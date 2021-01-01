« previous next »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:56:39 pm
People might not agree with it, but if some actually listen to what the likes of Graham are saying there is a point to it. In 2016 and 2017, our aims were completely different than what they are now. It's easier to target those players when the bar for success is much lower. Now we are trying to maintain a higher bar, which means we don't have as much time to allot these sort of players. Our youth set-up is also much better and more productive. We'd probably rather give those minutes to players developed in-house rather than spend on someone who is coming in as a squad player with a ceiling that is possibly lower than players that are already here.

Plus £12m of pure profit on the likes of Clark who had 5 minutes PL playing time to his name.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:58:43 pm
But the issue is we can't get them. We're continually missing out on all these top players

Lavia was more that kind of purchase but we massively fucked about.



Can't say I blame Lavia. Had we not fucked about and paid the asking price - and not also flirted with getting Caicedo instead of him - he would be playing here.

Doesn't change the fact that we wouldn't have had the capacity to develop him that Soton did though.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:45:16 pm
This will probably get ignored by many but people should read this and think twice before they throw insults at Al just because they disagree with him.

To be fair, you did call them a bunch of c*nts because you disagreed with them!

I completely agree that insulting him isn't on, but the toxicity here has reached a fever pitch, which is understandable given the circumstances but also leads to some people playing the man rather than the ball.

Hopefully we can just sign 1-2 bloody players and go back to enjoying what has otherwise been a positive start to the Slot era.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:50:39 pm
Brighton know how to sign good players. We're in the mindset we can only get top quality now but the likes of Pedro, Wieffer,, O'Reilly and Minteh are the kind of players we were signing around 2016 and 17. The likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane, Bobby.

Isn't that a good sign? That we're now at a different level. We aren't trying to find bargains at Southampton and relegated clubs. We're looking at talent who are rated £50m+. We know longer have to 'build' a squad able to challenge. We are just maintaining one.

We can use teams like Brighton and Leipzeg to develop talent and pick up buys like Konate, Alexis, and Dom who would've been massive pointless risks to take to sign them from Souchaux, Salzburg and Argentinos Juniors.
 
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:03:39 pm
Isn't that a good sign? That we're now at a different level. We aren't trying to find bargains at Southampton and relegated clubs. We're looking at talent who are rated £50m+. We know longer have to 'build' a squad able to challenge. We are just maintaining one.

We can use teams like Brighton and Leipzeg to develop talent and pick up buys like Konate, Alexis, and Dom who would've been massive pointless risks to take to sign them from Souchaux, Salzburg and Argentinos Juniors.
 

I dont think either of those were at higher levels than the likes of Mane, Bobby or Gini when we signed them.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:03:39 pm
Isn't that a good sign? That we're now at a different level. We aren't trying to find bargains at Southampton and relegated clubs. We're looking at talent who are rated £50m+. We know longer have to 'build' a squad able to challenge. We are just maintaining one.

We can use teams like Brighton and Leipzeg to develop talent and pick up buys like Konate, Alexis, and Dom who would've been massive pointless risks to take to sign them from Souchaux, Salzburg and Argentinos Juniors.

If we were strengthening as and when we need to where we need to it would be yeah.

Not that we should have signed all these players Brighton did. Minteh looked a no brainer. Pedro looked worth a go at Watford but yiu can understand the club setting their sights higher. Haven't seen enough of Wieffer.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:47:42 pm
I want an owner who actually loves the club rather than their own pocket, its probably never going to happen given the value of the team now

Well, Brighton's owner obviously loves the club, but that is not stopping him from selling their star players ...
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:56:39 pm
People might not agree with it, but if some actually listen to what the likes of Graham are saying there is a point to it. In 2016 and 2017, our aims were completely different than what they are now. It's easier to target those players when the bar for success is much lower. Now we are trying to maintain a higher bar, which means we don't have as much time to allot these sort of players. Our youth set-up is also much better and more productive. We'd probably rather give those minutes to players developed in-house rather than spend on someone who is coming in as a squad player with a ceiling that is possibly lower than players that are already here.

And thing is, this summer we did buy those players. We bought that Chelsea lad and the lad from Wolves.

It's a bit younger but not THAT much younger.

It is easier to have a player who shows a lot of promise if your aims are 10th-7th, we are/should be aiming for 1st.

Do people think a 19 year old Baleba comes in to our team and starts in our run to winning the league? Because that's how old he was when he joined Brighton.

I have no problem with us not signing these players as Brighton do, as frankly they usually aren't good enough for us when they join Brighton.

What we need to be is more willing to spend on them when we do go to buy them.

If Baleba develops well and we buy him for 70 million next summer I'm not going to be one to say "Oh but we could have got him cheaper if we weren't shite" because chances are he wouldn't be the same player as he is with Brighton.

