate was around actual signings and how they may or may not fit in?  Then discussion may have evolved into whether or not the club is ambitious etc.

At least absent any signings there is no such debate.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:02:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:57:45 pm
Maybe he didn't have quality fullbacks like Trent, Robertson, Tsimikas and Bradley?

The thing with most of you is, you are spectacularly missing the point with Slot. He didn't came here like Jurgen, after coaching some World class talent at Dortmund, and reaching the CL final with them. At the moment, Slot is coaching by far the best players he's had on his team.

And while you are bitching and moaning about the lack of new signings, Slot must be looking at his players every day in training, saying to himself "I could win the World with all of this talent" ...

That conveniently ignores the fact that he is up against far better coaches and teams with far better players than he was competing against in the Eredivisie.
QC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:03:46 pm
And so concludes another day of bravery from our transfer team
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:06:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:02:39 pm
That conveniently ignores the fact that he is up against far better coaches and teams with far better players than he was competing against in the Eredivisie.

They said the same about PSV and Ajax over there ...



Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:08:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:26:55 pm
Tsimikas is better than Ait-Nouri as a left fullback. As a left wing-back, Ait-Nouri is probably better, but we are not playing with wing-backs ...

Yet Slot started the season with Robertson who had less than a full preseason game under his belt, while Tsimikas who had played a lot more was sat on the bench. It was the same with Klopp, Robertson got the vast majority of games even when tired.

I like Kostas but he just doesn't quite have the strength on the ball or pace for PL football, and he switches off too much. Robertson does have the physicality but also doesn't look too comfortable playing passes in tight spaces close to our own goal. The idea that Ait-Nouri wouldn't improve our chances of winning a trophy is way off, he'd be better playing it out from the back than both of our current options and has the recovery pace to deal with any mistakes in that area of the pitch.
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:12:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:26:55 pm
Tsimikas is better than Ait-Nouri as a left fullback. As a left wing-back, Ait-Nouri is probably better, but we are not playing with wing-backs ...



Yeah..

He's not
lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:13:15 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:56:29 pm
Well, Sociedad can fuck off
Yep, cheeky f##king barstards.

Take it this is for a loan move, anything else and the club have lost the plot. Would rather Hughes feck off than lose Baj.
No666

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:14:02 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:03:46 pm
And so concludes another day of bravery from our transfer team
:wellin
jizzspunk

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:14:40 pm
Just a gut feel, think we make a move in the Centre Half market next week, I don't think we settle with solely the Georgian GK, we've trimmed off a bit of fat instead of loaning out the same players again for another season, plenty clubs need to raise some money, I think we step in, could see Gomez departing mind,
TSC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:14:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:06:59 pm
They said the same about PSV and Ajax over there ...





I think the premier league is a higher standard than the Dutch league, irrespective of how well the likes of Ajax done decades ago.
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:15:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:57:45 pm
Maybe he didn't have quality fullbacks like Trent, Robertson, Tsimikas and Bradley?

The thing with most of you is, you are spectacularly missing the point with Slot. He didn't came here like Jurgen, after coaching some World class talent at Dortmund, and reaching the CL final with them. At the moment, Slot is coaching by far the best players he's had on his team.

And while you are bitching and moaning about the lack of new signings, Slot must be looking at his players every day in training, saying to himself "I could conquer the World with all of this talent" ...

He's not playing the likes Go ahead eagles anymore Peter ffs
DangerScouse

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:16:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:06:59 pm
They said the same about PSV and Ajax over there ...





Ah jesus   :lmao
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:18:39 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:01:01 pm
Baseball spending is completely different to football. There's literally no point spending in baseball until you can scout, draft and develop a core group of about 5 young stars who are under your control and then buy/trade pieces to supplement them. If you look at that 2024 payroll table the Red Sox have the 6th best record despite the 12th highest payroll.

You can spend a fortune in baseball to look good to supporters and 'win' the off season and be quite crap. Like the Mets the past couple of years.

That doesn't really stand up to scrutiny though. The Red Sox have consistently been at the top of Baseball payroll, regardless of cycles.

Since Henry and co bought the Sox. Payroll position 2, 6, 2, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4, 3, 3, 3, 1, 1, 3, 3, 6, 13, 12. The current payroll isn't a regular cycle it is something that hasn't happened before. Liverpool's wages will have seen a similar downturn.

If you were being cynical you could say the falls coincide with the possibility of a Vegas NBA franchise becoming available. Something that is forecast to cost $7bn. 
Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:18:45 pm
What do we reckon Hughesy's bank holiday plans are? I'm assuming three days isn't long enough for a trip to the Carribean?
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:19:53 pm
There are some days when I feel sorry for you.

But most of the days, I am just laughing at you ;D
lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:20:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:57:45 pm
Maybe he didn't have quality fullbacks like Trent, Robertson, Tsimikas and Bradley?

The thing with most of you is, you are spectacularly missing the point with Slot. He didn't came here like Jurgen, after coaching some World class talent at Dortmund, and reaching the CL final with them. At the moment, Slot is coaching by far the best players he's had on his team.

And while you are bitching and moaning about the lack of new signings, Slot must be looking at his players every day in training, saying to himself "I could conquer the World with all of this talent" ...
If they can sort their contracts out or don't sell them.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:21:43 pm
Andar

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:23:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:06:59 pm
They said the same about PSV and Ajax over there ...



PSV were managed by Van Nistelrooy and Ajax by Schreuder.

Here he is up against the likes of Guardiola and Arteta.

Lending him a hand with a couple of quality signings would have been kind of Hughes and Edwards.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:25:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:06:59 pm
They said the same about PSV and Ajax over there ...





In terms of Club coefficients.

Feyenoord are 26th, Ajax 27th and PSV 32nd.

England has 6 clubs in the top 20.
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:26:13 pm
Peter are you actually suggesting Slot won't make signings because he's not used to good players that we've got?
TSC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:29:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:19:53 pm
There are some days when I feel sorry for you.

But most of the days, I am just laughing at you ;D

Why bother posting then if its all a bit of a giggle?
markmywords

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:34:11 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:29:05 pm
Why bother posting then if its all a bit of a giggle?

This is merely his coping strategy
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 09:41:28 pm
Sorrry to bring some real transfer news into the thread .but

Quote
Not sure if its been mentioned, but it mightve been, but Celta Vigo manager spoke directly about taking Stefan Bajcetic on loan in a press conference.

"It's possible like everyone else. The market is open and it is one more possibility. He is a player I know, that we have trained, he knows the house, and it is one more possibility. We'll see what's happening
https://x.com/lewisbower2021/status/1827444490279211164?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
