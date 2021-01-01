People might not agree with it, but if some actually listen to what the likes of Graham are saying there is a point to it. In 2016 and 2017, our aims were completely different than what they are now. It's easier to target those players when the bar for success is much lower. Now we are trying to maintain a higher bar, which means we don't have as much time to allot these sort of players. Our youth set-up is also much better and more productive. We'd probably rather give those minutes to players developed in-house rather than spend on someone who is coming in as a squad player with a ceiling that is possibly lower than players that are already here.



And thing is, this summer we did buy those players. We bought that Chelsea lad and the lad from Wolves.It's a bit younger but not THAT much younger.It is easier to have a player who shows a lot of promise if your aims are 10th-7th, we are/should be aiming for 1st.Do people think a 19 year old Baleba comes in to our team and starts in our run to winning the league? Because that's how old he was when he joined Brighton.I have no problem with us not signing these players as Brighton do, as frankly they usually aren't good enough for us when they join Brighton.What we need to be is more willing to spend on them when we do go to buy them.If Baleba develops well and we buy him for 70 million next summer I'm not going to be one to say "Oh but we could have got him cheaper if we weren't shite" because chances are he wouldn't be the same player as he is with Brighton.Case in point today - Minteh. People were complaining that we didn't sign him and lost our to Brighton, well he was poor today. He hasn't developed into a player good enough for us. He may do that at Brighton, let's buy him if he does.We don't have to shop with Brighton we have to be willing to pay Brighton. It's what made us successful with Southampton too