Case in point today - Minteh. People were complaining that we didn't sign him and lost our to Brighton, well he was poor today. He hasn't developed into a player good enough for us. He may do that at Brighton, let's buy him if he does.

We don't have to shop with Brighton we have to be willing to pay Brighton. It's what made us successful with Southampton too
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:58:43 pm
But the issue is we can't get them. We're continually missing out on all these top players

Does that mean we lower our standards. We're looking for great players but so are several clubs above us in the food chain. It's not easy but surely we shouldn't be giving in and looking at 'project' signings or the same guys Brighton and the like are targetting?

Chelsea have also destablised the market. They take sooo many players off the board. The wingers, the midfielders, the centre backs. So many of these players that they've just stockpiled in normal times would've kept the market moving.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:05:45 pm
I dont think either of those were at higher levels than the likes of Mane, Bobby or Gini when we signed them.

But aren't the two most successful of them (Bobby and Mane) exactly that idea of letting a team build the players for us. We bought the star players from Hoffenheim and Soton after they developed them
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:08:34 pm
Does that mean we lower our standards. We're looking for great where  so are several clubs above us in the food chain. It's not easy but surely we shouldn't be giving in and looking at 'project' signings or the same guys Brighton and the like are targetting?

Chelsea have also destablised the market. They take sooo many players off the board. The wingers, the midfielders, the centre backs. So many of these players that they've just stockpiled in normal times would've kept the market moving.

If you're in the position where you desperately need a 6 then you sign the best one you can get.

In terms of a CB if for ecample the ones you can get aren't better than what you have then stick with what you have.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:10:05 pm
But aren't the two most successful of them (Bobby and Mane) exactly that idea of letting a team build the players for us. We bought the star players from Hoffenheim and Soton after they developed them

Yes, but i dont agree with the line that we are at a different level if you are using the model of signing Mane and them lot then and some of our signings recently. The team has gotten better, but generally the model has remained the same.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:19 pm
Yes, but i dont agree with the line that we are at a different level if you are using the model of signing Mane and them lot then and some of our signings recently. The team has gotten better, but generally the model has remained the same.

Oh yeah agreed completely

We just need to spend for these players
Belgium...Lets head there.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:40:48 pm
To be honest, if we were run in the same way Brighton are, most of you would implode in a matter of weeks ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/brighton-amp-hove-albion/rekordabgaenge/verein/1237

The thing is we were run like that for a while but at a higher level and we won things on the back of it. Wed never take a punt on a Suarez or a Coutinho now. Not enough of a sure thing.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:13 pm
If you're in the position where you desperately need a 6 then you sign the best one you can get.

But we clearly think we're not desperate. We want one. A top quality one and have tried for the last two summer windows but the club clearly isn't desperate enough to spend good money on someone they don't want. They see it as a waste and would rather take the risk to develop what we have. It might work it might not but it's not negligence or without consideration.

Just looked at Arsenal. They needed a midfielder last summer so spent £40m on Fabio Vieira. A squad player who was never good enough to get in their best eleven. They're now giving him back to Porto and buying Merino for £30m. They probably could have saved alot of money giving those minutes to Smith-Rowe or some other top U21 player.
Quote from: yes on Today at 03:16:09 pm
The thing is we were run like that for a while but at a higher level and we won things on the back of it. Wed never take a punt on a Suarez or a Coutinho now. Not enough of a sure thing.

You think Gakpo was more of a sure thing than Suarez?
On today's showing Minteh is absolutely nowhere near our level yet, is he? I'm not sure if there's a stage before "raw" but if there is then he is that.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:18:29 pm
On today's showing Minteh is absolutely nowhere near our level yet, is he? I'm not sure if there's a stage before "raw" but if there is then he is that.
For sure he is well off
I think Baleba worth be worth a punt
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:39:32 pm
They manage to find these players whilst we say there's no player on the market.

We were reportedly looking at him too, we just seem a lot more likely to monitor than buy when they havent met certain criteria. I think we would much rather buy him from a Brighton for multiple times the original fee than take the risk on a cheaper buy without seeing him at prem level. Similar to Joao Gomes seemingly
offer 80m for Wharton kids tidy
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:16:48 pm
Just looked at Arsenal. They needed a midfielder last summer so spent £40m on Fabio Vieira. A squad player who was never good enough to get in their best eleven. They're now giving him back to Porto and buying Merino for £30m. They probably could have saved alot of money giving those minutes to Smith-Rowe or some other top U21 player.

