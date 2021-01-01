I disagree regarding Henderson and Fabinho, they were excellent during 21/22 and their athleticism was generally fine. Fabinho started to look sluggish before the injury at the end of the season but he was fine on the whole. I do wonder what your thoughts are/were on the Henderson contract that essentially ended the Edwards reign as DOF. If you thought his legs had gone, were you happy Klopp overruled to get him the new deal?



Henderson wasnt excellent for decent portions of 21-22. At points he was a liability. Fabinho we didnt notice so much but its important to say that 1. Players dont fall off a cliff like they both did in 22/23 without the beginnings of that decline happening earlier. Theyd started slipping already even if they werent free fall. 2. It was clear to lots of us that we desperately needed midfield reinforcements at the time. It even became clear to Klopp eventually (whose loyalty, a great strength, has a flip side weakness in that I suspect he failed to see the midfield situation with clear eyes that summer). What we gave him though was Arthur. A very expensive total waste of space sadly.As Im on the subject (and Im aware this isnt directly a reply to you Garlic anymore) The thing about Klopps reign is its patently obvious looking back what happened. We got to the top of the football world by incredible recruitment. How many of Klopps title winning team did he inherit? 3 or 4 Trent, Gomez (who wasnt always a starter), Firmino and Henderson. Both with cheap players and incredibly expensive players we recruited that team. We then failed to recruit enough players going forward and there were always reasons. Covid, contract renewals, no one can improve us. But the outcome was to leave Klopp catastrophically short in 2 of the seasons where most of the title winning and CL winning team were still at their peak, effectively throwing away a trophy winning (in terms of leagues and CLs) window for 3 seasons (because having bought a whole new midfield in the summer of 23 last season was, according to many people, a rebuilding year). It really needs to be emphasised just how shocking the drop offs in 20/21 and 22/23 were. The decline in points totals were totally wild. But then you see what we did, or rather didnt do, in the market and the holes in the squads in those summers, and it starts to make sense. We needed shrewd recruitment to shore up holes but instead we got into a weird position where the club had decided that if we couldnt get the absolutely correct player we wouldnt get anyone. Firstly this didnt even work because in Davies, Kabak and Arthur we spent millions on players who were a long way from being the right player and secondly we threw away significant periods of actual potential success (in that in both the summer of 20 and the summer of 22 we were pretty close to 90+ point squads) for the possibility of potential success at some ill defined period in the future, where keeping our powder dry would pay dividends by recruiting elite level players to drive another title tilt. Thing is, as Bellingham so clearly demonstrates, or Klopp leaving, or our contract situations with VVD et al, thats not really how football works. There are too many variables to be able to consistently store powder for later. You dont know what will happen later, you do know that 3 CBs almost certainly isnt enough when 2 of them are Gomez and Matip and that a midfield group has grown old/ is extremely raw when the physical and tactical demands are huge and that glaring gaps in 2 whole departments of the team would almost certainly cost you when the target was 90+ points.