Yeah for all the praise about Arsenal's recent transfers, there is quite a bit of waste. The Vieira example is a good example. You could also add their issues up front. In three consecutive windows they signed Jesus, Trossard and Havertz. And yet they are still looking for a reliable goalscorer.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:16:48 pm
But we clearly think we're not desperate. We want one. A top quality one and have tried for the last two summer windows but the club clearly isn't desperate enough to spend good money on someone they don't want. They see it as a waste and would rather take the risk to develop what we have. It might work it might not but it's not negligence or without consideration.

Just looked at Arsenal. They needed a midfielder last summer so spent £40m on Fabio Vieira. A squad player who was never good enough to get in their best eleven. They're now giving him back to Porto and buying Merino for £30m. They probably could have saved alot of money giving those minutes to Smith-Rowe or some other top U21 player.
Every signing is a risk though. Zubimendi might have come here and not dealt with the pace of the league or the physicality. He might have got homesick and wanted to go back to Sociedad. I'm all for giving the young players a chance but sometimes you have to bite the bullet.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:16:48 pm
But we clearly think we're not desperate. We want one. A top quality one and have tried for the last two summer windows but the club clearly isn't desperate enough to spend good money on someone they don't want. They see it as a waste and would rather take the risk to develop what we have. It might work it might not but it's not negligence or without consideration.

Just looked at Arsenal. They needed a midfielder last summer so spent £40m on Fabio Vieira. A squad player who was never good enough to get in their best eleven. They're now giving him back to Porto and buying Merino for £30m. They probably could have saved alot of money giving those minutes to Smith-Rowe or some other top U21 player.

They also signed Rice last summer too lets not forget.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:17:25 pm
You think Gakpo was more of a sure thing than Suarez?
Suarez is an odd one. His disciplinary record and poor PR was the only reason he was still at Ajax when he was, for the price he was. These days, over a decade later, that player does not stay in The Netherlands as long, someone takes the chance. 179 G+A in 158 games wouldnt happen now.

I definitely think that theres sense in allowing others to develop a player then paying the premium. I just think we could also have a little more appetite for some risk in certain situations and take a couple of chances here and there, in a different form of an opportunistic sense. Players like Andre, Chiesa etc who actually have some pedigree and are available cheaply, or young raw players you can cherry pick loans for. Just a little bit more of that would likely bear fruit.

I could usually see the clubs thought process, but theyve made so many obvious mistakes in the last four seasons and dont seem to learn from them, whilst still acting as if we did the right thing or the sensible thing. Klopp bailed the club out from disasters in seasons like 20/21 and that seemed to galvanise and justify the clubs approach rather than cause the much needed inquisition and rethink.
Also other teams learned from us. As soon as a player have good numbers they get offered insane money. If it was the same 9 or 8 years ago we would have got the likes Enzo Fernadez, Lavia , Vatinha etc and let be honest the targets our nerds identify any kid who play FM will identify the same players.

They key is to outsmart others again with a new model for traditional scouting.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:16:48 pm
But we clearly think we're not desperate. We want one. A top quality one and have tried for the last two summer windows but the club clearly isn't desperate enough to spend good money on someone they don't want. They see it as a waste and would rather take the risk to develop what we have. It might work it might not but it's not negligence or without consideration.

Just looked at Arsenal. They needed a midfielder last summer so spent £40m on Fabio Vieira. A squad player who was never good enough to get in their best eleven. They're now giving him back to Porto and buying Merino for £30m. They probably could have saved alot of money giving those minutes to Smith-Rowe or some other top U21 player.

Smith Rowe who I rate, seemingly couldnt stay fit and didnt fit what Arteta wanted. Realistically they spent, realised their mistake and spent money to rectify it and strengthen. I dont agree with spending relentlessly but at least they sort their shit out when they see a place to improve the squad.

Zinchenko, not good enough Calafiori
Nketiah not upto par, of he goes
Vieira not good enough, get rid and get in Merino

The way they operate is farrrr from perfect but at least theyre showing ambition when in a good position of having finished 2nd and looking to push that to turn 2nd into first. Weve finished lower and flogged some kids for money we now wont spend. The bringing in money is great but we have the chance to strengthen on a third place finish and we dont spend. How on earth have Arsenal who finished above us identified and signed players who strengthen their squad while keeping their top talents? Weve got people acting like hoping Jota stays fit is some kind of strategy
Quote from: yes on Today at 03:16:09 pm
The thing is we were run like that for a while but at a higher level and we won things on the back of it. Wed never take a punt on a Suarez or a Coutinho now. Not enough of a sure thing.

We've made 1 (one) high profile sale over the last 10 years. We haven't been run like Brighton for a decade. Our star players are never leaving before the age of 30. Read the posts and think before replying ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Well, Brighton's owner obviously loves the club, but that is not stopping him from selling their star players ...

his club doesnt generate half the revenues we do, were financially in a different league
